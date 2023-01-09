ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

Video released of Solano County deputy killing suspect who opened fire at McDonald's

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Video released by the Solano County Sheriff's Office shows the moments leading up to a deputy shooting and killing a man in Fairfield. The incident dates back to Nov. 27. Fairfield Police was responding to a reported disturbance involving a gun along the 4300 block of Central Place at a motel. A Solano County Sheriff's deputy in the area responded as well to help. The deputy met the victims in a parking lot of a neighboring McDonald's and later drove around to help with the suspect search.
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

OPD seize 20 ghost guns after shots fired call

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department seized at least 20 ghost guns from a home on Tuesday, it announced in a press release. Officers were originally called to the location for the report of a “negligent discharge of a firearm.” OPD responded to the 3000 block of Broadmoor View, which is near the […]
OAKLAND, CA
mendofever.com

Oregon Man Arrested in Ukiah for Suspected Theft of a Motorcycle

The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 01/09/2023 at approximately 2028 hours, UPD Officers received multiple alerts from the Flock camera system...
UKIAH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man arrested after beating death of another man in Oakland

OAKLAND -- A suspect has been arrested for allegedly killing another man Sunday in Oakland in what may be self-defense, but the suspect's statement appears to contradict surveillance evidence. De'Shaughn Johnson, 23, of Oakland was arrested at noon Monday at his home. Johnson allegedly killed 63-year-old Oakland resident Anthony Bradley in a fight over a bag that Bradley would not return to Johnson, according to Oakland police and court documents. Police responded at 10:20 a.m. Sunday to 21st and Adeline streets following a report of a robbery. Johnson had called emergency services and said he assaulted a person...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Police arrest 1 allegedly involved in West Oakland homicide

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday, the Oakland Police Department arrested one suspect they said was involved in a homicide following a robbery Sunday in West Oakland, according to a social media post. OPD officers arrested De'Shaughn Johnson for the alleged murder of Anthony Bradley. Sunday morning, officers responded to reports of a robbery on 21st […]
OAKLAND, CA
ksro.com

Bank Robber in Napa Caught within Minutes

A man suspected of robbing a U.S. Bank in Napa was arrested within minutes of the crime. Last Thursday afternoon, police responded to the robbery on Jefferson Street arriving there within two minutes. An employee described the suspect and where his vehicle took off. Moments later, police located the vehicle near Soscol and Imola Avenues – the car had been abandoned. The suspect, 29-year-old David Jarrell, was found at a nearby apartment complex with the aid of a police dog. He was charged with suspicion of felony robbery and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.
NAPA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police: 17-year-old arrested for kicking elderly woman on Muni bus

SAN FRANCISCO - A 17-year-old has been arrested after he was seen on video kicking an elderly woman on a San Francisco Muni bus, authorities said. San Francisco juvenile probation officers identified the teen as the suspect in the case and informed police investigators that he was currently in custody at a juvenile facility in Contra Costa County for an unrelated matter.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

Person found dead along Fairfield highway

(KTXL) — A person was found dead on Highway 12 near Pennsylvania Avenue in Fairfield on Wednesday, according to the Fairfield Police Department. Police said that the body was found around 8:19 a.m. and injuries on the body indicate the person was involved in a traffic-related incident. There are no further details and a heavy […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Rosa police arrest Bakersfield man for allegedly having meth, fentanyl for sale

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) – Santa Rosa police arrested a man allegedly possessing fentanyl and methamphetamine for sale Sunday evening, according to police. An officer patrolling near retail outlets at about 5:10 p.m. questioned a man in a "suspicious" vehicle on the 800 block of Hopper Avenue, police said in a statement. The officer found that the occupant, 36-year-old Corey Williams of Bakerfield - who police say was a transient - was on probation.  A search of his vehicle allegedly turned up approximately 5.5 grams of methamphetamine in a bag on the front passenger seat, 2.31 ounces of fentanyl, a scale, and narcotics packaging. Williams was arrested and booked into jail for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, felony transportation of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor violation of probation 
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Suspected Drug Dealer with Fentanyl Arrested in Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa Police have arrested a transient for possessing drugs for sale, including fentanyl. An officer was on patrol Sunday evening in a shopping center parking lot in the 800-block of Hopper Avenue when he located a suspiciously parked vehicle. He contacted the occupant, 36-year-old Corey Williams, and determined he was on probation. The officer searched the car and found 2.3 ounces of fentanyl, 5 and a half grams of meth, a scale, and narcotics packaging. Williams arrested under the suspicion he intended to sell the drugs. The seized fentanyl equates to over 32,000 lethal doses, which could kill about 20% of the population of Santa Rosa.
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Ukiah woman dies inside submerged vehicle; 2 found dead in Sea Ranch

FORESTVILLE, Sonoma County -- The storm death toll continued to climb Wednesday as a woman was found dead inside a vehicle submerged in Forestville and investigators were trying to determine if the cause of death of two people in Sea Ranch was weather-related.The Santa Rosa Press Democrat  reported that the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office was investigating the cause of death of two people whose bodies were found in a house at The Sea Ranch.Deputies discounted earlier reports that a large tree had toppled into house. No other details were immediately available.Meanwhile, the Sheriff's Office said a person called 9-1-1 at...
FORESTVILLE, CA
mendofever.com

[UPDATES]Law Enforcement Pursuing Stolen Motorcycle in Ukiah Valley

Scanner traffic beginning around 8:15 p.m. this evening indicates law enforcement is actively pursuing a black motorcycle attempting to flee officers at a high rate of speed. The motorcycle is reportedly stolen out of San Francisco and was sighted by local law enforcement driving recklessly and doing wheelies before the pursuit began.
UKIAH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy