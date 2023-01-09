SAN FRANCISCO -- District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has announced multiple felony charges against two alleged drug dealers who were arrested while out of jail on their own recognizance. Jenkins said the 25-year-old Ramos-Aguilar was out on his own recognizance in the wake of previous arrests when he was taken into custody again.He was most recently arrested on December 29, 2022, on Turk Street west of Van Ness Avenue in possession of 49.9 grams of fentanyl and 6.7 grams of methamphetamine.San Francisco police officers arrested him after seeing what they believed was a hand-to-hand narcotics transaction. With the other open...

