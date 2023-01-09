ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunol, CA

Residents in small East Bay town advised to evacuate ahead of flooding risk

By Matt Bigler
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10ETx0_0k8ckySS00

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Some East Bay residents are being asked to evacuate due to flooding from local creeks and streams.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

The tiny town of Sunol is like an island surrounded by flooded roadways, and right now Niles Canyon Road and Kilkare Road are both blocked off due to flooding.

"There was actually a car that was stranded in a flooded area," said Molleen Barns, the Principal and Superintendent of Sunol Glen School. She had to drive around flooded roadways to get to campus Monday morning.

"So I had to turn around, I wasn’t going to risk that," she said.

Alameda County Emergency Services is recommending that people who live on Kilkare Road, Palomares Road and Niles Canyon Road leave their homes and find another place to stay.

The reason is that it's highly possible that access in and out of those areas will be severely impacted and residents may not be able to leave their homes for several days.

There may also be power outages and emergency vehicles may not be able to access this area to perform rescues.

Meanwhile, railroad workers are checking the tracks that run through Niles Canyon for mudslides. In 2016, a massive mudslide caused an ACE train with more than 200 passengers on board to plummet into the Alameda Creek.

So far, trains are still running through the canyon with some delays but no cancelations. However, mudslides will be more and more likely as this rain continues.

Comments / 3

 

KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

