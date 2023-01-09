Read full article on original website
No lights planned for Slab Fork stretch of Coalfields Expressway
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Streetlights will not be added to a nearby stretch of the Coalfields Expressway despite pleas from residents. Residents have reported a higher number of accidents, however, the West Virginia Department of Transportation has no plans to place lights along the stretch of Coalfields Expressway between Crab Orchard and Mullens, a […]
WSAZ
Fire destroys popular Kanawha Co. restaurant
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A popular restaurant in Kanawha County will most likely be forced to close its doors after a suspected grease fire on Wednesday morning. Several fire departments responded to the Dairywinkle along Campbells Creeks Drive after flames were spotted coming from the roof. The restaurant’s owner,...
WSAZ
Coal truck rollover crash temporarily closes part of U.S. 60
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - U.S. 60 East was closed much of Tuesday afternoon and evening in the Campbells Creek area after a coal truck rollover accident, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The accident was reported shortly after 3 p.m. near the intersection of Campbells Creek Drive. The lanes reopened around...
WVNT-TV
Gusty showers lead to snow ahead
Tonight features showers exiting the region. It’s a much milder night ahead overall, with lows in the lower 40s. Thursday, our next rainmaker begins to push in. Warmer air surges ahead of the rain helping temperatures push into the 50s by the early afternoon. A few of us will make a run at 60 degrees! By the early afternoon, a strong cold front will push through and will bring with it the chance for gusty showers, a few of which could be on the stronger side of things, especially in our western counties. Some of the gusty showers could provide brief heavy rainfall, with a quick half inch to an inch of rain possible. By the evening commute, the heaviest rain will slide east but the roadways will certainly be saturated. Rain continues off and on for the evening and overnight hours. As the front gets closer, we’ll also notice winds picking up out of the southwest 15-25 mph. After the front passes during the middle afternoon, we’ll see winds shift out of the west pushing 20-30 mph as cold air rushes in overnight.
2 flown to hospital after coal truck crash in Nicholas County, West Virginia
UPDATE: (7 P.M. Jan. 10, 2023) – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection sent inspectors to the site of a crash involving a coal truck that overturned into a creek in the Drennen area of Nicholas County. According to the WVDEP, inspectors say most of the coal being hauled was deposited on the stream […]
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on US-460 W in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor-trailer crash has closed several lanes on US-460 West in Giles County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the accident happened near Hilton Street in Pembroke. As of 5:46 p.m., all westbound lanes are alternating closures...
One man dead in Mercer County after “workplace accident”
OAKVALE, WV (WVNS) — One man died while working on a powerline in the Oakvale area of Mercer County on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. According to West Virginia State Police, they received a report of a “workplace accident” on Kellysville road around 11:30 AM. Once on scene, Troopers found Daniel McGrath, 24, of Beckley had […]
Local investors want to revitalize part of Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A group of investors in Raleigh County look to bring new life to Beckley. A beaming marketplace known across the state, a literal gateway to the rest of the country. In many ways, Beckley sits as a major hub in Southern West Virginia. But some Raleigh County residents are frustrated with […]
Residents in Fayette County dealing with contaminated water for decades
SCARBRO, WV (WVNS) — As one water crisis comes to an end, another continues in Fayette County. For residents of Ramsey, Victor, and other smaller communities, the lack of clean water is an issue spanning decades. The New Haven Public Service District held a meeting where two contracts were discussed, on Monday, January 9. If […]
theevreport.com
GreenPower Launches Round 3 of All-Electric School Bus Pilot Project in Four New School Districts in West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W. Va. – GreenPower Motor Company Inc., a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, today announced the launch of Round 3 of its pilot project to demonstrate all-electric school buses in West Virginia. Boone, McDowell and Raleigh counties will deploy the all-electric Type D BEAST school bus, while Wyoming County will use the award-winning Type A Nano BEAST school bus.
WSLS
State police investigating fatal crash in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that left one dead in Pulaski County Monday. Authorities say at 3:34 p.m., police responded to the crash on Route 11 close to a half-mile north of Route 766. A 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander was heading north...
WDBJ7.com
Man dies after two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - A Max Meadows man died Monday after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 3:44 p.m. on Rt. 11, close to a half-mile north of Rt. 766. 31-year-old Monica Harder, of Pulaski, was...
#WinterWeather – Sunday night features freezing rain/sleet early with snow expected for the higher elevations
WINTERY WEATHER ADVISORY: A southern system will continue to move into the region Sunday evening as most are in the upper 30’s by the afternoon. Much of the lowlands will continue to see scattered showers through the afternoon and early evening. Our eastern mountain counties like Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Summers, and Monroe will still be dealing […]
Million-dollar lottery ticket sold in West Virginia
The West Virginia Lottery announced that a Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000 was sold at a convenience store in West Virginia.
WSLS
Man arrested in connection with vehicle thefts in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. – The Giles County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a man in connection with multiple vehicle thefts in and around Pembroke and Narrows from July to Oct. 2022. Authorities say on Oct. 3, 2022, deputies worked with the Pembroke Police Department to conduct...
wfxrtv.com
Car crash in Montgomery County causing delays, cleared
UPDATE — VDOT says the earlier reported crash in Montgomery County is now cleared. MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A car crash in Montgomery County is causing delays this morning. According to reports, drivers on I-81 can expect delays due to a car crash at mile marker I-05.
Bill Gates considers W.Va. to expand nuclear energy efforts
GLASGOW, W.Va. — (AP) — Bill Gates is looking to West Virginia as he plans for the next phase of his effort to reboot U.S. nuclear energy technology: powering the east coast. Microsoft co-founder Gates, who visited a closed down coal-fired plant in Glasgow, West Virginia on Monday,...
Metro News
Damage extensive after unruly behavior at juvenile lockup
MADISON, W.Va. — State Police are investigating unruly behavior by four juvenile inmates at the Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Detention Center in Boone County from the weekend. The four teens, all males and all age 17, got out of control at the lockup on Saturday evening according to investigators and caused significant damage to a wing of the facility.
WSET
44-year-old man sentenced for 2020 Clifton Forge murder: Attorney
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Commonwealth's Attorney for Alleghany County said a 44-year-old was sentenced for a 2020 Clifton Forge murder on Monday. Kenneth Carter Staples, 44, was sentenced in the Alleghany County Circuit Court on Monday to life in the penitentiary suspended after serving an active sentence of 35 years for a 2020 Clifton Forge murder, the commonwealth attorney said.
WDTV
Man arrested in connection with business break-in
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested after a business break-in in St. Albans that involved stolen property, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said. Donald C. Schaible, 39, of St. Albans, is charged with breaking and entering. Deputies say the incident happened Sunday at Peerless Block and...
