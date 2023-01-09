Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
Biden's legal team has made a remarkable discovery while combing through his former office - classified materialsPhilosophy BloggerWashington, DC
Hypocrisy Reigns as Sources Confirm Biden Had Classified Documents Stashed in a Private Office for YearsThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Sicknick's wrongful death claim against Trump is the most severe allegation to dateVictorWashington, DC
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Cause of Death of NFL Legend Revealed
Former National Football League star wide receiver Charles Johnson's death in July was due to suicide by an overdose of drugs, according to a new report released by medical examiners.
Cowboys D ‘Doesn’t Matter!’ Bucs WR Bold Playoff Prediction
The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a listless 26-6 defeat to the Washington Commanders and will continue moving forward without two key contributors at cornerback in Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown. To make matters worse, Dallas is set to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond...
Future is Bright for Steelers Young Offensive Core
At season’s end, the oldest starters on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense were Mason Cole, their 26-year old center. Cole signed as a free agent prior to the season and replaced the underwhelming Kendrick Green at that position. Think about that for a second. The Steelers overhauled their offensive...
Falcons Stadium Named As Possible Site for AFC Championship Game
View the original article to see embedded media. The NFL released its official plan for a neutral-site AFC championship game in the event that the Bills and Chiefs are slated to play against each other in the title game. Per a release from the NFL, Atlanta would host the game...
‘Not Nervous! Cowboys Say ‘We’re Dialed In’ for Playoffs at Bucs
The Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will do battle on Monday night in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs at Raymond James Stadium. ... and Cowboys Nation seems a bit nervous about it all. How about the Cowboys themselves?. "We are focused, we dialed in and ready...
College football recruiting: Georgia emerging for No. 1 2024 player
Dylan Raiola turned heads recently when he de-committed from Ohio State, but one school appears to be the new favorite landing spot for the No. 1 player in the 2024 college football recruiting class. 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong revealed his new Crystal Ball prediction for the quarterback, with...
Willie Green: McCollum ‘A Pro’ and Murphy ‘Got to Shoot the Ball’
Pelicans head coach Willie Green had insightful postgame commentary on CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy III after the 125-144 loss at the hands of the Boston Celtics. "Extremely impressive. He's a pro, and he's always ready," Green focused on McCollum. CJ has filled the gap due to injuries from top...
Report: Broncos Interviewed Former Stanford Coach David Shaw
Jim Harbaugh isn’t the only former Stanford football coach getting a look as the Broncos search for their second new coach in as many years. David Shaw, who stepped down from his job with the Cardinal after the 2022 season, interviewed for the job Wednesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.
Big Ten Conference Looking for New Commissioner
Kevin Warren to join the Chicago Bears as team President and CEO
Colts’ 2023 Head Coach Candidate: Raheem Morris
The Indianapolis Colts enter the 2023 NFL offseason in need of a new head coach. Former Head Coach Frank Reich did an admirable job in his 4.5 years with the team, leading the Colts to a 40-33-1 record despite having to work with a new starting quarterback every season. Ultimately,...
Brian Urlacher sues Texas hair transplant company over ‘deceptive’ post
Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher has filed a lawsuit against a Houston-based hair transplant company for allegedly using his image and likeness on their website without his permission. Attorneys for Urlacher filed a lawsuit in the Circuit Court of Cook County against Houston Hair Transplant Center in October, claiming it used his personal hair-transplant story in a post on its website without his permission, according to the Chicago Sun Times. “The post deceptively led potential patients to believe that Mr. Urlacher had an affiliation with, or received restoration treatment from, Defendant Houston Hair,” the lawsuit states. Urlacher, who sported...
Western Conference Contender Interested in Trading for Jalen McDaniels
Early Tuesday morning Shams Charania announced that there was "Increasing Interest" in Charlotte's Jalen McDaniels as a trade candidate ahead of the deadline. According to Shams his sources suggest the Phoenix Suns have interest in McDaniels as well as "Several" other teams. Jalen McDaniels is an unrestricted free agent this off-season, so Charlotte do risk losing him for nothing if they don't trade him now.
76ers vs. Thunder: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Thursday
On Thursday, the Philadelphia 76ers are back on the floor to host the Oklahoma City Thunder. The matchup marks the second time the Sixers and the Thunder will battle it out this season. As December winded down, and so did 2022, the Sixers and the Thunder wrapped up the year...
NBA Trade Rumors: Mavs Have ‘Expressed Interest’ in Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley
As the NBA trade season continues to gain momentum, the latest rumor involving the Dallas Mavericks involves the team that tampered with Jalen Brunson’s free agency last offseason. According to a report from HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Mavs have expressed interest in New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley.
