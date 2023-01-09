Gov. Kevin Stitt Inaugurated For 2nd Term
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt was sworn into office for the second time Monday morning.
Organizers were setting up all last week at the Capitol in Oklahoma City in preparation for the big day.
The ceremony is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. and is free and open to the public.
News 9's Natalie Cruz and News On 6's Emory Bryan are the capitol with the latest updates on the event.
Other offices being sworn in on Monday include:
- Governor Kevin Stitt
- Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell
- Attorney General-elect Gentner Drummond
- State Treasurer-elect Todd Russ
- Oklahoma Labor Commissioner Leslie Osbor
- State Auditor Cindy Byrd
- State Superintendent-elect Ryan Walters
- Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready
- Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner-elect Kim David
