For those not familiar, Mansory has been a player in the automotive industry since 1989. The customizing and tuning firm works exclusively on luxury vehicles, including models from Aston Martin, Rolls-Royce, Bugatti, Ferrari, and the like. Whatever luxury car manufacturer you are familiar with, chances are Mansory has a modified version of one of their models. But the company's latest creation, a two-tone Bentley Continental GTC stands out above the rest, at least where it's initial looks are concerned. If you're a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, love Transformers, have an odd obsession with bees, or just want to stand out, this car is for you.

23 DAYS AGO