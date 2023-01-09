Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Cause of Death of NFL Legend Revealed
Former National Football League star wide receiver Charles Johnson's death in July was due to suicide by an overdose of drugs, according to a new report released by medical examiners.
Centre Daily
Cowboys D ‘Doesn’t Matter!’ Bucs WR Bold Playoff Prediction
The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a listless 26-6 defeat to the Washington Commanders and will continue moving forward without two key contributors at cornerback in Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown. To make matters worse, Dallas is set to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond...
Centre Daily
‘Not Nervous! Cowboys Say ‘We’re Dialed In’ for Playoffs at Bucs
The Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will do battle on Monday night in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs at Raymond James Stadium. ... and Cowboys Nation seems a bit nervous about it all. How about the Cowboys themselves?. "We are focused, we dialed in and ready...
Centre Daily
As Vikings Enter Playoffs, Harrison Phillips Doesn’t Want This Journey to End
Harrison Phillips has experienced playoff heartbreak before. During his tenure with the Bills, Phillips had two seasons with Super Bowl expectations come to an end at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Two years ago, it was a blowout loss in the AFC championship game. Last year, it was the famous "13 seconds" game in the divisional round, when the Chiefs improbably tied the score at the end of regulation and won on the opening possession of overtime.
Centre Daily
Roquan Smith: Humble Beginnings to Highest-Paid Linebacker for Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. – Roquan Smith grew up in a small town in Georgia that didn't have a stoplight. That didn't prevent him from turning into one of the best linebackers in the NFL. One day after inking a record five-year, $100-million extension with the Ravens, Smith was named...
Centre Daily
Why Giants DB Julian Love is Confident Ahead of Playoffs
Julian Love is one of many New York Giants players that will experience his first taste of the NFL playoffs this Sunday when the Giants travel to Minnesota to face the Vikings in the Super Wild Card round. Not surprisingly, Love, a defensive co-captain, feels confident about his team's chances...
Centre Daily
Falcons Stadium Named As Possible Site for AFC Championship Game
View the original article to see embedded media. The NFL released its official plan for a neutral-site AFC championship game in the event that the Bills and Chiefs are slated to play against each other in the title game. Per a release from the NFL, Atlanta would host the game...
Centre Daily
College football recruiting: Georgia emerging for No. 1 2024 player
Dylan Raiola turned heads recently when he de-committed from Ohio State, but one school appears to be the new favorite landing spot for the No. 1 player in the 2024 college football recruiting class. 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong revealed his new Crystal Ball prediction for the quarterback, with...
Centre Daily
Broncos’ Short-List of HC Candidates: Pros & Cons
The Denver Broncos' head-coaching search is on the cusp of going into overdrive this week. Denver has already interviewed three of six candidates for its head coach vacancy. That list has a few hot names, and one thing is certain, this will be a much different search than it was last offseason. The Broncos have new ownership in place, and the Walton/Penner group has made it very clear that it will do whatever it takes to bring the winning ways back to the Mile High City.
Centre Daily
Future is Bright for Steelers Young Offensive Core
At season’s end, the oldest starters on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense were Mason Cole, their 26-year old center. Cole signed as a free agent prior to the season and replaced the underwhelming Kendrick Green at that position. Think about that for a second. The Steelers overhauled their offensive...
Centre Daily
Willie Green: McCollum ‘A Pro’ and Murphy ‘Got to Shoot the Ball’
Pelicans head coach Willie Green had insightful postgame commentary on CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy III after the 125-144 loss at the hands of the Boston Celtics. "Extremely impressive. He's a pro, and he's always ready," Green focused on McCollum. CJ has filled the gap due to injuries from top...
