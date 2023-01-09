CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – California Highway Patrol has closed northbound Highway 101 at Mariposa Reina and Highway 154 at Highway 246 and 192 due to multiple rock slides.

CHP said I-5 is an alternate route, but advised "please avoid driving today if at all possible!"

Caltrans said northbound Highway 101 also closed at Avila Beach Dr. due to flooding as of 10:45 a.m.

The roadway is expected to reopen tomorrow depending on the weather. More than 100 weather-related incidents have been reported on the CHP incident report log since Monday morning, check here as they continue to update road conditions.

The post Highway 101 and Highway 154 closures, no northbound route to Santa Ynez Valley appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .