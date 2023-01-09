Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Town Of La Plata Announces New Town Treasurer
LA PLATA, Md. – The Town of La Plata announces the hiring of Karina Larsen to the position of Town of La Plata Treasurer. After a thorough search and interview process, the Town Council came together and officially ratified Larsen’s appointment during its meeting on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.
fox5dc.com
Maryland girl finds Megalodon tooth along Calvert County beach
A young Maryland girl was searching for fossils on Christmas Day when she found a Megalodon tooth along a Calvert County beach. FOX 5's Jen Delgado spoke with the lucky girl who discovered the tooth Molly Sampson, her dad, and Stephen Godfrey, curator of paleontology at the Calvert Marine Museum.
Bay Net
Leadership Southern Maryland Examines The Region’s Healthcare System
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Leadership Southern Maryland (LSM) Executive Program convened at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital and Pyramid California Residential and Outpatient Treatment Center on Jan 5 for day-long examination of the current state of healthcare in Southern Maryland. Participants sat down with the CEOs, chief financial officers,...
Bay Net
Calvert County Board Of Commissioners Recognizes The 30th Anniversary Of Project Echo
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – At their January 10th meeting, the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners gave a proclamation recognizing the 30th Anniversary of Project Echo. Founded by the Ecumenical Council of Calvert County in the year 1992, the Ecumenical Council for the Homeless (ECHO) was created as a task force to set up a homeless shelter for the homeless in Calvert County.
Bay Net
Prayers For Lakelyn Draheim To Be Held At Leonardtown High School
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On January 5, 2022, Lakelyn Draheim was having a normal day, until she stepped off of the school bus and her parents, Lauren and Lance Dreheim, noticed she was slurring her words and drooling. Lakelyn’s parents knew something was wrong and took her to the emergency...
Bay Net
Calvert County Board Of Commissioners Recognize January As Radon Gas Awareness Month
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – At the January 10th meeting of the Calvert County Board of Commissioners, the members of the board dedicated a proclamation towards the recognition of Radon Gas Awareness Month, a time dedicated to reminding people of the deadly effects of radon. Radon gas is an odorless,...
Bay Net
Navsup Pax Fuels Sailor Provides Life Saving Assistance In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – A member of Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center (NAVSUP FLC) Pax River Fuels Division assisted in the saving of a life Jan. 3 in Lexington Park when a library patron suddenly lost consciousness. Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 1st Class Charles Osei Yeboah was...
Bay Net
CCSO, Calvert FOP Lodge 109 Raise $500 For Autism Awareness
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Today, Sheriff Ricky Cox and members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office along with members from the Calvert FOP Lodge 109 presented a check to The Arc Southern Maryland in the amount of $500.00 following a fundraiser for Autism Awareness. The Calvert County Sheriff’s...
Bay Net
Calvert BOCC To Hold Special Meeting On 2023 Legislative Requests
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners will hold a special meeting with the Calvert County legislative delegation for the 2023 Request for State Legislation on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at 3 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Hearing Room, located in the Calvert County Circuit Courthouse at 175 Main St., second floor, in Prince Frederick. Meetings are open to the public and are subject to change.
NBC Washington
‘I Cried': Water Bills as High as $16,800 Outrage Calvert County Residents
Homeowners in Calvert County, Maryland, are fighting water bills in the thousands of dollars that many thought were a mistake before they learned they actually owed the money. The residents said they received the high water bills in the final weeks of 2022. “I received our bill after Christmas for...
Bay Net
Charles County Commissioners Meeting Update, January 10-11
LA PLATA, Md. – On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Charles County Board of County Commissioners introduced amendments to Bill 2022-14 Weapons and Firearms Prohibited on County-Owned or Operated Property. These amendments include removing the 100 yards provision, so the prohibition is for inside government-owned or operated buildings only; adding an exception to allow on-duty civilian employee of a law enforcement agency to carry a firearm; and removing all references to grounds and parks.
Anne Arundel County Public Schools dealing with vacancies
Students are halfway through the school year and school systems like Anne Arundel County Public Schools are still experiencing major staff shortages.
Bay Net
Second Grade Student Places In Maryland Judiciary’s Bookmark Contest
LA PLATA, Md. – Avery Boarman, a second grade student at Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School, recently placed in the Maryland Judiciary’s 17th annual Conflict Resolution Day bookmark art contest. Maryland’s Judiciary’s Mediation and Conflict Resolution Office (MACRO) opens the contest to Maryland students in kindergarten through eighth grade. This year, the contest garnered 3,115 entries from 54 schools. Students who place first, second and third receive cash prizes.
Bay Net
Two Suspects Wanted After Stealing From Two Dollar General Stores In St. Mary’s
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the two men pictured in a theft investigation. On Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at 4 pm, the two suspects entered the Dollar General in Leonardtown. One suspect brought items to the register, including...
Bay Net
Board Of Education Of Charles County Elects Lukas, Moore Lee To leadership Roles
LA PLATA, Md. – The Board of Education of Charles County elected Michael Lukas as its chairperson and Yonelle Moore Lee as its vice chairperson at the start of the Jan. 10 meeting. The Board votes annually in January to elect a chairperson and vice chairperson. Both Lukas and...
Bay Net
Calvert County Administrator Requests A Pause And Re-Evaluation After Customers Receive Large Water Bills
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On January 10th, the new Calvert County Board of Commissioners held its first meeting of the year 2023. This meeting began with a request from Calvert County Administrator Mark Willis. In this request, Willis asked the board to pause and re-evaluate the results of a...
Bay Net
Bryan Edward Tournay
Bryan Edward Tournay,59, of Lexington Park, Maryland, passed away at home on December 30, 2022 at his home. He was born on August 8, 1963 in Leonardtown, MD to Lovina Mae (Maddocks) Tournay of Lexington Park, MD and the late Ronald Edwin Clark Tournay. Bryan was employed as a skilled...
whatsupmag.com
The Calverton School
Nottingham MD
Waldorf construction worker is Maryland’s newest lottery millionaire
WALDORF, MD—A Charles County construction worker, who nicknamed himself “Trouble,” is having anything but that after winning $1,540,418 in the FAST PLAY Hit the Jackpot! game. He becomes the second-largest winner in a progressive jackpot game since FAST PLAY’s debut in February 2020. The Waldorf resident...
Bay Net
Stun Gun Recovered At Smallwood Middle School
WALDORF, Md. – On January 10 at 11 a.m., a 12-year-old student at Smallwood Middle School brought a stun gun to school and showed it to a group of students while in the cafeteria at lunchtime. The student also activated the stun gun underneath the table, which came into...
