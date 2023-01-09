Why Packers missed the NFL playoffs: 5 reasons Sporting News was wrong about preseason Super Bowl 57 prediction

Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Jerry Jones says Cowboys playoff run won't impact Mike McCarthy's job security
You would think back-to-back losses in critical situations might doom Mike McCarthy, but the Dallas Cowboys head coach appears to be safe regardless of how this year’s playoff push goes down. That’s big news with all of the buzz surrounding former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, who has been linked to the Cowboys for years and is finally available for a trade.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sporting News
Is Tua Tagovailoa playing this week? Latest news, injury updates on Dolphins QB's playoff status vs. Bills
The Dolphins were able to sneak into the playoffs after earning a narrow 11-6 victory over the Jets in NFL Week 18. Miami leapfrogged the Patriots and won a tiebreaker against the Steelers to earn the No. 7 seed in the AFC. Now, the Dolphins will be looking to earn...
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin is taking tests in the hopes of being sent home
Bills safety Damar Hamlin has returned to Buffalo from Cincinnati, but he remains hospitalized — eight days after suffering cardiac arrest during a Bills-Bengals game. He has posted an update regarding his status. “Not home quite just yet,” he said on Twitter. “Still doing & passing a bunch of...
Will 1 huge NFL playoff change become permanent?
The AFC Championship Game could potentially be held at a neutral site this year. That idea was birthed from extreme circumstances surrounding the cancellation of the Week 17 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, but is it possible the arrangement could become permanent? There are some who believe the NFL will use this... The post Will 1 huge NFL playoff change become permanent? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Raiders GM Dave Ziegler on Decision to Bench Derek Carr
Las Vegas Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler knew benching Carr would be difficult.
Sporting News
What's next for Derek Carr? Raiders QB pens farewell to franchise following late-season benching
Davante Adams is going to have to find another Hall of Fame quarterback. After Derek Carr's late-season benching, it was clear he and the Raiders were hurtling towards a split. Las Vegas took some big swings this offseason to try to catch up to the Chiefs, but like the Broncos, the Raiders' attempts fell flat and they ended up third in the AFC West with a 6-11 record.
Sporting News
Sean McVay's coaching future with Rams: 4 reasons why it's the right time to leave L.A.
Sean McVay has gone 60-38 in six regular seasons as the Rams' head coach. He has a 10-7 playoff record and produced two NFC championships and victory in Super Bowl 56. But ahead of him turning only 37 years old later this month, he is taking a few days to consider whether he will stay in Los Angeles after his first losing season. McVay has a tough decision to make regarding his near future, but all signs are pointing to him leaving.
Sporting News
Broncos guard Quinn Meinerz 'genuinely pissed off' over Chiefs' 'Ring Around The Rosie' play vs. Raiders
After the division made drastic moves to try to catch up to Kansas City this offseason, the Chiefs once against dominated the division to win the West for the seventh straight year and clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The frustration runs so deep; in fact, even rival...
Sporting News
Why college football desperately needs to fix its postseason schedule
Imagine the AFC and NFC championship games getting more viewers than the Super Bowl. That is the world college football is living in right now. For the second time in three seasons, the College Football Playoff national championship game had fewer viewers than the CFP semifinals. A record-low 17.2 million viewers watched Georgia’s 65-7 win over TCU on Monday night after Georgia-Ohio State pulled in 22.4 million (on New Year’s Eve, no less) and TCU-Michigan had 21.7.
Sporting News
49ers-Seahawks DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff Showdown tournaments
Super wild-card weekend gets underway Saturday afternoon with the second-seeded 49ers hosting the seventh-seeded Seahawks in an NFC West-centric playoff matchup. The 49ers enter this wild-card matchup expected to take care of business, listed as 9.5-point home favorites with a total of 43 points, according to BetMGM. Single-game DFS players have a plethora of options to construct a competitive DraftKings Showdown lineup, and we're going with a 49ers-heavy build in a game we think they control throughout.
Sporting News
Giants-Vikings FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff single-game contests
In the second game of Sunday's triple-header, Saquon Barkley and the Giants will travel to Minnesota to play Kirk Cousins and the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. This will be the second time within a month that these two teams are playing each other, as the Vikings defeated the Giants 27-24 on Christmas Eve. If this playoff game is anything, like we saw in Week 16, NFL DFS players should have fun putting together a FanDuel single-game lineup and hopefully taking home some cash.
Sporting News
Bills' Dion Dawkins has hilarious dating analogy on playing Dolphins for third time: 'Hopefully we can take them home'
Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins thinks of Buffalo's wild-card meeting with the Dolphins on Sunday as less of a rubber match between divisional rivals, and more of a pivotal third date. The sixth-year tackle didn't seem overly worried about playing Miami, which beat the Bills 21-19 in Week 3 before...
Sporting News
Colts coaching rumors: Latest news on Jeff Saturday, other candidates aiming for Indianapolis head coaching job
Who is going to saddle up — and settle down — with the Colts in 2023?. Colts owner Jim Irsay isn't exactly one to make the conventional hire, leading to a bit of organizational tumult. That much has been evidenced by his last 1 1/2 choices at head coach, Josh McDaniels and Jeff Saturday. While McDaniels never actually coached a Colts game, his replacement, Frank Reich, lasted just over four seasons. Reich offered diminishing returns at the helm until he replaced by longtime Indy center Jeff Saturday this year.
Sporting News
J.J. Watt's final game, Kliff Kingsbury's firing shown in Cardinals 'Hard Knocks' last episode
The in-season editions of "Hard Knocks" captures the highs of teams, as it does the lows. And the final episode of the series focusing on the Cardinals caught two major moments in the history of the team. Wednesday night's episode, which was released days after Arizona's season came to an...
Sporting News
NFL playoff QB power rankings: The best and worst starters in 2023, from Joe Burrow to Skylar Thompson
There is a good chance half of the quarterbacks in the 2022-23 NFL playoffs will be making their first postseason start this weekend. That list of first-time quarterbacks ranges from a No. 1 pick in Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence to Mr. Irrelevant in San Francisco's Brock Purdy. Both of those quarterbacks are 23 years old. Seattle's Geno Smith will be making his first playoff start at 32 years old.
