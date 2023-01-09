View the original article to see embedded media. An 11-3 record and an ACC championship were enough to keep a couple of Clemson streaks in the final AP Top 25 Poll intact. Despite a 31-14 loss to Tennessee in the Dec. 30 Orange Bowl, Clemson was ranked No. 13 by the AP following Monday night's national championship game. The Tigers finished one spot higher than last year's season-ending poll when they went 10-3 and didn't win the conference title.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO