Nevada State

Carscoops

Mechanic Crashes Toyota Supra Mk4 Into A Train While Test Driving

The world has lost another MkIV Toyota Supra and after seeing this crash it’s amazing that anyone survived. On Monday, the car flipped and rolled into a train reportedly at the hands of a mechanic, not the owner. If you’ve followed any number of automotive social media communities you...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
Carscoops

First Photos Of The 2024 Nissan GT-R Or Is This Another Tuned 2023MY For TAS?

Nissan will be presenting a new GT-R for 2024 later today, and its party may (or may not) have been rained on, as photos have been published early allegedly showing the car, albeit still mostly covered by a plastic wrap. We’ve yet to confirm though that the photos shared on...
Carscoops

Toyota Electrifies Classic AE86 With EV And Hydrogen Restomod Concepts

Toyota sports cars don’t get any more iconic than the AE86 and at this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon, the car manufacturer has surprised many by unveiling both electric and hydrogen-powered AE86 conversions. Starting with the hydrogen model, dubbed the AE86 H2 Concept, it features Toyota’s 4A-GEU 1.6-liter four-cylinder...
Carscoops

Dyno Shows 2023 GR Corolla Making More Power Than Toyota Says

There’s no doubt that the GR Corolla is an incredibly fun hot hatch. In fact, after driving it last year, we think it’s one of the best things Toyota has done in a long time. Now, one new owner has proven that at least her GR Corolla is making quite a bit more power than Toyota says it should.
Carscoops

Acura, Ford And Kia Win 2023 North American Car, Truck And Utility Vehicle Of The Year Awards

The 2023 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year have been revealed and there are a few surprises. Jumping right into the results, the Acura Integra was named the North American Car of the Year. The fancy Honda with a hatch beat out fellow finalists including the Nissan Z and Genesis G80 EV. Even more perplexing, it bested semi-finalists such as the BMW i4 eDrive40, the Mercedes C-Class and EQE, the Subaru WRX, and the Toyota GR Corolla.
Carscoops

Toyota May Unveil A Hybrid Century SUV Before The End Of The Year

Toyota is said to be working on an SUV version of the Century, according to a new report out of Japan. It is no secret that the market for luxurious SUVs is booming so it comes as no surprise that the world’s largest car manufacturer wants to get in on the action. While this is our first time hearing about this potential new model, it will apparently be released this year.
Carscoops

Nissan 350Z Gets A New Z Facelift

Say you own a Nissan 350Z but absolutely love the design of the new Z? An obvious option would be to sell the 350Z and order the new car but obviously, doing so is expensive and not possible for everyone. What’s the next best option? Combining them. The 350Z...

