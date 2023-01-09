Read full article on original website
2 arrested in Antioch for allegedly stealing vehicle and tools from cemetery
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested Tuesday night after they were accused of stealing a utility vehicle and tools from a cemetery, the Antioch Police Department said. APD said an officer was driving around the city when they noticed “suspicious activity” on Minaker Drive. An SUV was parked in the roadway, towing a […]
Video of deputy shooting armed suspect in Solano County released
Body camera footage shows the moments leading up to when a Solano County Sheriff's Deputy shot a man who was allegedly trying to run away from the scene of an armed robbery.
Cash register, keys stolen from Hercules seafood restaurant in burglary: police
HERCULES, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect is at large in connection to a burglary Tuesday morning at a seafood restaurant, the Hercules Police Department (HPD) said in a press release. Police said the cash register till, keys, and a credit card reader were stolen from Powder Keg Pub. Upon reviewing surveillance footage, HPD learned that […]
vallejosun.com
OPD seize 20 ghost guns after shots fired call
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department seized at least 20 ghost guns from a home on Tuesday, it announced in a press release. Officers were originally called to the location for the report of a “negligent discharge of a firearm.” OPD responded to the 3000 block of Broadmoor View, which is near the […]
mendofever.com
mendofever.com
Man arrested after beating death of another man in Oakland
OAKLAND -- A suspect has been arrested for allegedly killing another man Sunday in Oakland in what may be self-defense, but the suspect's statement appears to contradict surveillance evidence. De'Shaughn Johnson, 23, of Oakland was arrested at noon Monday at his home. Johnson allegedly killed 63-year-old Oakland resident Anthony Bradley in a fight over a bag that Bradley would not return to Johnson, according to Oakland police and court documents. Police responded at 10:20 a.m. Sunday to 21st and Adeline streets following a report of a robbery. Johnson had called emergency services and said he assaulted a person...
Police arrest 1 allegedly involved in West Oakland homicide
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday, the Oakland Police Department arrested one suspect they said was involved in a homicide following a robbery Sunday in West Oakland, according to a social media post. OPD officers arrested De'Shaughn Johnson for the alleged murder of Anthony Bradley. Sunday morning, officers responded to reports of a robbery on 21st […]
KTVU FOX 2
KTVU FOX 2
ksro.com
KTVU FOX 2
Person found dead along Fairfield highway
(KTXL) — A person was found dead on Highway 12 near Pennsylvania Avenue in Fairfield on Wednesday, according to the Fairfield Police Department. Police said that the body was found around 8:19 a.m. and injuries on the body indicate the person was involved in a traffic-related incident. There are no further details and a heavy […]
Santa Rosa police arrest Bakersfield man for allegedly having meth, fentanyl for sale
SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) – Santa Rosa police arrested a man allegedly possessing fentanyl and methamphetamine for sale Sunday evening, according to police. An officer patrolling near retail outlets at about 5:10 p.m. questioned a man in a "suspicious" vehicle on the 800 block of Hopper Avenue, police said in a statement. The officer found that the occupant, 36-year-old Corey Williams of Bakerfield - who police say was a transient - was on probation. A search of his vehicle allegedly turned up approximately 5.5 grams of methamphetamine in a bag on the front passenger seat, 2.31 ounces of fentanyl, a scale, and narcotics packaging. Williams was arrested and booked into jail for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, felony transportation of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor violation of probation
ksro.com
Update: Ukiah woman dies inside submerged vehicle; 2 found dead in Sea Ranch
FORESTVILLE, Sonoma County -- The storm death toll continued to climb Wednesday as a woman was found dead inside a vehicle submerged in Forestville and investigators were trying to determine if the cause of death of two people in Sea Ranch was weather-related.The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reported that the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office was investigating the cause of death of two people whose bodies were found in a house at The Sea Ranch.Deputies discounted earlier reports that a large tree had toppled into house. No other details were immediately available.Meanwhile, the Sheriff's Office said a person called 9-1-1 at...
mendofever.com
mendofever.com
