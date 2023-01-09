Child, driver hurt in School of the Osage bus crash

EDITOR'S NOTE: The date of the crash has been corrected.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The driver of a School of the Osage bus and the one child on board were taken to a hospital by ambulance after a crash early Saturday.

The Osage Beach Police Department said in a news release that the crash happened at about 5:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Highway 42. A sedan driven by Susan Brenneman-Wake of Iowa City, Iowa, crossed the center line and hit the bus head-on, police said.

One child was riding on the bus that was driven by Jeri Burris, 55, of Osage Beach. Brenneman-Wake, Burris and the child were all taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital.

Police did not say how severe their injuries were.

