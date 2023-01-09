When Gwen Stefani performed at Disneyland this past Christmas, her decision to sing “Feliz Navidad” was the subject of multiple jokes online. “Her commitment to other cultures is unmatched,” one person tweeted. Others joked that she is their “favorite white woman of color” and “cultural appropriation is her middle name.” For years, Stefani’s work has borrowed from other cultures in ways that have led to accusations of cultural appropriation. In a recent interview with Allure, she was asked about the fragrance line she released in 2008, Harajuku Lovers, which like her 2004 album Love.Angel.Music.Baby. and personal style at the time heavily incorporated the Japanese subculture Harajuku. Stefani, who is Italian American, doubled down and said, “I’m Japanese.”

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO