Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
What oddsmakers believe the Bears will do with the first overall pick
The Chicago Bears are wielding an unusual amount of power after securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. There will be plenty of speculation in the coming months centered around what Chicago will do with the pick. General manager Ryan Poles must make a decision on whether to use the pick on a franchise-changing player, or to trade it away to a quarterback-needy team in exchange for a massive haul.
Chicago Bears: 3 spicy trades with Raiders for number one pick
Now that the regular season is over with, the Chicago Bears have much to look forward to this offseason. In what ended up being a pipe dream come true in Week 18, the Bears ended up with the no. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The question now...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Cause of Death of NFL Legend Revealed
Former National Football League star wide receiver Charles Johnson's death in July was due to suicide by an overdose of drugs, according to a new report released by medical examiners.
Will The Bears Pull A Shocker And Get Sean Payton?
All eyes are on the Chicago Bears as the 2023 NFL Draft is slowly approaching in the coming months. The Bears have the first overall pick in the draft and all eyes will be on them. This pick gives them unlimited power in a draft full of excellent quarterbacks. With...
Bears Miss On Opportunity As Roquan Smith Signs Massive Deal With Baltimore
The former Bear just got PAID.
Why Giants DB Julian Love is Confident Ahead of Playoffs
Julian Love is one of many New York Giants players that will experience his first taste of the NFL playoffs this Sunday when the Giants travel to Minnesota to face the Vikings in the Super Wild Card round. Not surprisingly, Love, a defensive co-captain, feels confident about his team's chances...
NFL world reacts to Bears GM’s blunt comments
The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft. The Bears reached the coveted mark of futility after a 3-14 season. Within the year though, Justin Fields emerged as a star and Chicago quickly became enamored with him. So why, then, is Fields‘ name being hovered around in trade scenarios? Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Bears GM’s blunt comments appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Soldier Field Announcement
As the Chicago Bears secured the No. 1 pick in next year's NFL Draft, the city looked even further to the future by pitching the team to stay. Landmark Development and the Reimagine Soldier Field Coalition released a video proposing a $2.2 billion renovation to Soldier Field. The reimagined stadium includes a dome in an effort to make the venue a destination for more events such as the Super Bowl.
Report: Sean Payton Reluctant to ‘Tie His Future’ to Russell Wilson
It's one of the big questions surrounding the Denver Broncos' pivotal 2023 offseason, and it underlines every head-coaching interview the team hosts. On December 27, Broncos GM George Paton professed his, and the team's, belief that Wilson is "fixable." Not everyone is so convinced, however. And as the most coveted...
Harbaugh Dismisses Idea Lamar Jackson’s Absence is Contract-Related
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — There has been speculation among the fan base that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has not played or practiced since Week 13 because of his unsettled contract situation. Officially, Jackson has not played because of a sprained PCL in his knee. He has not been on...
Report: Broncos Interviewed Former Stanford Coach David Shaw
Jim Harbaugh isn’t the only former Stanford football coach getting a look as the Broncos search for their second new coach in as many years. David Shaw, who stepped down from his job with the Cardinal after the 2022 season, interviewed for the job Wednesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.
Thunder’s Jalen Williams Looks Like an Early Steal From 2022 Draft
Oklahoma City’s high-flying rookie is starting to receive more and more national attention. Jalen Williams scored 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting and made multiple head-turning plays in the Thunder’s first nationally televised game of the season. That’s been the story of Williams’ entire rookie campaign, though, efficient, smooth basketball.
Brian Urlacher sues Texas hair transplant company over ‘deceptive’ post
Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher has filed a lawsuit against a Houston-based hair transplant company for allegedly using his image and likeness on their website without his permission. Attorneys for Urlacher filed a lawsuit in the Circuit Court of Cook County against Houston Hair Transplant Center in October, claiming it used his personal hair-transplant story in a post on its website without his permission, according to the Chicago Sun Times. “The post deceptively led potential patients to believe that Mr. Urlacher had an affiliation with, or received restoration treatment from, Defendant Houston Hair,” the lawsuit states. Urlacher, who sported...
Willie Green: McCollum ‘A Pro’ and Murphy ‘Got to Shoot the Ball’
Pelicans head coach Willie Green had insightful postgame commentary on CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy III after the 125-144 loss at the hands of the Boston Celtics. "Extremely impressive. He's a pro, and he's always ready," Green focused on McCollum. CJ has filled the gap due to injuries from top...
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears Get Haul for No. 1 Pick, Rebuild Trenches
Schrock's Bears Mock Draft 1.0: Poles gets haul for No. 1 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus walked out of the media center at Halas Hall following their state of the franchise address Tuesday, the Bears' offseason officially began.
