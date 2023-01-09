Read full article on original website
Behind-The-Scenes WWE News On Dominik Mysterio's Recent Performance
As Jacobim "Mugatu" Moonberg proved in the ill-fated "Zoolander 2," prison can change a man. That has certainly been the case for Dominik Mysterio, who's short stint in "prison" has led to a complete overhaul for the 25-year-old WWE star. And the changes are starting to draw some very positive notices.
411mania.com
Saraya Discusses a Potential Matchup Against Chris Jericho
– During a recent interview with DJ Whoo Kid ahead of last night’s AEW Dynamite, AEW star Saraya discussed potentially having intergender matchups in her career and her boyfriend wanting there to face Chris Jericho in AEW. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Saraya on if it is an...
411mania.com
Various News: Jon Moxley Announced for OTT Wrestling’s ScrapperMania 7, Note on Opening Segment for Tonight’s Impact, Tony Khan Chats With Rich Eisen
– OTT Wrestling has announced that AEW star Jon Moxley will be working the ScrapperMania 7 event. The event will be held on March 18 at the National Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10:00 am local time. Here’s the announcement preview:. – PWInsider reports...
411mania.com
Josh Alexander On Being Longest-Reigning Impact World Champion, His Goals For Title Reign
Josh Alexander is the longest-reigning Impact World Champion in history, and he recently discussed how far he’d like to take his reign. Alexander has been champion for 262 days, breaking Bobby Roode’s reign of 256 days from back in 2011. He recently spoke with WZ for a new interview talking about his title reign, and you can check out some highlights below (per Fightful:
411mania.com
New Details on Stephanie McMahon Resigning From WWE, Backstage Reaction
A new report has some details on Stephanie McMahon’s resignation as WWE co-CEO and chairwoman. As reported earlier, WWE and Stephanie announced her resignation from her positions at the same time as Vince McMahon’s election to Executive Chairman of the Board. Fightful Select has a few new details on the situation.
411mania.com
Eric Bischoff On WWE’s Potential Sale Changing Wrestling, If WWE Could Go Private
On a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed the possible sale of WWE and the impact it could have. Some highlights are below. On if WWE could go private: “I don’t know. That’s a level of fundraising money raising that’s so far out of my scope of even comprehension. I just don’t know who has the kind of money to play that game, but I think in aggregate if you put together three, four, five people especially if you’ve got somebody.. I mean what is Vince’s net worth? Three, four billion, but would he throw some of his own money into the kitty? Yeah… I’m not suggesting he has to come up with all of it himself. But, if he throws in a half a billion or a billion so he’s got skin in the game if he has access to that cash it’s liquid and he’s got Saudi partners who are willing to come in with three or four and you’ve got endeavor that may want to come in there’s no way of knowing. There’s just no way of knowing.
411mania.com
Brian Myers on What It’s Like Working as a Producer in WWE
– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Impact Wrestling talent and former WWE Superstar Brian Myers discussed what it was like working as a producer behind the scenes in WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Myers on working as a producer in WWE: “It’s an impossible question...
411mania.com
Matt Hardy on Vince McMahon Returning to WWE, Vince’s ‘Vindictive’ Mindset
– During yesterday’s edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, AEW star Matt Hardy discussed Vince McMahon returning to WWE and being elected as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Matt Hardy on Vince McMahon returning to WWE: “Knowing Vince,...
411mania.com
ROH Supercard of Honor 2023 Set For Los Angeles
ROH is heeded to Los Angeles for Supercard of Honor 2023. Fightful reports that it was announced before Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite at the KIA Form in Los Angeles that the PPV will take place in the city on March 31st, which is during WrestleMania 39 weekend. Supercard...
411mania.com
Latest on WWE Sale Including When It Might Happen and More
As previously reported, there’s been a huge shakeup in WWE, as Vince McMahon returned and was later made the Chairman of the Board. Three board members were replaced by McMahon, George Barrios and Michelle Wilson, while three others resigned, including Stephanie McMahon. It was stated that Vince is there to help facilitate a sale of the company. While it had been rumored that WWE was already sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, that has been denied by multiple, credible sources.
411mania.com
Betting Odds Released Regarding Who Might Buy WWE
The potential sale of WWE is one of the big topics of 2023, and betting odds have been revealed on who is most likely to make the buy. Vince McMahon’s return to the WWE board was done with the notion of maximizing sale potential, and Bovada has betting odds on who might by the company.
411mania.com
B3CCA Set to Make MLW Debut at SuperFight
– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that B3CCA (or BECCA) will make her MLW debut on February 4 at MLW SuperFight in Philadelphia. Here’s the full announcement:. BECCA makes MLW debut Feb 4. in Philly at SuperFight. MLW returns to Philly Feb 4 with a national cable TV...
411mania.com
Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Lineup: Hard to Kill Go-Home Show, New Matches Added
– Impact Wrestling presents the Hard to Kill go-home edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV before Friday’s pay-per-view event. The main card starts on AXS TV at 8:00 pm EST. A new episode of Before The Impact starts at 7:15 pm EST on Impact Plus, YouTube, and Facebook, featuring a tag team battle with Mahabali Shera and Raj Singh taking on Johnny Swinge and Zicky Dice. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s Impact Wrestling:
411mania.com
Duke Hudson vs. Damon Kemp Headlines Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up
– WWE.com has announced the lineup for tomorrow’s Friday the 13th edition of NXT Level Up. The show will feature Duke Hudson vs. Damon Kemp, plus more. Here’s the full lineup and preview:. * Von Wagner (with Robert Stone) vs. Oba Femi. * Isla Dawn vs. Jakara Jackson.
411mania.com
Two More 2007 Events Added To ROH Honor Club
Ring of Honor has added two more events from 2007 to their Honor Club subscription service at WatchROH.com. They include:. Fifth Year Festival (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania–February 17, 2007) * TJ Perkins vs Nigel McGuinness. * Austin Aries vs Claudio Castagnoli. * Jimmy Jacobs, Lacey and Adam Pearce vs BJ Whitmer,...
411mania.com
Hall’s Dynamite Review – 1.11.23
We’re in for a big show this week as things head back to Los Angeles. AEW knows how to bring it on the bigger stages and that is what should happen here. This week is centered around the ladder match to end the Best Of Seven series between the Elite and Death Triangle for the Trios Titles. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 18 Preview Clip & Synopsis
– WOW – Women of Wrestling released a synopsis and preview video for this weekend’s Episode 18. You can check out the lineup, synopsis, and preview clip below:. * The Beast returns to the ring for the first time since her leg injury. * Leia Makoa and Tiki...
411mania.com
Note on Ticket Pre-Sale Code for Live AEW Rampage & Battle of the Belts VI
– As previously reported, AEW will make its Rhode Island debut in the city of Kingston on Friday, April 7 for a live edition of Rampage, along with Battle of the Belts VI, which will also be live that night. PWInsider has an update on the ticket pre-sale code for the event.
411mania.com
Hall’s WWE Raw Review 1.9.23
We’re back to the red show and closing in on the Royal Rumble. There are only three names announced for the Royal Rumbles so far and that means some spots need to be filled. Odds are some of that is done tonight but there is the chance that they’re leaving some surprises this year. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Andrade El Idolo Tweets Photo of AEW Entrance Mask With the Word ‘Bye’
– AEW wrestler Andrade El Idolo posted a curious tweet earlier today. The tweet includes a photo of the black mask he typically wears for his entrances in AEW and the word “bye” in the caption above it. You can see the tweet below. Andrade El Idolo was...
