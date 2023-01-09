ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, NY

Comments / 0

Related
whcuradio.com

Tioga County business expansion aided by Restore NY Grant

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – A business in Tioga County will benefit from a Restore New York Grant. With the help of TEAM Tioga, Fuddy Duddy’s Confectionery in Owego was awarded a $1.8 million grant from the state towards a $3.5 million project. The owners, Stephen and Kimberly Cruty, recently purchased two historic vacant buildings in the Village with plans to expand the business, as well as provide office space and a loft apartment suite. TEAM Tioga consists of the county’s Economic Development and Planning Department, the Industrial Development Agency, and the Local Development Corporation.
OWEGO, NY
WETM

New Owners Reopen Business In Elmira

The new owners of Copy Express at 227 West Water Street, are printing the first pages of what they hope will become an Elmira success story. “It’s one of the first times that I can honestly say that the future looks a lot brighter than it used to.” said Co-Owner Andrew Roosa-Decicco.
ELMIRA, NY
whcuradio.com

Preble hopes to improve bridges with state funding

PREBLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cortland County town is seeking grants to improve bridges. Preble is applying for about $1.5 million in state funding. Highway Superintendent Jeff Griswold says there’s a lot of applicants, but he feels “pretty good” about the town’s chances. Officials hope...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Nguyen announces ‘final run’ for Ithaca Common Council

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Alderperson Ducson Nguyen is running for another term on Ithaca’s Common Council. In a statement, Nguyen says he wants to see through the implementation of the Green New Deal and Reimagining Public Safety, while also continuing to fight for housing and tenant protections in the city. Nguyen, who represents the 2nd Ward, says this will be his last run for that seat.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland project aims to curb opioid overdoses

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A local campaign aims to help prevent overdoses. The project is called Healing Cortland. Officials plan to distribute 3,000 naloxone units in Cortland County by the end of this year. Another goal is to collect over 3,000 pounds of opioids for safe disposal. The number...
CORTLAND, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca readies Deer Management Program for February

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Town of Ithaca plans to continue harvesting deer. The goal is to reduce the risk of Lyme disease and minimize car collisions. Senior Town Planner Michael Smith says 40 deer were taken last year. But Deputy Town Supervisor Rich DePaolo questions if the program...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Public meeting on Lansing School District Capital Project ahead of vote

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – Last chance for Lansing residents to get informed about a school district project before it goes to vote. The Capital Project calls for $16,858,166 in improvements, with $10,212,294 for infrastructure and safety upgrades in school buildings, and $6,645,872 going to athletic and physical education improvements. Officials say they’ll utilize state building aid, future retirement of debt, and capital reserve funds to minimize the impact to the taxpayer. A public information meeting happens tomorrow at the Lansing Middle School Auditorium at 6:00 p.m. The vote happens January 24th from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the District Offices.
LANSING, NY
whcuradio.com

Village of Lansing Trustee resigns due to health, replacement sought

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Village of Lansing is searching for a new trustee. Officials say trustee Jeff Dobbin has resigned due to health issues, leaving one out of five board positions vacant. The village is looking for a resident to fill the remainder of the term that runs through April 30th of 2024.
LANSING, NY
waer.org

Failed lease agreement leaves City of Syracuse equipment outside

The City of Syracuse is once again looking for space to store millions of dollars of vehicles and equipment after a proposed lease at a Dewitt warehouse fell through. Syracuse Common Councilors on Monday were asked to approve a three-year lease for 33,000 square feet of space at the former New Venture Gear factory.
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Speed limit request rejected in Spencer

SPENCER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Some speed limits in Spencer will not be going down. Mayor Gilbert Knapp tells WHCU the goal was to drop the limit to 30 miles-per-hour on state highways through the village. But the request was denied by the Department of Transportation. State Routes 34 and 96 will remain at 45-miles-per-hour.
SPENCER, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca Common Council candidate interviews available for public viewing

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Candidates for Ithaca’s vacant 5th Ward Common Council seat have been interviewed. The Vacancy Committee held interviews with eight candidates. They’re available to view on the city’s YouTube channel. A recommendation will be presented to Common Council before their upcoming February 1st meeting. If approved by vote, the new Alderperson will be sworn in that night.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Traffic impacts for sewer and water project in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Sewer work will have traffic impacts in Ithaca. New sewer and water service installation at 325 Dryden Road near Collegetown is happening. Dryden Road will be reduced to one lane near the Elmwood Avenue intersection through 3:30 p.m Tuesday. Dryden Road will close between Bryant Avenue and Elmwood Avenue from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to complete the project. The roads will remain open outside work hours. There will be no water service interruption, and Harvard Place may be used as a detour.
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.com

Masonic Temple Eyesore Scars Ithaca’s Downtown Appeal

Like an old, rotting barge chained to a downtown pier, the former Ithaca Masonic Temple building at 117 N. Cayuga Street has sat idle and all but abandoned in the heart of our city for nearly three decades. All around it, creative designers and developers are revitalizing our city’s core with attractive buildings and public spaces. Yet this eyesore, built in 1926, remains cold and lifeless. The neglected form invokes a sense of mystery and intimidation for locals and visitors alike.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Tioga County sees fewer overdoses, deaths from opioids

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tioga County is reporting a declining number of opioid overdoses. County officials say there were 36 overdoses last year. Compared to 2021, that’s a decrease of nearly 35 percent. There were also two fewer fatalities from opioids. A Narcan box was recently put in...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Stolen truck found abandoned in Schuyler County forest

CATHARINE, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reported a stolen vehicle was found abandoned on State land in Schuyler County. The DEC said around 2:23 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2023, a Forest Ranger on patrol found an abandoned truck without license plates in Connecticut Hill Wildlife Management Area in Schuyler […]
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy