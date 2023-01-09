ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, IL

wlip.com

Two Hurt, Two Arrested After Lake County Shootout

(Beach Park, IL) A shootout near a Beach Park gas station left two people injured, and two people behind bars. Lake County Sheriff’s Officials say they were dispatched to a shots fired call Sunday morning in the 39-thousand block of North Lewis Avenue, but no one was around when they arrived. They later got calls about injured parties at both Vista East and Advocate Condell hospitals. One of those victims, identified as 23-year-old Cyria Selvy of Zion, was an alleged participant in the shootout, and was wanted on outstanding warrants. She is now being held on a 250-thousand-dollar bond. The other alleged participant in the shootout, 45-year-old Rigoberto Morales of Waukegan, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and more. He’s being held on a 150-thousand-dollar bond. The other gunshot victim was not identified, nor charged…and suffered non-life-threatening wounds.
BEACH PARK, IL
WGN News

Man dies after being shot in the face on Southwest Side

CHICAGO — A 45-year-old man has died after he was found shot on the city’s Southwest Side. Police said officers responded to a shots fired call around 1:40 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of West 45th Street. Upon arrival, they discovered a man laying on the street with a gunshot wound to the front […]
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman extricated after multi-vehicle rollover crash in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. - A 24-year-old Plainfield woman is in serious condition after striking two vehicles and a tree in a rollover crash Tuesday night in southwest suburban Joliet. About 6:01 p.m., the woman was driving a Hyundai Elantra eastbound on Black Road near Midland Avenue when she rear-ended a Ford Transit van driven by a 51-year-old Joliet man along with four passengers, Joliet police said in a statement.
JOLIET, IL
WGNtv.com

2 dead after fiery wrong-way crash in north suburbs

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — Two north suburban men died following a wrong-way crash early Monday morning in unincorporated Gurnee. At around 4:05 a.m., police were dispatched to northbound lanes of Route 41, approximately .5 miles north of Stearns School Road, on the report of a head-on crash. Police believe...
GURNEE, IL
CBS Chicago

Lake County Sheriff's K9 Ryker helps flush out suspect from vacant home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Lake County Sheriff's Office is giving kudos to one of its K9 officers.Ryker helped sheriff's deputies arrest a 35-year-old man who had broken into a vacant home in unincorporated Libertyville, according to the sheriff's office. When deputies spotted signs of forced entry at the home while on patrol, and not knowing if whoever broke in was still inside, they brought in Ryker, instructed him to start barking, and announced that he would be set loose if the person inside didn't surrender.A 35-year-old man who was inside gave himself up and was arrested on criminal charges.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
wlip.com

14-Year-Old Arrested in November Lake County Murder

(Zion, IL) A young teen has been arrested in a Zion murder that took place late last year. The double shooting incident took place in early November, leaving 17-year-old Tyshawn Foster dead, and an 18-year-old injured. Authorities say the 14-year-old suspect was recently arrested by a SWAT team in the 600-block of May Street in Waukegan. He hasn’t been named but faces first-degree murder charges and aggravated battery with a firearm. No motive has been released by investigators…and as the boy is in the juvenile system, future court dates are unknown.
ZION, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, man killed in murder-suicide in South Loop, alderman says

CHICAGO - Two people found dead inside a South Loop residence Monday have been identified. Leticia Zaragoza, 45, and Joseph P. Fry, 36, were discovered in their home in the 2000 block of South Indiana Avenue around 3 p.m. Monday, according to police. According to police, both victims suffered gunshot...
CHICAGO, IL

