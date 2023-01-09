ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage Beach, MO

Child, driver hurt in School of the Osage bus crash

By ABC 17 News Team
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yi5tQ_0k8cin4700

EDITOR'S NOTE: The date of the crash has been corrected.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The driver of a School of the Osage bus and the one child on board were taken to a hospital by ambulance after a crash early Saturday.

The Osage Beach Police Department said in a news release that the crash happened at about 5:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Highway 42. A sedan driven by Susan Brenneman-Wake of Iowa City, Iowa, crossed the center line and hit the bus head-on, police said.

One child was riding on the bus that was driven by Jeri Burris, 55, of Osage Beach. Brenneman-Wake, Burris and the child were all taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital.

Police did not say how severe their injuries were.

The post Child, driver hurt in School of the Osage bus crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia man charged with DWI for September crash, posts bond

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged and arrested this week in relation to a September crash on North Providence Road. Jesus Olgiun, 23, was charged with driving while intoxicated – causing serious injury, second-degree assault and armed-criminal action. He was held on a $50,000 bond at the Boone County Jail on Monday and The post Columbia man charged with DWI for September crash, posts bond appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield man seriously injured in Polk County crash

POLK COUNTY, Mo. — A Springfield driver was seriously injured in a car crash in Polk County on Jan. 10. David U. Reeder, 78, of Springfield, was taken to Mercy Hospital to be treated for serious injuries due to a two-vehicle crash around 4:10 p.m. on Jan. 10. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol […]
POLK COUNTY, MO
KYTV

1 person in custody, one dead in afternoon shooting in Pulaski County, Mo.

ST. ROBERT, Mo. (KY3) - One person died in a shooting near St. Robert. Deputies arrested a suspect in the case. Deputies responded to a home on Hobo Lane around 3 p.m. on Wednesday. The victim is a man who is about 70 years old. The sheriff’s department says the next of kin have been notified, but the victim’s name is not being released at this time.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two crashes reported in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Joint Communications announced a pair of crashes Wednesday night. The first was at the 1600 block of East Broadway Street at 7:33 p.m. The second is on Interstate 70 near mile marker 129. This story is developing. The post Two crashes reported in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City woman charged following police chase

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City woman faces several charges after allegedly leading police on a vehicle chase throughout the city on Tuesday. Larhonda Bruce, 35, was charged with resisting arrest/traffic stop by fleeing and creating a substantial risk of injury, leaving the scene of an accident, exceeding the posted speed limit by 26 The post Jefferson City woman charged following police chase appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Bed Bath & Beyond in Osage Beach to close

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Bed Bath & Beyond announced on its corporate website that it will be closing several dozen stores nationwide. Among the announced closings announced on Tuesday included two Missouri locations: 4267 Osage Beach Parkway in Osage Beach.4 Meadows Circle Drive in Lake St. Louis. This comes as the company announced it lost a The post Bed Bath & Beyond in Osage Beach to close appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
houstonherald.com

Plato woman hurt in Highway 32 accident

A Plato woman was injured Tuesday afternoon in a Highway 32 crash just west of Roby. Troopers said Misty D. Quinn, 63, was driving an eastbound 2013 Chevrolet 2500 that ran off the left side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned. Quinn, who was wearing a seatbelt, was...
PLATO, MO
kjluradio.com

One dead and one arrested following shooting incident near St. Robert

One man is dead and another arrested following a shooting just outside St. Robert. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department reports it was called to the 16000 block of Hobo Lane on Wednesday afternoon to investigate a report of a gunshot victim. Initial reports stated the male victim had been shot in the chest, and the suspect had fled the area.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia police shoot man in standoff, suspect dies; CPD to hold press conference Thursday morning

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department told ABC 17 News that a man who was the suspect of a standoff has died. Police said Wednesday night that they had shot the man. The name of the man has not been released. The standoff occurred in the 4200 block of Clark Lane. The department initially The post Columbia police shoot man in standoff, suspect dies; CPD to hold press conference Thursday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia police say suspect from standoff dies; police say they shot man

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department told ABC 17 News that a man who was the suspect of a standoff has died. Police said they had shot the man. The name of the man has not been released. The department initially announced on Twitter that a suspect in a standoff sustained gunshot wounds and The post Columbia police say suspect from standoff dies; police say they shot man appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Police find remains, arrest Columbia woman after finding body

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia and University of Missouri police arrested a woman Tuesday after finding a body in a residential neighborhood far from campus. The investigation started when MUPD officers were sent to Hudson Hall for a welfare check, which led them to the 2400 block of Bentley Court in north Columbia. Officers found the body there and called Columbia police for a homicide investigation, according to a Columbia Police Department social media post.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Accumulating snowfall possible today across mid-Missouri, impacting morning commute

There could be some slushy road conditions on roads across mid-Missouri this morning, especially around the Lake area. The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of snowfall is expected to move across the area this morning, with instances of moderate to heavy snowfall possible. Two to three inches of accumulation is possible. The timing of the snowfall could impact morning commutes.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia Police investigate shots-heard call on Claudell Lane

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Editor's Note: The title of the article previously stated 'Columbia Police investigate shots-fired call' which has been corrected to 'Columbia Police investigate shots-heard call'. A Columbia Police Department spokesman said it was investigating multiple reports of shots heard in the 1000 of Claudell Lane on Tuesday afternoon. CPD said around three officers The post Columbia Police investigate shots-heard call on Claudell Lane appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Camden County school bus involved in collision, two injured

Two people are injured when a Camden County school bus is involved in a collision. The School of the Osage reports the collision happened early Saturday morning on Highway 42. Both the bus driver and one student suffered minor injuries in the crash. The bus was enroute to pick up...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Two juveniles injured in Jefferson City crash

Two juveniles are injured during a two-vehicle collision on Jefferson City’s west side. The Jefferson City Police Department reports Andrea Smith, 28, of Smithton, was driving on Highway 179 Friday afternoon when an oncoming car turned left in front of her onto Country Club Drive, causing the two to collide.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Woman Injured After Falling Asleep At The Wheel in Johnson County

A Sedalia woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2013 Kia Sorento, driven by 88-year-old Mary E. Morgan of Sedalia, was on US 50, west of NW 151st Road just before 5 p.m., when the driver fell asleep, traveled off the road and struck a guardrail, then an embankment and a yield sign.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Second teen charged in October shooting near Indian Hills Park

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A second teenager has been charged in relation to a shooting that occurred Oct. 12 near Indian Hills Park in Columbia. Tyler Lopinto, 17, of Columbia, is charged with first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, armed-criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held at the Boone County Jail without bond. The post Second teen charged in October shooting near Indian Hills Park appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy