Texas prisoners launch hunger strike to protest harsh solitary confinement practices

Texas schools hope new legislature will add stability to school funding
AUSTIN, Texas — Funding state public education promises to be a top priority for the new Texas legislature that convenes in Austin on Tuesday. One bill filed by an Austin area lawmaker seeks to make Texas school funding more reliable. During the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down schools to protect...
Dade Phelan named House Speaker as Texas Legislature reconvenes
AUSTIN, Texas — Lawmakers returned to the Texas State Capitol on Tuesday to begin work for the 88th Texas legislature, including naming key leadership positions in both chambers. Republican Dade Phelan of Beaumont was chosen, once again, as the Speaker of the House of Representatives, following his tenure in...
Destination casino resort could be coming to the Alamo City
SAN ANTONIO - A casino in San Antonio?. The idea is not as far fetched as it once seemed. A resolution (SJR 17) has been filed in the state senate by Democrat Carol Alvarado that would permit Dallas, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio to build a four or five star destination resort - with shops, restaurants, and, yes, a casino.
Getting hit by a car with a fake tag could lead to insurance headaches and few answers
SAN ANTONIO—A dangerous trend in Texas is capturing the attention of police, lawmakers, and everyday drivers. Fake temporary permits and license plates are popping up on roads statewide. Our crews spotted one just last week. It appears someone took a picture of a temporary permit, printed it out, and...
Ex-model sentenced after killing California psychiatrist
A former model, accused of killing a California psychiatrist in 2019, received her sentence Tuesday. 29-year-old Kelsey Turner will serve 10 to 25 years in prison in the killing of 71-year-old Doctor Thomas Burchard. It comes after turner pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in November. Police said she had an...
New push to help small businesses as the legislature returns
SAN ANTONIO--You probably know business owners are being taxed on the product they're selling, but did you know they're also taxed on all the materials they use?. It's called the inventory tax. Texas is one of the few states that has one, and advocates say it's time for it to...
