Centre Daily
Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ ghostwriter defends book’s mistakes as it breaks sales records
J.R. Moehringer, the ghostwriter on Prince Harry's explosive tell-all "Spare", is defending factual errors and inconsistencies in the just-published memoir. And he did it with a quote from another author. In a Wednesday tweet, the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and former Los Angeles Times writer seemed to address nit-picking criticisms of...
How Gwen Stefani’s Recent Comments Reignited a Decades-Old Conversation About Cultural Appropriation
When Gwen Stefani performed at Disneyland this past Christmas, her decision to sing “Feliz Navidad” was the subject of multiple jokes online. “Her commitment to other cultures is unmatched,” one person tweeted. Others joked that she is their “favorite white woman of color” and “cultural appropriation is her middle name.” For years, Stefani’s work has borrowed from other cultures in ways that have led to accusations of cultural appropriation. In a recent interview with Allure, she was asked about the fragrance line she released in 2008, Harajuku Lovers, which like her 2004 album Love.Angel.Music.Baby. and personal style at the time heavily incorporated the Japanese subculture Harajuku. Stefani, who is Italian American, doubled down and said, “I’m Japanese.”
Sister Wives’ Kody Brown and Meri Brown Break Silence After Split: ‘We Are Committed to Kindness’
Speaking out. Sister Wives stars Kody Brown and Meri Brown broke their silence after their split in a joint statement. “In light of a recent unapproved press release, we feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own way and in our own timing,” the statement, which both Kody, 53, and Meri, 51, shared via Instagram on Tuesday, January 10, began. “After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship.”
Where Was ‘The Traitors’ Filmed? Shooting Location Revealed
Peacock's highly-anticipated new game show, The Traitors, is finally here, with stars like Brandi Glanville, Ryan Lochte and Reza Farahan on the cast. The Good Wife actor Alan Cumming is hosting the series, which is based on a Dutch program of the same name that has spawned spin-offs in the U.K. and Australia, with all 10 episodes landing on the streaming platform on January 12.
