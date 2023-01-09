Read full article on original website
Related
whcuradio.com
Tioga County business expansion aided by Restore NY Grant
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – A business in Tioga County will benefit from a Restore New York Grant. With the help of TEAM Tioga, Fuddy Duddy’s Confectionery in Owego was awarded a $1.8 million grant from the state towards a $3.5 million project. The owners, Stephen and Kimberly Cruty, recently purchased two historic vacant buildings in the Village with plans to expand the business, as well as provide office space and a loft apartment suite. TEAM Tioga consists of the county’s Economic Development and Planning Department, the Industrial Development Agency, and the Local Development Corporation.
WETM
New Owners Reopen Business In Elmira
The new owners of Copy Express at 227 West Water Street, are printing the first pages of what they hope will become an Elmira success story. “It’s one of the first times that I can honestly say that the future looks a lot brighter than it used to.” said Co-Owner Andrew Roosa-Decicco.
whcuradio.com
Preble hopes to improve bridges with state funding
PREBLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cortland County town is seeking grants to improve bridges. Preble is applying for about $1.5 million in state funding. Highway Superintendent Jeff Griswold says there’s a lot of applicants, but he feels “pretty good” about the town’s chances. Officials hope...
whcuradio.com
Nguyen announces ‘final run’ for Ithaca Common Council
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Alderperson Ducson Nguyen is running for another term on Ithaca’s Common Council. In a statement, Nguyen says he wants to see through the implementation of the Green New Deal and Reimagining Public Safety, while also continuing to fight for housing and tenant protections in the city. Nguyen, who represents the 2nd Ward, says this will be his last run for that seat.
cnycentral.com
Households in five CNY counties will be able to subscribe to solar energy by end of 2023
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — By the end of 2023, nine community solar farms throughout Central New York will be in operation, providing clean solar energy to over 10,000 New York residents and businesses. Nautilus Solar Energy has acquired a portfolio of nine projects located in Chautauqua, Columbia, Erie, Oneida and...
whcuradio.com
Cortland project aims to curb opioid overdoses
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A local campaign aims to help prevent overdoses. The project is called Healing Cortland. Officials plan to distribute 3,000 naloxone units in Cortland County by the end of this year. Another goal is to collect over 3,000 pounds of opioids for safe disposal. The number...
whcuradio.com
Ithaca readies Deer Management Program for February
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Town of Ithaca plans to continue harvesting deer. The goal is to reduce the risk of Lyme disease and minimize car collisions. Senior Town Planner Michael Smith says 40 deer were taken last year. But Deputy Town Supervisor Rich DePaolo questions if the program...
cnycentral.com
Proposed buyer of Great Northern Mall is suing over stall in sale, says mall is not clean
Clay, NY — Months after a buyer said he planned to take over and rejuvenate the Great Northern Mall site, a lawsuit says that the sale has stalled out and the seller of the property isn't meeting the agreement. The Hart Lyman company agreed to purchase the mall in...
Apartments at old car factory among $150M in new North Side projects in the works
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A development group is proposing to build 56 apartments in a former Syracuse car factory built more than 100 years ago and designed by famed Syracuse architect Ward Wellington Ward. The group acquired the four-story building at 301 Wolf St. in December and has proposed building studio...
whcuradio.com
Public meeting on Lansing School District Capital Project ahead of vote
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – Last chance for Lansing residents to get informed about a school district project before it goes to vote. The Capital Project calls for $16,858,166 in improvements, with $10,212,294 for infrastructure and safety upgrades in school buildings, and $6,645,872 going to athletic and physical education improvements. Officials say they’ll utilize state building aid, future retirement of debt, and capital reserve funds to minimize the impact to the taxpayer. A public information meeting happens tomorrow at the Lansing Middle School Auditorium at 6:00 p.m. The vote happens January 24th from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the District Offices.
whcuradio.com
Village of Lansing Trustee resigns due to health, replacement sought
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Village of Lansing is searching for a new trustee. Officials say trustee Jeff Dobbin has resigned due to health issues, leaving one out of five board positions vacant. The village is looking for a resident to fill the remainder of the term that runs through April 30th of 2024.
Acquisition brings two longtime Syracuse gear makers together
Syracuse, N.Y. -- An acquisition has brought together two longtime Syracuse-area gear makers in a deal one company leader calls a “natural partnership.”. Solvay-based Gear Motions said Tuesday it has acquired Auto Gear Inc., of Syracuse. Terms of the purchase were not disclosed.
cnycentral.com
New trash cans proposed for Syracuse would minimize littered streets, decrease comp cases
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse City council has released a new program designed to combat trash blowing around our neighborhoods, especially on windy days here in Central New York. The new proposal includes new trash cans that are bigger and have lids that trash trucks will be able to...
waer.org
Failed lease agreement leaves City of Syracuse equipment outside
The City of Syracuse is once again looking for space to store millions of dollars of vehicles and equipment after a proposed lease at a Dewitt warehouse fell through. Syracuse Common Councilors on Monday were asked to approve a three-year lease for 33,000 square feet of space at the former New Venture Gear factory.
whcuradio.com
Speed limit request rejected in Spencer
SPENCER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Some speed limits in Spencer will not be going down. Mayor Gilbert Knapp tells WHCU the goal was to drop the limit to 30 miles-per-hour on state highways through the village. But the request was denied by the Department of Transportation. State Routes 34 and 96 will remain at 45-miles-per-hour.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca Common Council candidate interviews available for public viewing
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Candidates for Ithaca’s vacant 5th Ward Common Council seat have been interviewed. The Vacancy Committee held interviews with eight candidates. They’re available to view on the city’s YouTube channel. A recommendation will be presented to Common Council before their upcoming February 1st meeting. If approved by vote, the new Alderperson will be sworn in that night.
whcuradio.com
Traffic impacts for sewer and water project in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Sewer work will have traffic impacts in Ithaca. New sewer and water service installation at 325 Dryden Road near Collegetown is happening. Dryden Road will be reduced to one lane near the Elmwood Avenue intersection through 3:30 p.m Tuesday. Dryden Road will close between Bryant Avenue and Elmwood Avenue from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to complete the project. The roads will remain open outside work hours. There will be no water service interruption, and Harvard Place may be used as a detour.
ithaca.com
Masonic Temple Eyesore Scars Ithaca’s Downtown Appeal
Like an old, rotting barge chained to a downtown pier, the former Ithaca Masonic Temple building at 117 N. Cayuga Street has sat idle and all but abandoned in the heart of our city for nearly three decades. All around it, creative designers and developers are revitalizing our city’s core with attractive buildings and public spaces. Yet this eyesore, built in 1926, remains cold and lifeless. The neglected form invokes a sense of mystery and intimidation for locals and visitors alike.
whcuradio.com
Tioga County sees fewer overdoses, deaths from opioids
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tioga County is reporting a declining number of opioid overdoses. County officials say there were 36 overdoses last year. Compared to 2021, that’s a decrease of nearly 35 percent. There were also two fewer fatalities from opioids. A Narcan box was recently put in...
Stolen truck found abandoned in Schuyler County forest
CATHARINE, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reported a stolen vehicle was found abandoned on State land in Schuyler County. The DEC said around 2:23 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2023, a Forest Ranger on patrol found an abandoned truck without license plates in Connecticut Hill Wildlife Management Area in Schuyler […]
Comments / 0