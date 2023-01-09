ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crittenden County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
yoursportsedge.com

Rockets End Skid Against Caldwell to Advance in All A

Caldwell County had taken six straight games from its border rival to the north and 15 of the last 16 meetings. But Crittenden County turned the tables Tuesday night in the quarterfinal round of the 2nd Region All A Classic. The Rockets led virtually all the way while claiming a...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Henderson ‘Lines’ Up for Win at Christian County

The matchup between the southern Colonels and the northern Colonels came down to the line Tuesday night, literally. Despite only scoring two field goals in the final eight minutes of the game, Henderson County was able to hold on for a 54-49 win over Christian County in a 2nd Region battle at Colonel Gym.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Webster County Shoots Down Trigg 75-63

Webster County hit eight 3-pointers and shot over 50-percent from the field to keep Trigg County at bay all night in a 75-63 win at Wildcat Gym Tuesday. The Trojans hit 17-of-28 shots in the first half and shot 54-percent for the game. They were especially deft from behind the arc where they knocked down 8-of-13.
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Lady Rockets Burn Past Caldwell in All A Quarterfinal

Crittenden County’s didn’t give Caldwell County much time to settle in. The Lady Rockets opened the game with a 19-2 run and went on to down the Lady Tigers 62-34 Monday night in a 2nd Region All A Classic quarterfinal round game in Marion. Taylor Guess scored the...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Daviess County Takes Down Lady Tigers 70-46

The Hopkinsville girls’ basketball team saw an early lead disintegrate on the road Monday night at Daviess County on the way to the Lady Tigers’ fourth loss in a row. The Lady Tigers did most of their scoring in the first and fourth quarters but were undone by eight-point outputs in the middle frames.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Max’s Moment – Guess Glasswork Leads to Points

A missed free throw led to two rebounds and two more points for Taylor Guess in Crittenden County’s win over Caldwell County on Monday. Guess finished night with 26 points and 16 rebounds as her Lady Rockets advanced in the 2nd Region All A Classic with a 62-34 victory.
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

VIDEO – Lemar Northington on Quick Start in UHA All A Win

Lemar Northington came out firing in UHA’s win over Lyon County Tuesday night. He finished the night with 17 points, 15 of them in the opening half, including a 10-point first quarter. YourSportsEdge.Com asked Northington about his hot start and the Blazers’ win to advance to the regional semifinals.
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Injured In Monday Morning Crash

Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a wreck on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way at the intersection of Commerce Court Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just before 6 am a car driven by 33-year-old Sherrick Pendelton was turning onto Commerce Court from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way and pulled into the path of a truck driven by 57-year-old Thomas Elkin, of Hopkinsville, that was on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wevv.com

Semi destroys power pole in Greenville causing road closure

Police in the Muhlenberg County, Kentucky community of Greenville are sharing a traffic alert for drivers. The Greenville Police Department said around 11:30 a.m. that a tractor trailer had hit a utility pole, causing a road to close. GPD says anyone traveling through the city will need to avoid East...
GREENVILLE, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Foot pursuit in Mayfield nets Hopkins County fugitive

A foot pursuit in the Kess Drive and Kess Creek area of Mayfield on Tuesday resulted in the arrest of a Hopkins County fugitive. Mayfield Police spoke with 20-year-old Cameron Oglesby of Madisonville. During the contact, officers were made aware that Oglesby was wanted on warrants out of Hopkins County.
MAYFIELD, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Jan. 10, 2023

Frances Christine Ratterree, 94, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at 12:30 a.m. She was born to Elsworth and Hallie Shelton Williams on Oct. 28, 1928, in Calloway County, Kentucky. They preceded her in death. She was a good, kind, and loving wife to Allen Brice Ratterree for...
MURRAY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Stolen Mayfield skid steer found in Arkansas; suspect sought

A theft suspect is being sought after a piece of heavy equipment rented in Mayfield was not returned in December, and was later recovered in Arkansas. The owner of a Mayfield equipment rental business told Kentucky State Police he rented a skid steer to an individual on December 12, to be returned on December 19. On the 19th, the business owner contacted the individual, asking when he would return the equipment. The suspect reportedly claimed the skid steer had been stolen from a Paducah address the previous night. However, GPS tracking installed on the equipment indicated that the skid steer had been transported to Blytheville, Ark. on December 13.
MAYFIELD, KY
westkentuckystar.com

City announces schedule changes for MLK holiday

The City of Paducah has announced how the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday affects services the city offers. The changes include:. City Hall and other city offices will be closed Monday. The Public Works Department will NOT collect curbside recycling Monday. Those whose recycling containers are collected the third Monday...
PADUCAH, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Officials planning for Madisonville air show

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials are planning for Madisonville to get an air show soon. Emily Herron, C.M., Airport Manager, says, “Currently we are still in the early planning stages of the air show, but we are so excited to bring this inaugural airshow event to our community and to the Western KY region!” Officials say […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Crews spend day battling large house fire in Union County

WAVERLY, Ky. (WEHT) — Early Wednesday morning, fire crews were on scene battling a fully engulfed structure fire on Utley Utley Road in Waverly. The Smith Mills Fire Department says they along with Corydon Civil Defense, Waverly FD, Union Co FD and the Henderson City/County Rescue Squad responded to the scene. According to the Smith […]
UNION COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy