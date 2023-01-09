LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – Last chance for Lansing residents to get informed about a school district project before it goes to vote. The Capital Project calls for $16,858,166 in improvements, with $10,212,294 for infrastructure and safety upgrades in school buildings, and $6,645,872 going to athletic and physical education improvements. Officials say they’ll utilize state building aid, future retirement of debt, and capital reserve funds to minimize the impact to the taxpayer. A public information meeting happens tomorrow at the Lansing Middle School Auditorium at 6:00 p.m. The vote happens January 24th from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the District Offices.

LANSING, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO