Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The couple from Vancouver, Washington who are giving away millionsAsh JurbergVancouver, WA
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: University of Oregon relocating campus in Old Town to NE PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
J.Crew to Close Portland Location PermanentlyTy D.Portland, OR
Man driving white van randomly shoots a mail carrier in Milwaukie, ORRobbie NewportMilwaukie, OR
Related
MyNorthwest.com
Boulders return to prevent homeless camps along WA highways
Let’s talk about boulders — specifically, the use of boulders to prevent homeless camps from returning to sites along freeways and highways. Once thought inhumane, boulder use is gaining momentum as a deterrent. I was shocked to find the massive homeless encampment in Delta Park, just off I-5...
The couple from Vancouver, Washington who are giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One couple who supports their local community in Washington is Gary and Christine Rood.
thereflector.com
Ken Lader appointed to lead Clark County Public Works
Ken Lader was recently appointed as the director of Clark County Public Works by County Manager Kathleen Otto. In October 2022, Lader was appointed by the Clark County Council to serve as the county’s engineer. He will continue to serve in that position and his appointment as director takes effect immediately, stated a news release from the county.
J. Crew to close Pioneer Place store in Portland
Pioneer Place is losing one of its longtime tenants before the end of January. J. Crew recently announced it will soon close its doors in Portland.
hereisoregon.com
Backyard Habitat program grows to 10,000 Oregon gardens
For Portland’s Debbie Guthrie, the Backyard Habitat Certification Program run by Portland Audubon and the Columbia Land Trust is “therapy.”. For Hillsboro’s Charmaine Guillory, “it’s a way to stay grounded and sane.”. Karli Del Biondo of Milwaukie said it introduced her to “the only way...
thereflector.com
Plans underway for Construction Executive Summit in March
The staff and board of directors for the Southwest Washington Contractors Association (SWCA) are formulating plans for its annual Construction Executive Summit on March 2 at the Heathman Lodge in Vancouver. Since 2018, the summit has been an educational conference for local construction professionals, stated a news release from the...
thereflector.com
WSU Vancouver to hold preview day for prospective students
Prospective college students are invited to Washington State University Vancouver’s preview day at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. The preview day is free and open to the public. Check in will begin at 9:45 a.m. in the Dengerink Administration Building. During the two-hour program, guests will learn about...
thereflector.com
Community Calendar, Jan. 11 edition
Creative cardmaking class: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Join the Battle Ground Senior Citizens for a creative cardmaking class. It will be held at the Battle Ground Senior Center, 116 NE Third Ave., Battle Ground. The group makes homemade greeting cards every other month. For more information, call Sharon Wodtke at 360-953-3278 or email swodtke@comcast.net.
Portland developer voices concern for red tape after Kotek’s housing order
On her first full day in office, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek set what she calls an "ambitious" goal to help the homeless crisis.
beavertonvalleytimes.com
Construction plans emerge for former Albertson's in Cedar Mill
The planning firm tasked with remodeling most of the Peterkort Towne Square in Cedar Mill has set its sights on one of the largest empty storefronts in Washington County: the former Albertson's grocery store there. Baysinger Partners Architecture presented the most recent iteration of the plans to turn the 50,000-square-foot...
These local cemeteries and gravesites share a part of Oregon history
Read about the gravesites, monuments and memorials at four local cemeteries that remind modern-day Oregonians of those who once roamed the state.
Outlook Online
Multnomah County red tape slows sale of Tad's Chicken 'n Dumplins
Tad’s Chicken 'n Dumplins has always been one of those places that brought smiles to folks’ faces, with generations of families going for a bite to eat. The famous roadhouse restaurant, nestled on 1.36 acres overlooking the Sandy River along the Historic Columbia River Highway, was always a cozy place for a great meal. In the summer you could gaze out through the large bay windows at the river and woodlands during a rest stop during an adventure through the Columbia River Gorge. In the winters a roaring fire chased the cold from customers bones as they enjoyed home-cooked style food, headlined by its namesake chicken dish.
Channel 6000
Unique sayings for a common meteorological event
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The wolf is giving birth. Pineapple rain or even sunshowers. These are just a few of the unique names given to a common meteorological event Oregon and Washington experienced Sunday. Heavy rain could be seen falling across the Portland metro area over the weekend while...
Months after not being paid, a former Fred Meyer employee is still trying to get his money
Back in November, Oregon Fred Meyer employees filed a class action lawsuit claiming some workers weren't receiving paychecks.
How to help hummingbirds survive winter weather
Anna's hummingbirds stay in the PNW year-round and supplement their nectar diet with insects and sap.
CJ McCollum’s West Linn mansion is for sale at $3.5 million
For years when CJ McCollum was a Portland Trail Blazer, he decked out his West Linn mansion with a glass-enclosed wine room, gym over the four-car garage and energy-saving Tesla solar panels. Now, the player traded to the New Orleans Pelicans last year has put his 1.28-acre Oregon residence up...
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler strips troubled city bureau of more programs
A troubled Portland city bureau long plagued by personnel and performance issues is losing some of its few remaining programs as officials move to dramatically overhaul city government and revamp sagging municipal services. Mayor Ted Wheeler has directed the Office of Community & Civic Life to transfer its liquor, cannabis...
Former Portland Mayor Sam Adams resigns from Wheeler’s office due to health reasons
Adams disclosed that he had been suffering from chronic anemia for the past year.
thereflector.com
Blossoms that thrive in late winter
Late winter and early spring can be a lovely time in Clark County gardens and landscapes. There are so many blooming plants that thrive in our climate and are undemanding of busy homeowners. Who needs to grouse about our gray skies when we have so many options for flowers at...
KGW
Kotek appoints new director to Oregon Health Authority
PORTLAND, Ore. — With a new year comes new appointments to key positions, including the Oregon Health Authority. James Schroeder has officially stepped into the role, and is already taking aim at some of the biggest issues affecting Oregonians. During his first day in the lead position Schroeder named...
Comments / 0