Executive Q&A: Investments Must Focus on Guest Satisfaction
HT’s survey data suggests that lodging tech budgets are growing, including the allocation of more resources to research and development. What spending priorities should be top of mind for hotel tech leaders?. Now that travel has rebounded and hotels are starting to see occupancy rates return to normal, investments...
How Breakthroughs in Hotel Booking Tech Can Create Massive Shifts in Customer Loyalty + Ensure a Seamless Customer Experience
After the pandemic, 60% of customers have higher expectations for their customer experience, and data shows that 61% of consumers will abandon brands after just one bad experience. As people continue to make up for lost vacation time post-pandemic, 2022 was filled with stories of delayed and disappointing travel experiences....
Nexii and PEG Companies Complete New Courtyard by Marriott Hotel
Green construction company Nexii Building Solutions announced the completion of a new Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Nanaimo on Vancouver Island, built in partnership with PEG Companies (PEG). PEG Companies, which planned and developed the hotel, partnered with Nexii to construct the building’s exterior envelope. PEG selected Nexii due to...
Amadeus and Key Data Announce Business Intelligence Partnership
As travel trends continue to evolve, so have the lodging options available to travelers. From hotels to short-term rentals, travelers have more choices than ever. For hoteliers, property managers, and tourism organizations trying to understand what’s happening in their market and how they are performing against their competitive set, a full picture of accommodation bookings and air traffic is necessary to make accurate, data-driven revenue decisions.
Mobile Tech Adoption in 2023 and Beyond
In this exclusive interview, Remington Hotels’ Chris Green shares his thoughts on how the pandemic drove hospitality to adopt mobile tech and the influence it will continue to have on the industry’s future. Chris Green, President at Remington Hotels, has been working within the hospitality industry (both for...
IDeaS Expands European Presence
IDeaS, the world’s leading provider of revenue management software and services, announced today that it closed 2022 with a host of new clients. From luxury resorts to unique family-friendly campsites, IDeaS’ client wins encompass the breadth of accommodation offerings across Europe. Over 70 new accommodation clients across 12...
Knowland Closes Recovery Data Reporting as Monthly Meeting Volume Exceeds 2019 for Second Month in a Row with December Reaching 103.1 Percent of Pre-Pandemic Events
Knowland, the world’s leading provider of data-as-a-service insights on meetings and events for hospitality, released its final U.S. monthly meetings and events data benchmarked against 2019, reporting December 2022 achieved 103.1 percent of December 2019 volume, exceeding monthly pre-pandemic levels for the second month in a row. Knowland began...
GigNet to Bring Advanced Biometrics to Puerto Cancun
GigNet will partner with Pangiam, utilizing their Trueface product, to bring advanced biometrics to the Puerto Cancun development in Cancun, Mexico. GigNet, a Digital Infrastructure company with an extensive regional fiber optic broadband network from Costa Mujeres, North of Cancun, through the Hotel Zone of Tulum, announced a unique multiparty agreement to bring advanced biometrics to the Puerto Cancun development in Cancun, Mexico. GigNet, which has invested substantial resources in fiber-optic infrastructure in and around Puerto Cancun, will partner with Pangiam, utilizing their Trueface product, one of the leading facial recognition solutions in the world. Puerto Cancun is one of the newest and fastest growing developments in the Cancun region, with a modern marina, destination shopping mall, hotels, office complexes, and an estimated 2,400 residential units including luxury towers and homes.
NRF News: Epson Introduces Next Generation of Printers
As tablet POS systems continue to gain popularity and become more customer facing, hospitality and retail merchants are looking for systems that are both aesthetically pleasing and reliable enough to withstand low- and high-volume environments. To meet this demand, Epson announced four new m-Series thermal receipt printers – the OmniLink® TM-m30III, TM-m30III-H, TM-50II, and TM-50II-H. Sleek and modern, the new m-Series printers deliver enhanced connectivity and reliable performance in a compact enclosure. The new models will be on display at NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show – Breakthrough from Jan. 15-17 in booth 4457.
Accor Singapore Properties to Get Renewable Drinking Water Made Purely From Sunlight and Air
Accor is partnering with SOURCE Global, PBC to bring the sustainable bottled drinking water brand to prominent hotels in Singapore. With people, societies, and communities at the heart of its strategy, and a history of embracing innovation and environmentally friendly business practices, Accor will replace single-use plastic bottled water at key hotels in Singapore with premium drinking water packaged in reusable glass bottles and made by SOURCE Hydropanels – a ground-breaking solar-powered technology that harvests the pure, endlessly renewable water vapour in the air and transforms it into premium drinking water.
