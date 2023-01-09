ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, NC

WYFF4.com

SC, NC. Georgia school districts announce schedule changes due to weather

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Here you will find the latest on school-related changes due toweather:. (We will continue to add to this if we learn about more) "District 7 Family, The National Weather Service has predicted high winds and severe thunderstorms for later this afternoon and evening. This severe weather may impact the safety of bus and other transportation, therefore all school and athletic events in District 7 are cancelled after 5:30 pm today. Teams will practice until 5:30, and activities such as Kids/Boys and Girls Club will continue until 5:30. If you have a question about a specific event or activity at your school, please contact the school directly. Enjoy the rest of your day and please stay safe!"
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
polkstudents.com

Polk Cares 4 Kids fundraiser set for Feb. 11 at Equestrian Center

Polk County Schools, in partnership with the Polk Schools Fund through the Polk County Community Foundation, will once again host Polk Cares 4 Kids (PC4K), a fundraising celebration, on February 11 at Tryon International Equestrian Center. The PC4K event is an effort to raise funds to help with the significant...
POLK COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

‘In good shape’: Deputies find NC woman missing for 2 months

MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office said a woman who went missing two months ago has been found. Multiple agencies were looking for 38-year-old Summer Ray who was last seen on Nov. 13, 2022. On Jan. 9, deputies said Ray was found and is...
FOX Carolina

NCDOT: Overturned tractor trailer shuts down I-26 east in NC

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation said I-26 east in Henderson County is shut down do to a crash. Officials said an overturned tractor closed I-26 east and one lane of I-26 west at exit 44. Multiple agencies are responding. NCDOT said it is...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Deputies: Woman shot and killed in Lincoln County

DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that took place in Denver on Monday afternoon. Deputies say the fatal shooting took place around 3:25 p.m. in the 6300 block of Sherwood Lane. The victim was a woman but her identity has not been released at this time.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Asheville man wins $496,995 in Fast Play jackpot

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Asheville man won the $496,995 jackpot after he bought a lottery ticket the day after New Year’s Day. Stephen Hinson purchased the Big Bucks Bingo ticket on January 2 at Sav-More on Patton Avenue in Asheville and collected his prize on Monday. The...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — New this morning, one person is in custody after four people were stabbed in Madison County. No word at this time on the exact location or the extent of the injuries. There will be extra security at Swain County Schools Monday following a threatening post made on social media over the weekend. Swain County School representatives say law enforcement found the origin of the post that, they say, "threatened the safety of middle school students".
MADISON COUNTY, NC

