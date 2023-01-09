ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

MyNorthwest.com

Boulders return to prevent homeless camps along WA highways

Let’s talk about boulders — specifically, the use of boulders to prevent homeless camps from returning to sites along freeways and highways. Once thought inhumane, boulder use is gaining momentum as a deterrent. I was shocked to find the massive homeless encampment in Delta Park, just off I-5...
OLYMPIA, WA
thereflector.com

Ken Lader appointed to lead Clark County Public Works

Ken Lader was recently appointed as the director of Clark County Public Works by County Manager Kathleen Otto. In October 2022, Lader was appointed by the Clark County Council to serve as the county’s engineer. He will continue to serve in that position and his appointment as director takes effect immediately, stated a news release from the county.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
hereisoregon.com

Backyard Habitat program grows to 10,000 Oregon gardens

For Portland’s Debbie Guthrie, the Backyard Habitat Certification Program run by Portland Audubon and the Columbia Land Trust is “therapy.”. For Hillsboro’s Charmaine Guillory, “it’s a way to stay grounded and sane.”. Karli Del Biondo of Milwaukie said it introduced her to “the only way...
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Plans underway for Construction Executive Summit in March

The staff and board of directors for the Southwest Washington Contractors Association (SWCA) are formulating plans for its annual Construction Executive Summit on March 2 at the Heathman Lodge in Vancouver. Since 2018, the summit has been an educational conference for local construction professionals, stated a news release from the...
VANCOUVER, WA
thereflector.com

WSU Vancouver to hold preview day for prospective students

Prospective college students are invited to Washington State University Vancouver’s preview day at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. The preview day is free and open to the public. Check in will begin at 9:45 a.m. in the Dengerink Administration Building. During the two-hour program, guests will learn about...
VANCOUVER, WA
thereflector.com

Community Calendar, Jan. 11 edition

Creative cardmaking class: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Join the Battle Ground Senior Citizens for a creative cardmaking class. It will be held at the Battle Ground Senior Center, 116 NE Third Ave., Battle Ground. The group makes homemade greeting cards every other month. For more information, call Sharon Wodtke at 360-953-3278 or email swodtke@comcast.net.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
beavertonvalleytimes.com

Construction plans emerge for former Albertson's in Cedar Mill

The planning firm tasked with remodeling most of the Peterkort Towne Square in Cedar Mill has set its sights on one of the largest empty storefronts in Washington County: the former Albertson's grocery store there. Baysinger Partners Architecture presented the most recent iteration of the plans to turn the 50,000-square-foot...
BEAVERTON, OR
Outlook Online

Multnomah County red tape slows sale of Tad's Chicken 'n Dumplins

Tad’s Chicken 'n Dumplins has always been one of those places that brought smiles to folks’ faces, with generations of families going for a bite to eat. The famous roadhouse restaurant, nestled on 1.36 acres overlooking the Sandy River along the Historic Columbia River Highway, was always a cozy place for a great meal. In the summer you could gaze out through the large bay windows at the river and woodlands during a rest stop during an adventure through the Columbia River Gorge. In the winters a roaring fire chased the cold from customers bones as they enjoyed home-cooked style food, headlined by its namesake chicken dish.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Channel 6000

Unique sayings for a common meteorological event

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The wolf is giving birth. Pineapple rain or even sunshowers. These are just a few of the unique names given to a common meteorological event Oregon and Washington experienced Sunday. Heavy rain could be seen falling across the Portland metro area over the weekend while...
OREGON STATE
thereflector.com

Blossoms that thrive in late winter

Late winter and early spring can be a lovely time in Clark County gardens and landscapes. There are so many blooming plants that thrive in our climate and are undemanding of busy homeowners. Who needs to grouse about our gray skies when we have so many options for flowers at...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KGW

Kotek appoints new director to Oregon Health Authority

PORTLAND, Ore. — With a new year comes new appointments to key positions, including the Oregon Health Authority. James Schroeder has officially stepped into the role, and is already taking aim at some of the biggest issues affecting Oregonians. During his first day in the lead position Schroeder named...
PORTLAND, OR

