ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Gov. Kevin Stitt Inaugurated For 2nd Term

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b5NpE_0k8cm17S00

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt was sworn into office for the second time Monday morning.

Organizers were setting up all last week at the Capitol in Oklahoma City in preparation for the big day.

The ceremony is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. and is free and open to the public.

News 9's Natalie Cruz and News On 6's Emory Bryan are the capitol with the latest updates on the event.

Other offices being sworn in on Monday include:

  1. Governor Kevin Stitt
  2. Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell
  3. Attorney General-elect Gentner Drummond
  4. State Treasurer-elect Todd Russ
  5. Oklahoma Labor Commissioner Leslie Osbor
  6. State Auditor Cindy Byrd
  7. State Superintendent-elect Ryan Walters
  8. Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready
  9. Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner-elect Kim David

Comments / 0

Related
pryorinfopub.com

Democratic Leader Munson Responds to Gov. Stitt’s Inauguration Address - The Facts Don’t Lie. Oklahoma Is Not a Top Ten State

Oklahoma City – Today Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson (D-Oklahoma City) responded to Gov. Stitt’s Inauguration Speech delivered on the Capitol steps. “While I share Gov. Stitt’s enthusiasm for improving the lives of every Oklahoman, his first term did little to move our state forward” said Representative Cyndi Munson (D-Oklahoma City.) “We still rank 45th in public school funding, 48th in access to healthcare, and just last year were cited as the worst state for women to live in the entire country. The facts don’t lie and we are nowhere near a top 10 state after 4 years of Gov. Stitt.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Norman voters reject 25-year franchise agreement between OG&E, city

NORMAN, Okla. — Norman voters have rejected a 25-year franchise agreement between Oklahoma Gas and Electric and the city. This is the same deal that’s been passed in other cities recently. Voters said with recent problems they’ve noticed after big storms, they’re worried they won’t be a large enough part of the discussion.
NORMAN, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Stitt replaces majority of State Board of Education as Ryan Walters takes office

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — On his second day in office, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt replaced the majority of the state’s Board of Education. Late Tuesday afternoon, Stitt announced four new appointments to the board in a press release. The only two members who remain for Stitt’s second term are Sarah Lepak and Trent Smith, the governor’s two most recent appointments.
OKLAHOMA STATE
readfrontier.org

Ryan Walters steps down from nonprofit role that drew scrutiny

Incoming State Superintendent of Schools Ryan Walters has tendered his resignation from the helm of a nonprofit whose donors include advocates for education privatization and charter schools. Lee Denney, former state representative and current board member of Every Kid Counts Oklahoma, confirmed in a text message Sunday that Walters had...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Oklahoma

If you love road trips or drive a truck for a living, you should be familiar with Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores. Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc. operates combined fueling stations and convenience stores. It has more than 550 locations in 41 states. It provides motorists and truck drivers access safe and clean places to fuel, shop, and eat.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTEN.com

Oklahoma lawmakers hoping to improve broadband service

(KTEN) — Oklahoma lawmakers are hoping to improve broadband internet service in rural areas. Oklahomans are being urged to check and verify available internet speeds on the FCC's National Broadband Map so the state gets funding needed to improve the service. You can can check your broadband service using...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KLAW 101

Oklahoma’s All-Black Towns: A Short & Storied History

There's a new exhibit at a museum in Tulsa that just opened, highlighting the history and retelling the stories of Oklahoma's all-black towns. Founded in freedom, dwindled by racism, yet some survive still. While you would expect the story to begin after the Civil War and the Emancipation Proclamation, the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy