Ames, IA

KCCI.com

No. 15 Cyclones beat Kansas State

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Emily Ryan had 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to lead four Iowa State players with 14 points and the 15th-ranked Cyclones beat Kansas State 67-56 on Wednesday night. Denae Fritz completed a three-point play with 2:15 remaining in the third quarter to give...
AMES, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

STANZ: Kalscheur leads No. 14 Iowa State to dominant win over Texas Tech

AMES — Gabe Kalscheur hasn’t forgotten Kansas City. Iowa State’s senior leader remembers what happened the last time his team went toe-to-toe with Texas Tech. He remembers the helplessness Iowa State experienced in that 72-41 loss in the Big 12 Tournament at the T-Mobile Center last March.
AMES, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

Campbell announces pair of assistant coach hires

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell has announced the addition of Jordan Langs as running backs coach/special teams coordinator and Hank Poteat as cornerbacks coach. Langs’ hire is pending the completion of background checks. Jordan Langs. Langs, who was twice named Mid-States Football Association (MSFA)...
AMES, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa, Iowa State ranked in top 3 of NWCA rankings

(KMAland) -- Iowa and Iowa State are ranked No. 2 and 3, respectively, in the latest National Wrestling Coaches Association rankings. Penn State is the No. 1 team in the nation while Michigan is tied with Iowa State at No. 3. NC State rounds out the top 5. Missouri is...
AMES, IA
kmaland.com

Men's College Basketball (1/10): ISU, KSU, KU move to 4-0 in Big 12

(KMAland) -- Iowa State, K-State and Kansas all moved to 4-0 in the Big 12 while Northern Iowa and Drake also won in the MVC in regional men’s college basketball on Tuesday. Iowa State (13-2, 4-0): Iowa State got 25 points from Gabe Kalscheur in a dominant 84-50 win over Texas Tech (10-6, 0-4). Jaren Holmes added 15 points, and Caleb Grill put in 14 points with four assists for the Cyclones. Tamin Lipsey also had a strong night with nine points and eight assists.
AMES, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

3-Point Preview: No. 14 Iowa State hosts Texas Tech at Hilton Coliseum

Texas Tech’s head coach Mark Adams gestures during the Big 12 basketball game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at United Supermarkets Arena. Nobody in the Big 12 has a worse on-paper resume at this point in the season than Texas Tech. The Red Raiders are 0-5 on the year against quality opponents and 10-0 against teams that rank outside the top 100 on KenPom.
LUBBOCK, TX
weareiowa.com

Iowa State freshman Paniro Johnson quickly rising to stardom

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State wrestling is off to it's best start under sixth-year head coach Kevin Dresser. The Cyclones are ranked No. 4 and have four wrestlers ranked in the top five, including grey shirt freshman Paniro Johnson. Johnson is 7-2 and is the No. 3 ranked wrestler...
AMES, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

RECRUITING: Iowa State to host sought-after 2024 Minnesota point guard

Another of Iowa State’s priority targets in the 2024 recruiting cycle is set to officially visit Ames in the coming weeks. Three-star Iron, Minn. point guard Isaac Asuma is set to take his official visit the weekend of Feb. 4 when Iowa State is slated to host No. 3 Kansas at Hilton Coliseum, sources confirmed to Cyclone Fanatic publisher Chris Williams on Monday.
AMES, IA
247Sports

Texas Tech vs. Iowa State live updates, game thread

Texas Tech takes on Iowa State 7 p.m. (CT) today at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, IA. The game will not be televised, but can be streamed on ESPN+. Texas Tech (10-5, 0-3) vs. Iowa State (12-2, 3-0) When: 7 p.m. (CT), today. Where: Hilton Coliseum in Ames, IA. Media: TV:...
AMES, IA
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lady Raider lands Dunkin’ NIL deal

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lady Raider sophomore Ashley Chevalier is one of the newest members of Team Dunkin’. Dunkin’ announced Tuesday that Chevalier was one of 31 student-athletes signed to a name, image, and likeness (NIL) partnership with the company to share their experiences across social media and enjoy exclusive Team Dunkin’ merch to sport on […]
LUBBOCK, TX
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Iowa State Fair Announces Second Country Show for 2023

Back in early December, the Iowa State Fair officially announced the very first Grandstand act for 2023. We were thrilled to find out that Eric Church will be headed back to Des Moines on Sunday, August 13th! He and Jackson Dean will take the stage beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $60 and they're on sale now HERE.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Largest School District In Iowa Faces Cyberattack

You've heard of school and classes being canceled because of too much snow, freezing cold temperatures, or icy roadways but you rarely hear of classes being canceled because of an internet battle. 30,000 students, in Iowa's largest school district, had their classes canceled for a second day, as technicians continue their battle to restore the computer system.
DES MOINES, IA
Talk 1340

Hayashi Buffet Takes Over Former Dragon Buffet In Lubbock

Lubbock now has a new (ish) Chinese buffet option. Let's admit it, Chinese buffets are fun. It's an open invitation not only to pig out (if you like) but also to try new things that you might not have risked before. For many, a Chinese buffet may be the first time they try foods like mussels, crab legs, sushi, etc.
LUBBOCK, TX

