Calvert County, MD

Bay Net

Town Of La Plata Announces New Town Treasurer

LA PLATA, Md. – The Town of La Plata announces the hiring of Karina Larsen to the position of Town of La Plata Treasurer. After a thorough search and interview process, the Town Council came together and officially ratified Larsen’s appointment during its meeting on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.
LA PLATA, MD
fox5dc.com

Maryland girl finds Megalodon tooth along Calvert County beach

A young Maryland girl was searching for fossils on Christmas Day when she found a Megalodon tooth along a Calvert County beach. FOX 5's Jen Delgado spoke with the lucky girl who discovered the tooth Molly Sampson, her dad, and Stephen Godfrey, curator of paleontology at the Calvert Marine Museum.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Leadership Southern Maryland Examines The Region’s Healthcare System

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Leadership Southern Maryland (LSM) Executive Program convened at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital and Pyramid California Residential and Outpatient Treatment Center on Jan 5 for day-long examination of the current state of healthcare in Southern Maryland. Participants sat down with the CEOs, chief financial officers,...
CALIFORNIA, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Board Of Commissioners Recognizes The 30th Anniversary Of Project Echo

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – At their January 10th meeting, the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners gave a proclamation recognizing the 30th Anniversary of Project Echo. Founded by the Ecumenical Council of Calvert County in the year 1992, the Ecumenical Council for the Homeless (ECHO) was created as a task force to set up a homeless shelter for the homeless in Calvert County.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

CCSO, Calvert FOP Lodge 109 Raise $500 For Autism Awareness

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Today, Sheriff Ricky Cox and members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office along with members from the Calvert FOP Lodge 109 presented a check to The Arc Southern Maryland in the amount of $500.00 following a fundraiser for Autism Awareness. The Calvert County Sheriff’s...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Calvert BOCC To Hold Special Meeting On 2023 Legislative Requests

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners will hold a special meeting with the Calvert County legislative delegation for the 2023 Request for State Legislation on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at 3 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Hearing Room, located in the Calvert County Circuit Courthouse at 175 Main St., second floor, in Prince Frederick. Meetings are open to the public and are subject to change.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Charles County Commissioners Meeting Update, January 10-11

LA PLATA, Md. – On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Charles County Board of County Commissioners introduced amendments to Bill 2022-14 Weapons and Firearms Prohibited on County-Owned or Operated Property. These amendments include removing the 100 yards provision, so the prohibition is for inside government-owned or operated buildings only; adding an exception to allow on-duty civilian employee of a law enforcement agency to carry a firearm; and removing all references to grounds and parks.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Second Grade Student Places In Maryland Judiciary’s Bookmark Contest

LA PLATA, Md. – Avery Boarman, a second grade student at Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School, recently placed in the Maryland Judiciary’s 17th annual Conflict Resolution Day bookmark art contest. Maryland’s Judiciary’s Mediation and Conflict Resolution Office (MACRO) opens the contest to Maryland students in kindergarten through eighth grade. This year, the contest garnered 3,115 entries from 54 schools. Students who place first, second and third receive cash prizes.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Bryan Edward Tournay

Bryan Edward Tournay,59, of Lexington Park, Maryland, passed away at home on December 30, 2022 at his home. He was born on August 8, 1963 in Leonardtown, MD to Lovina Mae (Maddocks) Tournay of Lexington Park, MD and the late Ronald Edwin Clark Tournay. Bryan was employed as a skilled...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
whatsupmag.com

The Calverton School

Between the river and the Bay, there is a school we love. Since 1967, The Calverton School has prepared generations of students for a lifetime of success. 324 students travel from five counties in Maryland and nine nations worldwide to learn and grow on our beautiful 160-acre campus complete with a black-box theater, modern science facilities for all grades, common spaces for gathering, a trail system, a Residential Village, and a new turf field.
HUNTINGTOWN, MD
Nottingham MD

Waldorf construction worker is Maryland’s newest lottery millionaire

WALDORF, MD—A Charles County construction worker, who nicknamed himself “Trouble,” is having anything but that after winning $1,540,418 in the FAST PLAY Hit the Jackpot! game. He becomes the second-largest winner in a progressive jackpot game since FAST PLAY’s debut in February 2020. The Waldorf resident...
WALDORF, MD
Bay Net

Stun Gun Recovered At Smallwood Middle School

WALDORF, Md. – On January 10 at 11 a.m., a 12-year-old student at Smallwood Middle School brought a stun gun to school and showed it to a group of students while in the cafeteria at lunchtime. The student also activated the stun gun underneath the table, which came into...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD

