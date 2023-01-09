Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Suspect arrested for stabbing 3 men at Silver Spring McDonald's
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A 34-year-old man is in police custody accused of stabbing multiple people at a Montgomery County McDonald's restaurant on Tuesday morning. Montgomery County Police Department said the incident was reported around 6:45 a.m. at the McDonald's restaurant located in the 8400 block of Colesville Road in downtown Silver Spring.
fox5dc.com
2 children shot while exiting bus in Northwest DC: police
WASHINGTON - Two children were shot as they were exiting a bus in the Brightwood neighborhood of Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities. The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting was reported just before 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of 14th Street and Sheridan Street. According to the Metro...
Teen arrested in Prince George's Co. for being in possession of stolen car
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County Police arrested a 17-year-old boy on Tuesday for being in possession of a stolen car. Police say the teen suspect is from the Landover, Maryland area. On Tuesday, Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement (WAVE) detectives saw a car recently reported stolen out...
wfmd.com
Frederick City Officer Hit By Car Investigating Case
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Frederick City Police Officer was struck by a vehicle Wednesday. According to a text message from Frederick City’s Acting Police Chief Kirk Henneberry, police were conducting an investigation into a fraud case in the 900 block of W. 7th Street when a foot chase began of an individual.
WJLA
Prince George's Co. teen arrested after using USB charging cord to steal car, police say
CLINTON, Md. — A 17-year-old boy from the Landover area was arrested after the Prince George's Police Department (PGPD) said he was in possession of a stolen Kia car, which they say he managed to commandeer by using a USB charging cord. Police Tuesday observed a car recently reported...
fox5dc.com
Liquor store shooting leaves 1 man injured in Northeast
WASHINGTON - The man who was shot inside a liquor store in Northeast Wednesday evening is recovering in a local hospital. Meanwhile, D.C. police are looking for the person who opened fire inside of Rose Liquors on Bladensburg Road NE. Police said they received a call right after 6 p.m....
fox5dc.com
Recent violent crimes in Silver Spring have residents concerned
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A recent crime wave has residents in Downtown Silver Spring on edge. Montgomery County police made an arrest in the McDonald's stabbing that happened Tuesday morning on Wayne Avenue, but the uptick in violent crime in and around the area is concerning for residents. FOX 5...
WJLA
2 children, 6 and 9 years old, shot coming home from school on Metrobus in DC: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — A 9-year-old and a 6-year-old were shot getting off a Metrobus in the Brightwood neighborhood of northwest Washington, D.C. Wednesday afternoon on their way home from school, Metro Transit Police said. A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department told 7News that both children are conscious and...
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Armed Carjacking; Surveillance Footage Released
The investigation by detectives has determined that an adult male victim was outside of his vehicle at the ATM, when he was approached by a black male suspect, armed with a knife. The suspect demanded cash from the victim. As the victim backed away, the suspect entered the victim’s car and drove away. The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 30-years-old, 6-feet, 2-inches to 6-feet, 3-inches tall, 180 to 190 pounds, with a medium build. He was wearing an orange hood and a medium length, gray coat.
VIDEO: Man carjacked at ATM in Silver Spring
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police released video Wednesday hoping someone would recognized the person accused of carjacking a man at an ATM on Jan. 4. The Montgomery County Police Department said the man had gotten out of his car to use the drive-through ATM at Truist Bank, located in the 12000 block […]
fox5dc.com
1 dead in South Capitol Street double shooting
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a man is dead and another is hospitalized after a double shooting in southwest D.C. The shooting was reported around 9:35 p.m. in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street near a 7-Eleven store. No suspects or motives have been identified. Metropolitan Police officials say at...
Woman Escapes Barricade Situation In Fairfax County, One Man In Custody, Police Say
No injuries were reported after a Virginia man barricaded himself inside a Fairfax County residence on Tuesday afternoon, reportedly after abducting a woman. Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department were called shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10 to the 4400 block of Island Place…
WUSA
12-year-old shoots student with stun gun in middle school cafeteria
Charles County Sheriff's office says a 12-year-old brought this stun gun to Smallwood Middle School. The incident is being investigated.
mocoshow.com
Three Stabbed at McDonald’s; Police Searching for Suspect
Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Tuesday morning around 6:45am at the McDonald’s located at 8407 Colesville Rd in Silver Spring. FOX 5 reports that three were men were having breakfast when they were stabbed. All three victims appear to have suffered non-life threatening injuries. No employees of the McDonald’s are believed to have been involved.
Howard County Police investigating home invasion, robbery in Elkridge
Elkridge, MD – Two men entered a home and robbed two Elkridge victims of their possessions and car, but not before firing at the victims. According to police, on Sunday, at around 8:45 am, police responded to a home in the 6000 block of Toomey Lane. “Two victims reported that two male suspects with their faces partially covered forced entry into their residence, threatened them, stole cash, and fired a gunshot,” the Howard County Police Department reported. No one was injured. in the incident. The suspects then stole the victims’ vehicle, a 2015 white Acura MDX with tags MD/8FE3025. Police The post Howard County Police investigating home invasion, robbery in Elkridge appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Community frustrated after man kills 13-year-old
Calls for transparency continue tonight after a 13-year-old was killed in Northeast over the weekend. D.C. police said the shooter confronted the teen when he saw him breaking into cars. That man still has not been identified. FOX 5’s Lindsay Watts is continuing to track this developing story.
fox5dc.com
Armed robbers break into home, attack resident in St. Mary’s County: police
GREAT MILLS, Md. - A St. Mary's County resident was hospitalized after being attacked by two armed robbers who broke into a home in Great Mills during a burglary early Tuesday morning. The assault happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the 45900 block of Fox Chase Drive. Investigators say two...
NBC Washington
DC Police Chief: Misinformation Swirling in Killing of 13-Year-Old Karon Blake Is ‘Reckless'
D.C.'s police chief made a passionate plea on Tuesday for people to stop spreading misinformation about the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy in Northeast. A man shot and killed Karon Blake in the 1000 block of Quincy Street NE in the Brookland neighborhood about 4 a.m. Saturday after the man heard noises and saw someone who appeared to be "tampering with a vehicle,” D.C. police said.
'Bad Teacher' Accused Of Striking Elementary School Student During Class In VA: Police
Authorities say that a teacher at an elementary school in Prince William County has been taken into police custody for allegedly hitting a third grader whose family alerted his employer. Jovica Thomas Bristol, 38, of Dumfries, has been charged with assault and battery after being busted allegedly s…
mocoshow.com
Overturned Vehicle on 270 Spur Blocks Several Lanes Wednesday Morning
An overturned vehicle has blocked several lanes of the I270 Spur on Wednesday morning. According to Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Pete Piringer, the collision occurred around 9:30am in the area of Fernwood Rd, prior to Democracy Blvd. We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
