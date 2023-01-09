Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Catholics in Iowa Add Fuel to the ‘Gender Wars.’Matthew C. WoodruffDes Moines, IA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Des MoinesTed RiversDes Moines, IA
Popular discount grocery store opens new location in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
4 Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new grocery store in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
cyclonefanatic.com
STANZ: Balance carries Cyclones past K-State in first game after Soares’ injury
AMES — The entire Iowa State women’s basketball season to this point has been a learning process. That might be hard to understand when you consider the talent this program returned, the talent this program added and the sky-high preseason expectations this program faced. It has indeed been...
KCCI.com
No. 15 Cyclones beat Kansas State
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Emily Ryan had 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to lead four Iowa State players with 14 points and the 15th-ranked Cyclones beat Kansas State 67-56 on Wednesday night. Denae Fritz completed a three-point play with 2:15 remaining in the third quarter to give...
cyclonefanatic.com
STANZ: Kalscheur leads No. 14 Iowa State to dominant win over Texas Tech
AMES — Gabe Kalscheur hasn’t forgotten Kansas City. Iowa State’s senior leader remembers what happened the last time his team went toe-to-toe with Texas Tech. He remembers the helplessness Iowa State experienced in that 72-41 loss in the Big 12 Tournament at the T-Mobile Center last March.
cyclonefanatic.com
Campbell announces pair of assistant coach hires
AMES, Iowa – Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell has announced the addition of Jordan Langs as running backs coach/special teams coordinator and Hank Poteat as cornerbacks coach. Langs’ hire is pending the completion of background checks. Jordan Langs. Langs, who was twice named Mid-States Football Association (MSFA)...
kmaland.com
Iowa, Iowa State ranked in top 3 of NWCA rankings
(KMAland) -- Iowa and Iowa State are ranked No. 2 and 3, respectively, in the latest National Wrestling Coaches Association rankings. Penn State is the No. 1 team in the nation while Michigan is tied with Iowa State at No. 3. NC State rounds out the top 5. Missouri is...
kmaland.com
Men's College Basketball (1/10): ISU, KSU, KU move to 4-0 in Big 12
(KMAland) -- Iowa State, K-State and Kansas all moved to 4-0 in the Big 12 while Northern Iowa and Drake also won in the MVC in regional men’s college basketball on Tuesday. Iowa State (13-2, 4-0): Iowa State got 25 points from Gabe Kalscheur in a dominant 84-50 win over Texas Tech (10-6, 0-4). Jaren Holmes added 15 points, and Caleb Grill put in 14 points with four assists for the Cyclones. Tamin Lipsey also had a strong night with nine points and eight assists.
cyclonefanatic.com
3-Point Preview: No. 14 Iowa State hosts Texas Tech at Hilton Coliseum
Texas Tech’s head coach Mark Adams gestures during the Big 12 basketball game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at United Supermarkets Arena. Nobody in the Big 12 has a worse on-paper resume at this point in the season than Texas Tech. The Red Raiders are 0-5 on the year against quality opponents and 10-0 against teams that rank outside the top 100 on KenPom.
Texas Tech Men's Hoops Continue Big 12 Play at No. 14 Iowa State
In the first of two Big 12 road games for the Red Raiders this week, Texas Tech faces No. 14 Iowa State in Ames on Tuesday night.
weareiowa.com
Iowa State freshman Paniro Johnson quickly rising to stardom
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State wrestling is off to it's best start under sixth-year head coach Kevin Dresser. The Cyclones are ranked No. 4 and have four wrestlers ranked in the top five, including grey shirt freshman Paniro Johnson. Johnson is 7-2 and is the No. 3 ranked wrestler...
cyclonefanatic.com
RECRUITING: Iowa State to host sought-after 2024 Minnesota point guard
Another of Iowa State’s priority targets in the 2024 recruiting cycle is set to officially visit Ames in the coming weeks. Three-star Iron, Minn. point guard Isaac Asuma is set to take his official visit the weekend of Feb. 4 when Iowa State is slated to host No. 3 Kansas at Hilton Coliseum, sources confirmed to Cyclone Fanatic publisher Chris Williams on Monday.
Texas Tech vs. Iowa State live updates, game thread
Texas Tech takes on Iowa State 7 p.m. (CT) today at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, IA. The game will not be televised, but can be streamed on ESPN+. Texas Tech (10-5, 0-3) vs. Iowa State (12-2, 3-0) When: 7 p.m. (CT), today. Where: Hilton Coliseum in Ames, IA. Media: TV:...
Cyclones Dismantle Red Raiders in 84-50 Blowout: Live Game Log
The Red Raiders look to get back on track with a Tuesday night Big 12 showdown against the Cyclones.
Hot Take Alert: Texas Tech Basketball Is Just Not Good. Change My Mind.
The Texas Tech Men's Basketball Team is just not having a great year, compared to all of the hype and hopes that fans had going into the year. Exhibit "A", courtesy of the Gambling Gauchos. We lost by THIRTY FOUR last night, which is our worst loss in nearly 8...
Lady Raider lands Dunkin’ NIL deal
LUBBOCK, Texas – Lady Raider sophomore Ashley Chevalier is one of the newest members of Team Dunkin’. Dunkin’ announced Tuesday that Chevalier was one of 31 student-athletes signed to a name, image, and likeness (NIL) partnership with the company to share their experiences across social media and enjoy exclusive Team Dunkin’ merch to sport on […]
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Iowa State Fair Announces Second Country Show for 2023
Back in early December, the Iowa State Fair officially announced the very first Grandstand act for 2023. We were thrilled to find out that Eric Church will be headed back to Des Moines on Sunday, August 13th! He and Jackson Dean will take the stage beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $60 and they're on sale now HERE.
Largest School District In Iowa Faces Cyberattack
You've heard of school and classes being canceled because of too much snow, freezing cold temperatures, or icy roadways but you rarely hear of classes being canceled because of an internet battle. 30,000 students, in Iowa's largest school district, had their classes canceled for a second day, as technicians continue their battle to restore the computer system.
Catholics in Iowa Add Fuel to the ‘Gender Wars.’
If you are a young person questioning your gender identity in Iowa, Catholics in The Diocese of Des Moines want you to know that Jesus loves you unconditionally, but don’t expect any compassion.
Hayashi Buffet Takes Over Former Dragon Buffet In Lubbock
Lubbock now has a new (ish) Chinese buffet option. Let's admit it, Chinese buffets are fun. It's an open invitation not only to pig out (if you like) but also to try new things that you might not have risked before. For many, a Chinese buffet may be the first time they try foods like mussels, crab legs, sushi, etc.
Know your rights, Texas gun laws and know when to use your firearm
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Texas man was set to face a grand jury to determine whether he shot and killed a robber out of self-defense. Police in Houston said the unidentified man shot the robber who attempted to take customers wallets and money from the restaurant. Lubbock Attorney Kevin Glasheen said exercising your right to bear […]
