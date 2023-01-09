ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Highway 101 and Highway 154 closures, no northbound route to Santa Ynez Valley

By Lily Dallow
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pZJmb_0k8clON700

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – California Highway Patrol has closed northbound Highway 101 at Mariposa Reina and Highway 154 at Highway 246 and 192 due to multiple rock slides.

CHP said I-5 is an alternate route, but advised "please avoid driving today if at all possible!"

Caltrans said northbound Highway 101 also closed at Avila Beach Dr. due to flooding as of 10:45 a.m.

The roadway is expected to reopen tomorrow depending on the weather. More than 100 weather-related incidents have been reported on the CHP incident report log since Monday morning, check here as they continue to update road conditions.

