GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette’s Walmart will participate in the chain’s first Walmart Wellness Day of 2023. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 14. The Gillette store is one of more than 4,600 Walmart pharmacies across the country participating in the quarterly event that encourages families to prioritize their health by not only helping them know and understand their health numbers, but also providing them with tools and resources to seek care and improve and maintain healthy lifestyles, according to a news release from the company. The additional information allows people to make decisions and track progress, the release said.

GILLETTE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO