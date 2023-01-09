Read full article on original website
2 arrested in Antioch for allegedly stealing vehicle and tools from cemetery
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested Tuesday night after they were accused of stealing a utility vehicle and tools from a cemetery, the Antioch Police Department said. APD said an officer was driving around the city when they noticed “suspicious activity” on Minaker Drive. An SUV was parked in the roadway, towing a […]
Video of deputy shooting armed suspect in Solano County released
Body camera footage shows the moments leading up to when a Solano County Sheriff's Deputy shot a man who was allegedly trying to run away from the scene of an armed robbery.
mendofever.com
Ukiah Woman Found Guilty of Criminal Threats, Brandishing Replica Weapon, Resisting Police, and Other Charges
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office:. A Mendocino County Superior Court jury returned from its deliberations late on Wednesday afternoon to announce it had found the trial defendant guilty as charged … plus some. Defendant Stacey Eugene Rose, age 52,...
Alleged dealers sold fentanyl on San Francisco streets while charged with other crimes
SAN FRANCISCO -- District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has announced multiple felony charges against two alleged drug dealers who were arrested while out of jail on their own recognizance. Jenkins said the 25-year-old Ramos-Aguilar was out on his own recognizance in the wake of previous arrests when he was taken into custody again.He was most recently arrested on December 29, 2022, on Turk Street west of Van Ness Avenue in possession of 49.9 grams of fentanyl and 6.7 grams of methamphetamine.San Francisco police officers arrested him after seeing what they believed was a hand-to-hand narcotics transaction. With the other open...
Video released of Solano County deputy killing suspect who opened fire at McDonald's
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Video released by the Solano County Sheriff's Office shows the moments leading up to a deputy shooting and killing a man in Fairfield. The incident dates back to Nov. 27. Fairfield Police was responding to a reported disturbance involving a gun along the 4300 block of Central Place at a motel. A Solano County Sheriff's deputy in the area responded as well to help. The deputy met the victims in a parking lot of a neighboring McDonald's and later drove around to help with the suspect search.
vallejosun.com
Body camera video shows Solano deputy kill Vallejo man who allegedly fired gun in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD – The Solano County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video Wednesday of a fatal shooting from November that shows a deputy chase down a man in Fairfield and kill him moments after the man apparently fired a gun. The footage was released in response to a public...
OPD seize 20 ghost guns after shots fired call
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department seized at least 20 ghost guns from a home on Tuesday, it announced in a press release. Officers were originally called to the location for the report of a “negligent discharge of a firearm.” OPD responded to the 3000 block of Broadmoor View, which is near the […]
mendofever.com
Oregon Man Arrested in Ukiah for Suspected Theft of a Motorcycle
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 01/09/2023 at approximately 2028 hours, UPD Officers received multiple alerts from the Flock camera system...
2 alleged drug dealers charged with felonies in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced charges against two alleged drug dealers who officials said were found with fentanyl and meth for sale. "Drug dealers are wreaking havoc on our communities and are major contributors to the trauma, public safety risks, and overdose deaths on our streets,” said District Attorney […]
Cash register, keys stolen from Hercules seafood restaurant in burglary: police
HERCULES, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect is at large in connection to a burglary Tuesday morning at a seafood restaurant, the Hercules Police Department (HPD) said in a press release. Police said the cash register till, keys, and a credit card reader were stolen from Powder Keg Pub. Upon reviewing surveillance footage, HPD learned that […]
Police arrest 1 allegedly involved in West Oakland homicide
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday, the Oakland Police Department arrested one suspect they said was involved in a homicide following a robbery Sunday in West Oakland, according to a social media post. OPD officers arrested De'Shaughn Johnson for the alleged murder of Anthony Bradley. Sunday morning, officers responded to reports of a robbery on 21st […]
Santa Rosa police arrest Bakersfield man for allegedly having meth, fentanyl for sale
SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) – Santa Rosa police arrested a man allegedly possessing fentanyl and methamphetamine for sale Sunday evening, according to police. An officer patrolling near retail outlets at about 5:10 p.m. questioned a man in a "suspicious" vehicle on the 800 block of Hopper Avenue, police said in a statement. The officer found that the occupant, 36-year-old Corey Williams of Bakerfield - who police say was a transient - was on probation. A search of his vehicle allegedly turned up approximately 5.5 grams of methamphetamine in a bag on the front passenger seat, 2.31 ounces of fentanyl, a scale, and narcotics packaging. Williams was arrested and booked into jail for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, felony transportation of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor violation of probation
KTVU FOX 2
Woman dies in 'traumatic' stabbing, possible suspect arrested: Oakland police
OAKLAND, Calif. - A woman died after being stabbed early Wednesday, according to the Oakland Police Department. Officials said they arrived to the 1500 block of 8th Street about 12:38 a.m. and found a woman with traumatic stab wounds. Medical professionals were called and she was declared dead at the...
Woman found dead in flooded vehicle near Forestville
photo credit: A Ukiah woman was found dead on Wednesday after her vehicle apparently became submerged in flood water in Forestville, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's dispatch received a call at about 10 a.m. Tuesday from the California Highway Patrol reporting that a car was stuck in flood waters in the 6000 block of Trenton-Healdsburg Road. The caller had reported that there was water in the car and then the line became disconnected, and multiple attempts to call back yielded no response, sheriff's officials said. Multiple agencies were dispatched to search for the car...
KTVU FOX 2
Police: 17-year-old arrested for kicking elderly woman on Muni bus
SAN FRANCISCO - A 17-year-old has been arrested after he was seen on video kicking an elderly woman on a San Francisco Muni bus, authorities said. San Francisco juvenile probation officers identified the teen as the suspect in the case and informed police investigators that he was currently in custody at a juvenile facility in Contra Costa County for an unrelated matter.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Police Recover Stolen Property in Probation Search at Motel
Nearly $10,000 in stolen property was recovered during a probation search in a motel room on Cleveland Avenue. Santa Rosa police conducted the search of Claudia Gonzalez-Ortega’s room on Sunday morning as she was on probation for an attempted robbery and possession of burglary tools conviction in 2021. Police also arrested Driden Adrian Estrada for attempted grand theft, possession of burglary tools, and possession of stolen property. Police found many stolen items valuing over $9,200 — a lot of the stuff was stolen from a local department store. Detective are actively working on identifying additional victims and returning the property.
mendofever.com
Yolo County BOLO Subject Arrested in Ukiah McDonalds Drive-Thru on Outstanding Felony Warrants
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 12-31-2022, at about 0702 hours, Ukiah PD received an informational message from Yolo County Communications...
Person found dead along Fairfield highway
(KTXL) — A person was found dead on Highway 12 near Pennsylvania Avenue in Fairfield on Wednesday, according to the Fairfield Police Department. Police said that the body was found around 8:19 a.m. and injuries on the body indicate the person was involved in a traffic-related incident. There are no further details and a heavy […]
Police: At-risk man reported missing in Concord found safely
UPDATE: The man was located safely, the Concord Police Department tweeted at 7:04 p.m. CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — An at-risk man was reported missing Wednesday afternoon, the Concord Police Department said on Twitter. Police said John Russell, 85, has dementia. Russell was last seen wearing a red pajama shirt with reindeer and a blue fuzzy […]
Sheriff: Woman found dead in submerged car in Sonoma Co. floodwaters after 911 call disconnects
Officials say a 43-year-old woman was found dead in a submerged car in Sonoma County after crews had been searching for her since Tuesday morning when her 911 call was disconnected.
