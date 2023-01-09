Read full article on original website
yoursportsedge.com
Rockets End Skid Against Caldwell to Advance in All A
Caldwell County had taken six straight games from its border rival to the north and 15 of the last 16 meetings. But Crittenden County turned the tables Tuesday night in the quarterfinal round of the 2nd Region All A Classic. The Rockets led virtually all the way while claiming a...
yoursportsedge.com
Henderson ‘Lines’ Up for Win at Christian County
The matchup between the southern Colonels and the northern Colonels came down to the line Tuesday night, literally. Despite only scoring two field goals in the final eight minutes of the game, Henderson County was able to hold on for a 54-49 win over Christian County in a 2nd Region battle at Colonel Gym.
yoursportsedge.com
Webster County Shoots Down Trigg 75-63
Webster County hit eight 3-pointers and shot over 50-percent from the field to keep Trigg County at bay all night in a 75-63 win at Wildcat Gym Tuesday. The Trojans hit 17-of-28 shots in the first half and shot 54-percent for the game. They were especially deft from behind the arc where they knocked down 8-of-13.
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Rockets Burn Past Caldwell in All A Quarterfinal
Crittenden County’s didn’t give Caldwell County much time to settle in. The Lady Rockets opened the game with a 19-2 run and went on to down the Lady Tigers 62-34 Monday night in a 2nd Region All A Classic quarterfinal round game in Marion. Taylor Guess scored the...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – UHA vs Lyon County in Boys All A Classic
The UHA Blazers took on the Lyon County Lyons Tuesday night in the opening round of the boys 2nd Region All A Classic. YSE was there for the game and got these pics. Take a look. UHA vs Lyon County.
yoursportsedge.com
Daviess County Takes Down Lady Tigers 70-46
The Hopkinsville girls’ basketball team saw an early lead disintegrate on the road Monday night at Daviess County on the way to the Lady Tigers’ fourth loss in a row. The Lady Tigers did most of their scoring in the first and fourth quarters but were undone by eight-point outputs in the middle frames.
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Guess Glasswork Leads to Points
A missed free throw led to two rebounds and two more points for Taylor Guess in Crittenden County’s win over Caldwell County on Monday. Guess finished night with 26 points and 16 rebounds as her Lady Rockets advanced in the 2nd Region All A Classic with a 62-34 victory.
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Lemar Northington on Quick Start in UHA All A Win
Lemar Northington came out firing in UHA’s win over Lyon County Tuesday night. He finished the night with 17 points, 15 of them in the opening half, including a 10-point first quarter. YourSportsEdge.Com asked Northington about his hot start and the Blazers’ win to advance to the regional semifinals.
wpsdlocal6.com
Speed limit to be lowered in Caldwell County school zone, site of wreck that claimed teenage student's life
PRINCETON, KY — A local mother's plea has been heard, and transportation officials are taking steps toward change. Matt Brewer, 17, died at the intersection of Kentucky 91 and Jeff Watson Road in Caldwell County in March of 2022. The speed limit for the Caldwell County school zone on...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Injured In Monday Morning Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a wreck on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way at the intersection of Commerce Court Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just before 6 am a car driven by 33-year-old Sherrick Pendelton was turning onto Commerce Court from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way and pulled into the path of a truck driven by 57-year-old Thomas Elkin, of Hopkinsville, that was on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way.
wevv.com
Semi destroys power pole in Greenville causing road closure
Police in the Muhlenberg County, Kentucky community of Greenville are sharing a traffic alert for drivers. The Greenville Police Department said around 11:30 a.m. that a tractor trailer had hit a utility pole, causing a road to close. GPD says anyone traveling through the city will need to avoid East...
westkentuckystar.com
Foot pursuit in Mayfield nets Hopkins County fugitive
A foot pursuit in the Kess Drive and Kess Creek area of Mayfield on Tuesday resulted in the arrest of a Hopkins County fugitive. Mayfield Police spoke with 20-year-old Cameron Oglesby of Madisonville. During the contact, officers were made aware that Oglesby was wanted on warrants out of Hopkins County.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 10, 2023
Frances Christine Ratterree, 94, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at 12:30 a.m. She was born to Elsworth and Hallie Shelton Williams on Oct. 28, 1928, in Calloway County, Kentucky. They preceded her in death. She was a good, kind, and loving wife to Allen Brice Ratterree for...
westkentuckystar.com
Stolen Mayfield skid steer found in Arkansas; suspect sought
A theft suspect is being sought after a piece of heavy equipment rented in Mayfield was not returned in December, and was later recovered in Arkansas. The owner of a Mayfield equipment rental business told Kentucky State Police he rented a skid steer to an individual on December 12, to be returned on December 19. On the 19th, the business owner contacted the individual, asking when he would return the equipment. The suspect reportedly claimed the skid steer had been stolen from a Paducah address the previous night. However, GPS tracking installed on the equipment indicated that the skid steer had been transported to Blytheville, Ark. on December 13.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
westkentuckystar.com
City announces schedule changes for MLK holiday
The City of Paducah has announced how the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday affects services the city offers. The changes include:. City Hall and other city offices will be closed Monday. The Public Works Department will NOT collect curbside recycling Monday. Those whose recycling containers are collected the third Monday...
Eight students injured in school bus crash Monday morning in Christian County
A school bus carrying students from Crofton Elementary, Christian County Middle and Christian County High was involved in a crash on Monday morning.
Officials planning for Madisonville air show
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials are planning for Madisonville to get an air show soon. Emily Herron, C.M., Airport Manager, says, “Currently we are still in the early planning stages of the air show, but we are so excited to bring this inaugural airshow event to our community and to the Western KY region!” Officials say […]
Crews spend day battling large house fire in Union County
WAVERLY, Ky. (WEHT) — Early Wednesday morning, fire crews were on scene battling a fully engulfed structure fire on Utley Utley Road in Waverly. The Smith Mills Fire Department says they along with Corydon Civil Defense, Waverly FD, Union Co FD and the Henderson City/County Rescue Squad responded to the scene. According to the Smith […]
