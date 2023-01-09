ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinton, WV

WVNS

No lights planned for Slab Fork stretch of Coalfields Expressway

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Streetlights will not be added to a nearby stretch of the Coalfields Expressway despite pleas from residents. Residents have reported a higher number of accidents, however, the West Virginia Department of Transportation has no plans to place lights along the stretch of Coalfields Expressway between Crab Orchard and Mullens, a […]
SLAB FORK, WV
WSAZ

Fire destroys popular Kanawha Co. restaurant

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A popular restaurant in Kanawha County will most likely be forced to close its doors after a suspected grease fire on Wednesday morning. Several fire departments responded to the Dairywinkle along Campbells Creeks Drive after flames were spotted coming from the roof. The restaurant’s owner,...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Coal truck rollover crash temporarily closes part of U.S. 60

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - U.S. 60 East was closed much of Tuesday afternoon and evening in the Campbells Creek area after a coal truck rollover accident, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The accident was reported shortly after 3 p.m. near the intersection of Campbells Creek Drive. The lanes reopened around...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

Gusty showers lead to snow ahead

Tonight features showers exiting the region. It’s a much milder night ahead overall, with lows in the lower 40s. Thursday, our next rainmaker begins to push in. Warmer air surges ahead of the rain helping temperatures push into the 50s by the early afternoon. A few of us will make a run at 60 degrees! By the early afternoon, a strong cold front will push through and will bring with it the chance for gusty showers, a few of which could be on the stronger side of things, especially in our western counties. Some of the gusty showers could provide brief heavy rainfall, with a quick half inch to an inch of rain possible. By the evening commute, the heaviest rain will slide east but the roadways will certainly be saturated. Rain continues off and on for the evening and overnight hours. As the front gets closer, we’ll also notice winds picking up out of the southwest 15-25 mph. After the front passes during the middle afternoon, we’ll see winds shift out of the west pushing 20-30 mph as cold air rushes in overnight.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash cleared on US-460 W in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor-trailer crash has closed several lanes on US-460 West in Giles County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the accident happened near Hilton Street in Pembroke. As of 5:46 p.m., all westbound lanes are alternating closures...
GILES COUNTY, VA
WVNS

One man dead in Mercer County after “workplace accident”

OAKVALE, WV (WVNS) — One man died while working on a powerline in the Oakvale area of Mercer County on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. According to West Virginia State Police, they received a report of a “workplace accident” on Kellysville road around 11:30 AM. Once on scene, Troopers found Daniel McGrath, 24, of Beckley had […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Local investors want to revitalize part of Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A group of investors in Raleigh County look to bring new life to Beckley. A beaming marketplace known across the state, a literal gateway to the rest of the country. In many ways, Beckley sits as a major hub in Southern West Virginia. But some Raleigh County residents are frustrated with […]
BECKLEY, WV
theevreport.com

GreenPower Launches Round 3 of All-Electric School Bus Pilot Project in Four New School Districts in West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W. Va. – GreenPower Motor Company Inc., a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, today announced the launch of Round 3 of its pilot project to demonstrate all-electric school buses in West Virginia. Boone, McDowell and Raleigh counties will deploy the all-electric Type D BEAST school bus, while Wyoming County will use the award-winning Type A Nano BEAST school bus.
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WSLS

State police investigating fatal crash in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that left one dead in Pulaski County Monday. Authorities say at 3:34 p.m., police responded to the crash on Route 11 close to a half-mile north of Route 766. A 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander was heading north...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man dies after two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - A Max Meadows man died Monday after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 3:44 p.m. on Rt. 11, close to a half-mile north of Rt. 766. 31-year-old Monica Harder, of Pulaski, was...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WVNS

#WinterWeather – Sunday night features freezing rain/sleet early with snow expected for the higher elevations

WINTERY WEATHER ADVISORY: A southern system will continue to move into the region Sunday evening as most are in the upper 30’s by the afternoon. Much of the lowlands will continue to see scattered showers through the afternoon and early evening. Our eastern mountain counties like Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Summers, and Monroe will still be dealing […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WSLS

Man arrested in connection with vehicle thefts in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. – The Giles County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a man in connection with multiple vehicle thefts in and around Pembroke and Narrows from July to Oct. 2022. Authorities say on Oct. 3, 2022, deputies worked with the Pembroke Police Department to conduct...
GILES COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Car crash in Montgomery County causing delays, cleared

UPDATE — VDOT says the earlier reported crash in Montgomery County is now cleared. MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A car crash in Montgomery County is causing delays this morning. According to reports, drivers on I-81 can expect delays due to a car crash at mile marker I-05.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
Metro News

Damage extensive after unruly behavior at juvenile lockup

MADISON, W.Va. — State Police are investigating unruly behavior by four juvenile inmates at the Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Detention Center in Boone County from the weekend. The four teens, all males and all age 17, got out of control at the lockup on Saturday evening according to investigators and caused significant damage to a wing of the facility.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WSET

44-year-old man sentenced for 2020 Clifton Forge murder: Attorney

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Commonwealth's Attorney for Alleghany County said a 44-year-old was sentenced for a 2020 Clifton Forge murder on Monday. Kenneth Carter Staples, 44, was sentenced in the Alleghany County Circuit Court on Monday to life in the penitentiary suspended after serving an active sentence of 35 years for a 2020 Clifton Forge murder, the commonwealth attorney said.
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
WDTV

Man arrested in connection with business break-in

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested after a business break-in in St. Albans that involved stolen property, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said. Donald C. Schaible, 39, of St. Albans, is charged with breaking and entering. Deputies say the incident happened Sunday at Peerless Block and...
SAINT ALBANS, WV

