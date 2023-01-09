Read full article on original website
koze.com
NRCS Idaho Releases January 2023 Water Supply Outlook Report
LEWISTON, ID – Despite the warm October, a cold November and December helped bolster Idaho’s snowpack to above normal levels by January 1st. The Natural Resources Conservation Service in Idaho released the January Water Supply Outlook Report for the 2023 water year (WY23) and officials say although there are still several months left in the snow accumulation season, the snowpack through much of the state is already halfway to reaching normal peak snowpack conditions.
45 Majestic Idaho Hot Springs – Maps and Guides
The Idaho Hot Springs map is interactive and clickable so you can move the map around and click on the links for additional info. The list of Idaho hot springs below are roughly in order from North to South and where available I have included links for additional information about the hot springs including hiking guides with maps. Enjoy!
Idaho Transportation Department putting load restrictions on three highways this weekend
BOISE, ID – If you’re hitting the road in Idaho this weekend, be aware of some load restrictions being put in place by the Idaho Transportation Department. Starting Thursday, January 12, load limit restrictions will be in effect for SH-3, SH-5, and SH-54. The restrictions apply to vehicles with a gross vehicle weight of 10,000 pounds or more. Vehicles of...
KREM
North Idaho housing market went down nearly 30% in 2022, realtors say
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The North Idaho housing market ended 2022 different than it started. According to year-end results from the Coeur d’Alene Regional Realtors, 2,557 single-family homes on less than two acres were sold in Kootenai County in 2022, down nearly 30% from 3,510 sold in 2021.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Natural Grocers to open new store in Idaho next Wednesday
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. will open its fifth Idaho store next Wednesday, the Lakewood, Colorado-based organic-and-natural retailer announced on Wednesday. The 16,350-square-foot store will be located at 209 N. 3rd St. in McCall and doors will open at 8:30 a.m. Natural Grocers is looking to fill cashier positions and a nutritional health coach for the McCall store, the company said.
Hol’ Up How Is THIS Idaho’s Most Dangerous City?
Overall, Idaho is a pretty safe state. Compared to many parts of the country, we're almost crime-free. Almost, in fact, here is a look at the SAFEST cities in Idaho!. Even though the Gem State is an amazing place to live with low crime rates overall, it doesn't mean we're completely shielded from criminals and ne'er do wells.
KGW
The biggest county for pot sales in Oregon isn’t where you might think
The per capita cannabis sales leader isn’t urban Multnomah County, it’s way out east in rural Malheur County. And there’s one good reason why.
Winter weather advisories and winter storm warning declared for East Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories and a winter storm warning for East Idaho in response to the latest winter storm to barrel through the region. The storm arrived in parts of East Idaho on Tuesday afternoon and is not expected to exit the region until Wednesday afternoon. The weather service said the storm will create hazardous driving conditions on East Idaho's roads and motorists should "slow...
Wyoming’s I-80 Is Hibernating For The Winter
Snow, Wind, then snow drifts. It just won't stop. On Monday the Wyoming Department Of Transportation had posted that they hoped Interstate 80, between Rawlins and Rock Springs, would be open by the end of the day. Tuesday morning, it's still closed. Road closed due to winter conditions. As of...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Greater Idaho movement gaining momentum
Oregon senators just heard details of a bill inviting Idaho to discuss relocating the Idaho/Oregon state line.
Rare Gem Can Only Be Found in 2 Places on Earth: Idaho and India
Idaho is a very special place-- it doesn't matter where you live. There is a clear reason that folks from all over the country are moving to Idaho and whether we like it or not, we have to be honest with ourselves and admit: we get it. Here in the...
Fast-growing grocery store chain opening new location in Idaho next week
A fast-growing supermarket chain is opening another new location in Idado next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, the popular and fast-growing supermarket chain Natural Grocers will be opening its newest Idaho grocery store location in McCall.
7 Reasons Why Living in Idaho and the Magic Valley Sucks
The state of Idaho is a beautiful place to live, with amazing lakes, mountains, hot springs, and some of the best hiking and camping you will find in the country. The state isn't too populated and the natural beauty is unrivaled. Most people that call Idaho home enjoy it and think it is a great place to live, but some things make living in the Gem State not so enjoyable. While there are many pros, there are a few things that make living in Idaho, specifically, the Magic Valley, suck.
Inslee's draws fire for 'irresponsible' funding pause on $1.5 billion Spokane freeway project
(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s plan to delay funding and completion of the North Spokane Corridor has drawn strong criticism from a city councilor and executive director of the Northeast Public Development Authority. Spokane City Councilor Michael Cathcart, who serves as NEPDA’s board chair, and...
Recommended Preferred Alternative identified for I-15 and US-20
The Idaho Transportation Department announced Alternative H2 will be analyzed as the Recommended Preferred Alternative.
A billion dollar jackpot means scammers are also looking to cash in on Mega Millions
ATHOL, Idaho — The calls started coming in to Dawn Olejniczak early Tuesday morning. "Kept calling me back over and over and over again," the Athol, Idaho resident explains. The man, who she says called himself John White, told her he was with Mega Millions in Idaho and that he was waiting to deliver her prize.
Post Register
Colder air could change everything
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The pattern is going to remain active for much of the west as storms continue in the Pacific Ocean. The westerly flow in the atmosphere will drive in one storm after another on the west coast and it will keep our temperatures warmer than normal as the moisture is sub-tropical in nature. Here in Idaho, we'll see some of the outer bands of the moisture move into the state early Thursday and again on Sunday. Until now, most of the storms have been rain makers for the valley due to the lack of cold air. But, that is expected to change.
U.S. Thunderbirds at Gowen Thunder Airshow This YEAR
The Idaho Air National Guard is working out plans to bring back the super popular Gowen Thunder air show. The last show brought in over 100,000 people one weekend. You may remember Gowen Thunder with the U.S. Thunderbirds was supposed to happen on August 28 and 29 of 2021. The pandemic was too persistent and problematic for a multitude of reasons at the time and well this happened...
Idaho governor rolls out ‘Idaho First’ plan in 2023 State of the State and Budget Address
BOISE, Idaho — In Monday’s State of the State and Budget Address, Idaho Governor Brad Little spoke on several topics he is promising to deliver to Idahoans in 2023. Topics included education, property tax relief, fighting fentanyl and more. In the address, Little’s office said he is planning to fulfill the $330 million invested in K-12 schools, targeting starting teacher...
