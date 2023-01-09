Read full article on original website
When the Titanic sank, there were 2,240 passengers and crew on board the ship but only 712 individuals were said to have survived. More than 1500 passengers were reported to have lost their lives when the Titanic sank on April 15, 1912. Most of the bodies were never found.
Carscoops
Impatient Porsche Cayenne Driver Gets Instant Karma In Colorado Springs
We all lead busy lives and need to get stuff done to be our happiest selves. Sometimes though, it’s important to slow down and prioritize safety above productivity or a quick commute. One Porsche Cayenne driver just learned that lesson the hard way. This accident takes place in my...
Carscoops
On-Road Fatalities Level Off For Drivers In 2022, But Are Still On The Rise For Pedestrians And Cyclists
The rate of fatal accidents on America’s roads was stagnant in the first three quarters of 2022, offering some relief from what the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) calls “a crisis” on the nation’s roads. The administration estimates that, in the first nine months of...
Carscoops
Mechanic Crashes Toyota Supra Mk4 Into A Train While Test Driving
The world has lost another MkIV Toyota Supra and after seeing this crash it’s amazing that anyone survived. On Monday, the car flipped and rolled into a train reportedly at the hands of a mechanic, not the owner. If you’ve followed any number of automotive social media communities you...
Carscoops
First Photos Of The 2024 Nissan GT-R Or Is This Another Tuned 2023MY For TAS?
Nissan will be presenting a new GT-R for 2024 later today, and its party may (or may not) have been rained on, as photos have been published early allegedly showing the car, albeit still mostly covered by a plastic wrap. We’ve yet to confirm though that the photos shared on...
Carscoops
Toyota Electrifies Classic AE86 With EV And Hydrogen Restomod Concepts
Toyota sports cars don’t get any more iconic than the AE86 and at this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon, the car manufacturer has surprised many by unveiling both electric and hydrogen-powered AE86 conversions. Starting with the hydrogen model, dubbed the AE86 H2 Concept, it features Toyota’s 4A-GEU 1.6-liter four-cylinder...
Carscoops
Tesla Plunges Into Top Disney Lawyer’s Pool After Driver Mistakes Accelerator For Brake
The driver of a Tesla made a silly mistake that wound up costing them heavily, after they ended up going through a wall and diving into someone’s pool. In a surprising twist, the pool belonged to a high-power lawyer who works at Disney. Ouch. A photo of the Tesla...
Carscoops
Dyno Shows 2023 GR Corolla Making More Power Than Toyota Says
There’s no doubt that the GR Corolla is an incredibly fun hot hatch. In fact, after driving it last year, we think it’s one of the best things Toyota has done in a long time. Now, one new owner has proven that at least her GR Corolla is making quite a bit more power than Toyota says it should.
Carscoops
Acura, Ford And Kia Win 2023 North American Car, Truck And Utility Vehicle Of The Year Awards
The 2023 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year have been revealed and there are a few surprises. Jumping right into the results, the Acura Integra was named the North American Car of the Year. The fancy Honda with a hatch beat out fellow finalists including the Nissan Z and Genesis G80 EV. Even more perplexing, it bested semi-finalists such as the BMW i4 eDrive40, the Mercedes C-Class and EQE, the Subaru WRX, and the Toyota GR Corolla.
Carscoops
Toyota May Unveil A Hybrid Century SUV Before The End Of The Year
Toyota is said to be working on an SUV version of the Century, according to a new report out of Japan. It is no secret that the market for luxurious SUVs is booming so it comes as no surprise that the world’s largest car manufacturer wants to get in on the action. While this is our first time hearing about this potential new model, it will apparently be released this year.
Carscoops
Nissan 350Z Gets A New Z Facelift
Say you own a Nissan 350Z but absolutely love the design of the new Z? An obvious option would be to sell the 350Z and order the new car but obviously, doing so is expensive and not possible for everyone. What’s the next best option? Combining them. The 350Z...
