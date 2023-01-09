Read full article on original website
Related
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up Today: Thursday, January 12
Good Morning! Today’s newsletter is 1,141 words – a 6-minute read. 🌊 A Gale Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Narragansett Bay, with strong winds and hazardous waves expected to affect the area from 10 pm tonight to 1 pm on Friday. ✍️...
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up Today: Wednesday, January 11
The 67th Annual Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is just two months away from today. Read more on the event → Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade set to return on March 11. Newport City Council returns to the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall tonight for a...
RI’s first Crumbl to open in East Greenwich
The first shop will open in East Greenwich Square between Dave's Marketplace and The Savory Grape.
whatsupnewp.com
Middletown deli, a Providence hookah lounge, and other businesses that are currently for sale in Rhode Island
The latest business and commercial listings show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island. Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business. The names and locations are generally...
whatsupnewp.com
Better Bay Alliance to host a free 2-hour seminar on boating safety at Newport Yacht Club
The Better Bay Alliance (BBA), a non-profit organization focused on making boating safer on Narragansett Bay, today announced that it will be offering a free 2- hour seminar on boating safety on January 31 from 7 to 9 pm at the Newport Yacht Club. This seminar will be part of...
whatsupnewp.com
Battle of Rhode Island Association and The Redwood Library & Athenæum join forces to preserve Rhode Island’s role in the Revolutionary War
The Battle of Rhode Island Association (BoRIA) has announced a new partnership with The Redwood Library & Athenæum to document, tell and celebrate Rhode Island’s role in the Revolutionary War. Dr. Benedict Leca, Executive Director of the Redwood Library & Athenæum, said that the partnership is an important...
whatsupnewp.com
Newport County real estate transactions for the week ending Jan. 6
Last week in Newport County saw a range of real estate sales, with properties ranging from single-family homes to multi-family units and condominiums. Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are still seeing premium prices for their homes due to extremely low inventory, even with interest rates on the rise.
Uprise RI
Woonsocket Mayor responds to accusations about homeless encampment eviction on conservative radio
Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldell-Hunt has been radio silent since her administration ordered the eviction of a homeless encampment a week ago, with only sparse details about her decision reaching the public. But after Monday night’s meeting of the Woonsocket City Council where several advocates representing agencies that serve the homeless population in the city were critical of her actions, Baldelli-Hunt hit back Wednesday, breaking her silence on local, friendly and conservative talk radio station WNRI.
Rhode Island City Named Second-Friendliest in United States
Our very own Newport, Rhode Island, ended up on a list of the Friendliest Cities in the USA. Not only that, it comes in second place only to Honolulu. Talk about two very different cities. Lists like this one from StudyFinds come around quite often, with varied rankings, so by...
ABC6.com
“What am I doing wrong?”: Rhode Island families crippled by housing crisis
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — On the same day former state Housing Secretary Josh Saal resigned, Rhode Islanders shared their trials and tragedies surrounding the growing housing crisis. Rising rent and homeless encampments are just two of the recent trends the state has been tracking. Shirley, a Providence native, said...
One of New Bedford’s Cemeteries Is Defying the Laws of Nature
If you have yet to take a stroll through any of New Bedford's historic cemeteries, I highly recommend it. Every day when I get home, I take my dog Bella for a mile walk to keep her muscles strong. Unless of course the weather is inclement, but walks are her absolute favorite thing to do. She's getting old, so she doesn't get out much.
Newport Cliff Walk damaged again in winter storm
The scenic Cliff Walk was dealt another blow last month when a severe winter storm damaged the historic Newport landmark.
whatsupnewp.com
Rhode Island Red Food Tours announces the PVD Valley Neighborhood Victuals Tour
Rhode Island Red Food Tours is excited to announce the launch of the PVD Valley Neighborhood Victuals Tour, kicking off this Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at 11 a.m. The tour will commence each Saturday at 11 a.m. thereafter through April 1st. Focusing on foodpreneurs, makers, brewers and distillers within the...
New Fairhaven Sign Spurs Memories of Bowling Alleys and Pool Halls
On the radio today, we were discussing memories of New Bedford’s Cinema 140. While that conversation was happening on air, I was also looking out the studio window to watch change happening at the Fairhaven Stop & Shop, and it made me nostalgic for another 1990s SouthCoast staple. As...
ABC6.com
Meet Zeus: The dog who may be part wolf
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island man surrendered his dog last month, who he believes is a wolfdog hybrid. The man told Potter League for Animals that the dog came from a hybrid breeder. The facility recently administered a DNA test for 4-year-old Zeus. Kara Montalbano, director of...
GoLocalProv
RI Radio Brawl — Yorke and Valicenti Throw Verbal Punches Over Caprio Coverage
This week a talk radio brawl broke out between two hosts at the same station -- with charges and countercharges of favoritism for public officials. The war of words was over the recent scrutiny of Judge Frank Caprio’s “Caught in Providence” courtroom show, and speculation about how much money the Caprio family was making off the taped and broadcast municipal proceedings.
Mayor Smiley backs council review of Judge Caprio’s TV show
Providence officials are examining the use of city resources by the 86-year-old's nationally syndicated program.
motifri.com
Stormwater Rising: PVD tries to control flow
Over the course of the last decade, RI has experienced more destructive flooding than ever before. This is an issue for businesses that are forced to either shut down or close altogether, and takes a huge toll on our environment when the waste on the streets flows into our waterways.
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Hugh A. Ebbitt
Hugh A. Ebbitt, 73, of Newport, RI, passed away at home surrounded by his family on January 8, 2023. He was the husband of Irene (Venancio) Ebbitt for 42 years. Hugh was born in Newport, to the late Paul and Thelma (Halverson) Ebbitt. He grew up enjoying the beauty of Aquidneck Island and became an avid surfer and marathon runner. He was a graduate of University of Rhode Island and New England Tech. He worked as an electronics technician until his early retirement due to a progressive and debilitating disease; Spinocerebellar Ataxia. You may have seen Hugh around town enjoying live music, as he was a passionate and immensely knowledgeable music fan.
iheart.com
Some RI Residents To Get Help For Heating Oil
There is more help on the way to needy families this long, cold winter. The Rhode Island Foundation has awarded emergency grants to help keep families warm and fed through the winter. The Foundation's CEO says non-profits are dealing with record demand as everyday costs continue to rise. Connecting for...
Comments / 0