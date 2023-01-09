ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Gov. Kevin Stitt Inaugurated For 2nd Term

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b5NpE_0k8cj87U00

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt was sworn into office for the second time Monday morning.

Organizers were setting up all last week at the Capitol in Oklahoma City in preparation for the big day.

The ceremony is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. and is free and open to the public.

News 9's Natalie Cruz and News On 6's Emory Bryan are the capitol with the latest updates on the event.

Other offices being sworn in on Monday include:

  1. Governor Kevin Stitt
  2. Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell
  3. Attorney General-elect Gentner Drummond
  4. State Treasurer-elect Todd Russ
  5. Oklahoma Labor Commissioner Leslie Osbor
  6. State Auditor Cindy Byrd
  7. State Superintendent-elect Ryan Walters
  8. Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready
  9. Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner-elect Kim David

pryorinfopub.com

Democratic Leader Munson Responds to Gov. Stitt’s Inauguration Address - The Facts Don’t Lie. Oklahoma Is Not a Top Ten State

Oklahoma City – Today Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson (D-Oklahoma City) responded to Gov. Stitt’s Inauguration Speech delivered on the Capitol steps. “While I share Gov. Stitt’s enthusiasm for improving the lives of every Oklahoman, his first term did little to move our state forward” said Representative Cyndi Munson (D-Oklahoma City.) “We still rank 45th in public school funding, 48th in access to healthcare, and just last year were cited as the worst state for women to live in the entire country. The facts don’t lie and we are nowhere near a top 10 state after 4 years of Gov. Stitt.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Norman voters reject 25-year franchise agreement between OG&E, city

NORMAN, Okla. — Norman voters have rejected a 25-year franchise agreement between Oklahoma Gas and Electric and the city. This is the same deal that’s been passed in other cities recently. Voters said with recent problems they’ve noticed after big storms, they’re worried they won’t be a large enough part of the discussion.
NORMAN, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Stitt replaces majority of State Board of Education as Ryan Walters takes office

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — On his second day in office, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt replaced the majority of the state’s Board of Education. Late Tuesday afternoon, Stitt announced four new appointments to the board in a press release. The only two members who remain for Stitt’s second term are Sarah Lepak and Trent Smith, the governor’s two most recent appointments.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Stitt signs executive order for Child Welfare Task Force

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed an executive order to start a new Child Welfare Task Force, to help children deal with issues with their biological parents and foster kids who are in the system. "Get some more services to these parents," said Amy Martens,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Minimum Wage Increasing In More Than 20 States In 2023, Oklahoma Not One Of Them

The minimum wage in many states went up this year, but here in Oklahoma, it’s still $7.25. The minimum wage in Oklahoma hasn’t seen an increase since 2008 with an employee making $7.25 an hour, earning just more than $15,000 a year. Reno Hammond, a Business Manager at the Laborer’s International Union of North America, says low pay makes it tough for workers to get by.
OKLAHOMA STATE
readfrontier.org

Ryan Walters steps down from nonprofit role that drew scrutiny

Incoming State Superintendent of Schools Ryan Walters has tendered his resignation from the helm of a nonprofit whose donors include advocates for education privatization and charter schools. Lee Denney, former state representative and current board member of Every Kid Counts Oklahoma, confirmed in a text message Sunday that Walters had...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Oklahoma

If you love road trips or drive a truck for a living, you should be familiar with Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores. Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc. operates combined fueling stations and convenience stores. It has more than 550 locations in 41 states. It provides motorists and truck drivers access safe and clean places to fuel, shop, and eat.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma Prepares For First Execution Of 2023

Oklahoma is set to carry out its first execution of the year with death row inmate, Scott Eizember. On Tuesday, just 3 days ahead of the execution, attorneys for Eizember filed a complaint against the Department of Corrections saying his religious rights are being denied. He was sentenced to death in 2003 after a jury convicted him of killing A.J. and Patsy Cantrell. Eizember broke into their Creek County home in order to spy on his ex-girlfriend across the street. He was caught after a 37-day manhunt – the longest in Oklahoma history.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma City, OK
Community Policy