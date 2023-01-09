ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagship City Curling League returns to downtown Erie

By Chelsea Swift
For those looking for winter activities, the Flagship City Curling League resumes in downtown Erie.

And there’s still time to sign up.

Registration closes on Jan. 14. The league will play for six weeks on Wednesday and Thursday nights starting on Jan. 18, indoors on the third floor of the Bonnell building on State Street.

A representative from the Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) says they are excited for participants to return for their annual curling league.

“Normally curling, you think outside, you think cold. We thought this year, let’s put it into a controlled environment, and let’s just see how it goes. Last year it was out on Perry Square, it was on the stage, and it was a little small. This space here is enormous, it’s huge, and right now we’re pretty limited on outdoor space, so we’re really excited that we have this third floor space in our footprint, and we can welcome these guests here,” said Ryan Hoover, experience director, EDDC.

The registration fee for a team is $200. Teams can register online at flagshipcitysportsandsips.com , from January 9-14.

