Madison, IN

Police: Indiana man arrested after asking business if he left his meth there

By Izzy Karpinski
 3 days ago

MADISON, Ind. — A man was arrested in Madison, Indiana after police said he left meth at a business and then came back to ask if anyone had found it.

Christian Horton booking photo

The Madison Police Department said it responded to the unnamed business on January 7 after an employee reported finding a bag of meth in the bathroom.

Police: Man tried to swallow joint, throw marijuana out of vehicle during Monroe Co. pursuit

Police said the suspect, Christian Horton, 27, of Madison, later returned to the business and was seen on surveillance footage asking if anyone had found his meth.

Horton was arrested the next day during a traffic stop, during which police said they locating more meth while searching Horton himself.

He was arrested and preliminarily charged with possession of methamphetamine.

