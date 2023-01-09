Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
SC, NC. Georgia school districts announce schedule changes due to weather
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Here you will find the latest on school-related changes due toweather:. (We will continue to add to this if we learn about more) "District 7 Family, The National Weather Service has predicted high winds and severe thunderstorms for later this afternoon and evening. This severe weather may impact the safety of bus and other transportation, therefore all school and athletic events in District 7 are cancelled after 5:30 pm today. Teams will practice until 5:30, and activities such as Kids/Boys and Girls Club will continue until 5:30. If you have a question about a specific event or activity at your school, please contact the school directly. Enjoy the rest of your day and please stay safe!"
1 South Carolina City Named Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes one city right here in South Carolina.
polkstudents.com
Polk Cares 4 Kids fundraiser set for Feb. 11 at Equestrian Center
Polk County Schools, in partnership with the Polk Schools Fund through the Polk County Community Foundation, will once again host Polk Cares 4 Kids (PC4K), a fundraising celebration, on February 11 at Tryon International Equestrian Center. The PC4K event is an effort to raise funds to help with the significant...
This Is The Most Underrated Town In North Carolina
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in North Carolina.
Two Upstate counties rank among worst in the state for human trafficking
Two Upstate counties are listed among the worst statewide for human trafficking. On Monday, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson released the state’s annual report on Human trafficking.
The Daily South
North Carolina Woman Celebrating Big After Winning Lottery Twice In Two Months
Luck be a lady twice for a North Carolina woman who is celebrating her second lottery win in two months. Kenya Sloan of Shelby, North Carolina, won a $2 million prize from a $20 scratch off Diamond Dazzler ticket she bought in October, according to a press release from the North Carolina Lottery.
Ex-North Carolina Rep. Cawthorn says he’s moved to Florida
Former U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina has moved to Florida, according to his recent social media post.
FOX Carolina
‘In good shape’: Deputies find NC woman missing for 2 months
MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office said a woman who went missing two months ago has been found. Multiple agencies were looking for 38-year-old Summer Ray who was last seen on Nov. 13, 2022. On Jan. 9, deputies said Ray was found and is...
FOX Carolina
NCDOT: Overturned tractor trailer shuts down I-26 east in NC
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation said I-26 east in Henderson County is shut down do to a crash. Officials said an overturned tractor closed I-26 east and one lane of I-26 west at exit 44. Multiple agencies are responding. NCDOT said it is...
Kings Mountain man says December power bill cost nearly as much as rent
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A father in Kings Mountain was shocked at the energy bill he received last month. Thomas Collins told Channel 9′s Ken Lemon that with a family of six, he’s used to paying a lot. But last month, his bill was nearly $500. Energy...
6 arrested in quadruple stabbing at NC Airbnb
Six people have been arrested in connection to a quadruple stabbing at a Madison County Airbnb.
NCDOT removes over 120,000 pounds of trash from Asheville homeless camps
The North Carolina Department of Transportation has cleaned up two homeless camps collecting over 120,000 pounds of trash.
WBTV
Deputies: Woman shot and killed in Lincoln County
DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that took place in Denver on Monday afternoon. Deputies say the fatal shooting took place around 3:25 p.m. in the 6300 block of Sherwood Lane. The victim was a woman but her identity has not been released at this time.
Woman killed in Lincoln County shooting, sheriff says
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Lincoln County sheriff’s detectives are investigating the shooting death of an eastern Lincoln County woman. Investigators are searching for a person of interest in the homicide that happened at about 3:25 p.m. Monday at a home on Sherwood Lane in Denver. The investigation is...
This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Brunch In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best endless brunch spots in the country, including this old-school favorite in North Carolina.
One of the Most Haunted Streets in America is Located Here in North Carolina
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of North Carolina's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
FOX Carolina
Asheville man wins $496,995 in Fast Play jackpot
RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Asheville man won the $496,995 jackpot after he bought a lottery ticket the day after New Year’s Day. Stephen Hinson purchased the Big Bucks Bingo ticket on January 2 at Sav-More on Patton Avenue in Asheville and collected his prize on Monday. The...
4 arrested following drug trafficking investigation in Rutherford Co.
Four people have been arrested following a drug trafficking investigation in Rutherford County.
1 dead, 1 charged following crash in Cherokee Co.
One person is dead and another person is charged following a crash in Cherokee County.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — New this morning, one person is in custody after four people were stabbed in Madison County. No word at this time on the exact location or the extent of the injuries. There will be extra security at Swain County Schools Monday following a threatening post made on social media over the weekend. Swain County School representatives say law enforcement found the origin of the post that, they say, "threatened the safety of middle school students".
