Read full article on original website
Related
Motorious Readers Get 25-Percent More Entries To Win This Rapid Red GT500
The 2021 Shelby GT500 is fast, luxurious, and somewhat elusive. This Rapid Red 2021 Shelby GT500 features a 760-horsepower supercharged 5.2-liter Cross Plane Crank V8 engine paired with an automatic transmission. Putting this much power to the ground can prove difficult but not for the new GT500, thanks to Ford’s advanced MagneRide™ suspension system and the included Carbon Fiber Track Pack. Exposed carbon fiber offers incredible looks and mechanical performance while Brembo™ brakes, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, and a GT4 track wing keep the 760-horsepower and 625 ft-lb of torque under control.
Carscoops
‘Strong Majority’ Of F1 Teams Opposed To Cadillac Joining The Grid
The Formula One grid is not thrilled about the possible addition of Andretti Global and Cadillac to the sport, with a “strong majority” of teams reportedly objecting to the initiation of an 11th member to their ranks. Andretti Global and General Motors, through its brand Cadillac, announced late...
Top Speed
Here's An Insane Lambretta Scooter With More Horsepower Than A Kawasaki Ninja 650
When you think of scooters, you think of two-wheelers that get you from point A to point B effortlessly and comfortably, but going fast is almost never a priority. That’s just how scooters have always been marketed, and there’s no real problem with this approach. However, this doesn’t mean scooters can’t be fast. For proof, this 1960 Lambretta scooter shows scooters can be plenty quick, too. In fact, this custom scooter belts out 76 horsepower on the dyno, which, by the way, is more than a Kawasaki Ninja 650!
MotorAuthority
2024 Porsche 911, rotary engine's return: Car News Headlines
Porsche is working on an update for the 911, and a new could be engine on the way for the Carrera models, which include the base Carrera, plus sportier S, 4S, and GTS versions. Our latest spy shots show a prototype for a Carrera Cabriolet with most of the camouflage removed.
Rolls-Royce Hits a Milestone Not Seen In 119 Years
"We haven't seen seen any slowdown or downturn," says Rolls-Royce CEO.
Top Speed
Mansory's Vitesse Bentley Continental GTC Is Two-Toned And One Of A Kind
For those not familiar, Mansory has been a player in the automotive industry since 1989. The customizing and tuning firm works exclusively on luxury vehicles, including models from Aston Martin, Rolls-Royce, Bugatti, Ferrari, and the like. Whatever luxury car manufacturer you are familiar with, chances are Mansory has a modified version of one of their models. But the company's latest creation, a two-tone Bentley Continental GTC stands out above the rest, at least where it's initial looks are concerned. If you're a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, love Transformers, have an odd obsession with bees, or just want to stand out, this car is for you.
Pulse Performance Builds a 6-Rotor Engine Mazda RX7
If you like crazy, how about this six-rotor, 800+ hp Mazda RX7? The post Pulse Performance Builds a 6-Rotor Engine Mazda RX7 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2 Toyota SUVs That Are Better As Hybrids
Toyota makes some of the best SUV options on the market. Here's why some of its hybrid SUVs are even better. The post 2 Toyota SUVs That Are Better As Hybrids appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Mercedes EQG Spied As A Quad-Motor, Electric Off-Road Beast
The Mercedes EQ lineup has the emotional appeal of a bar of soap, but that’s about to change as the company is gearing up to launch the all-new EQG. Previewed by a concept in 2021, the production model is instantly recognizable as a G-Class as it features a boxy and timeless design. While the prototype closely resembles its ICE-powered counterpart, the EV is slated to adopt a fully enclosed grille and a charging port where the fuel filler is located.
Carscoops
Porsche Reveals 1970s-Inspired Wraps For 911 Dakar
Porsche has been dipping into its archives again and came up with three visual packages for the new 911 Dakar that take inspiration from the marque’s historic rally cars. When Porsche unveiled the 911 Dakar late last year it also revealed an optional Rallye Design Package for the car that gives it the look of the all-wheel drive car that won the 1984 Paris-Dakar rally. But this new trio of vinyl wraps take their cues from rally cars competing a decade earlier.
Carscoops
The Mercedes EQA Is Electric, But Its Facelift Won’t Be Electrifying
Spy photographers have snapped the facelifted Mercedes GLA on multiple occasions and now we’re getting another look at the updated EQA. Caught undergoing testing in Europe, the facelifted EQA is instantly recognizable as it will be getting a minor makeover that focuses on the front and rear ends. The camouflage does a good job of hiding the changes, but we can expect a revised front bumper and possibly an updated grille.
teslarati.com
Mercedes EQG spotted completing winter testing
The upcoming Mercedes EQG, the electric variant of the historic G-Class SUV, has been spotted completing winter testing in Germany. The Mercedes G Class SUV is one of the oldest model names in the automotive industry, and despite its long heritage, it has changed in design and purpose very little. It remains a boxy offroading SUV that offers the driver and passengers unparalleled comfort. As Mercedes electrifies its lineup, the electrified version of the vehicle, the EQG, has been seen testing ahead of a possible launch this year or next.
1988 Volkswagen Caddy Will Soon Have McLaren 650S Power
Can you imagine what a first-generation 1988 Volkswagen Caddy pickup would feel like if you put the twin-turbocharged V8 from a McLaren 650S in the load bin and used it to power the rear wheels?. Well, as it turns out, we won't have to imagine much longer. Garage 68 Motorsport...
Carscoops
Tesla Hides Downgraded 2023 Model Y ‘Performance Brakes’ Behind Fancy Red Caliper Covers
A change that Tesla made in the middle of last year is coming to the attention of owners and repair shops. It turns out that the smaller rear braking components on the Model Y Performance aren’t what they appear to be. Tesla is utilizing a red-painted caliper cover, not totally unlike the cheap ones you’ll find at your local AutoZone, to make the brakes look bigger.
racer.com
Ex-F1 racer Giovinazzi among Ferrari Hypercar drivers
Ferrari has confirmed their six-driver line-up for the 2023 debut season for Ferrri’s 499P Hypercar in the FIA World Endurance Championship. The No. 50 Ferrari 499P will be driven by Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen, the number 50, chosen to mark the years that have passed by since Ferrari last raced in the top class of the endurance world championship.
Carscoops
Hybrid 2024 Corvette E-Ray ‘Stealth’ Mode Teaser Confirms Jan 17 Debut
For its eighth-generation, Chevrolet threw out the Corvette playbook and put the engine in the middle instead of up front. That wasn’t the end of its desire to shake things up, though. The automaker is now promising another variant that is unlike any model that came before it, and it will unveil on Tuesday, January 17.
Carscoops
Lancia Discusses Its Future In First Episode Of Docufilm Series
Lancia has released the first part of the “New Lancia Renaissance: The future in our roots” docufilm, introducing us to the new era of the Italian automaker. The three-episode web series will conclude in 2024, with the unveiling of the new generation Lancia Ypsilon supermini. Just like in...
Return of the rotary: Mazda's iconic engine is coming back with a twist
Mazda is bringing back the rotary engine for use as a range-extending generator in its MX-30 electric SUV, which can only go 100 miles between charges.
Carscoops
2024 Porsche Macan EV Shows Its Dynamic Side In New Testing Video
The Macan EV will be one of Porsche’s most important cars between now and the end of the decade, by which point the automaker wants electric cars to account for 80 percent of sales. That push was meant to start this year, but software problems meant Porsche was forced...
Carscoops
Facelifted 2024 Cadillac XT4 Appears In China Previewing U.S. Model
The facelifted Cadillac XT4 has been revealed in China by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. While the vehicle pictured here is the Chinese specification model, as evidenced by the camouflaged prototypes captured in the U.S., the styling revisions appear to be identical. Looking instantly recognizable, the crossover receives...
Comments / 0