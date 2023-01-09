Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Xbox Germany claims ‘Forza Motorsport’ and ‘Redfall’ release dates will be announced this month
Xbox Germany has claimed that release dates for Forza Motorsport and Redfall will be revealed during an upcoming Developer Direct livestream. Xbox and Bethesda confirmed plans for a livestream yesterday (January 11) with the show set to be broadcast on January 25. According to the announcement, the upcoming Developer Direct...
game-news24.com
Forza Motorsport, Redfall and Minecraft Legends to get release dates on Developer_Direct
The Xbox team announced the Developer_Direct gaming event yesterday. This is going to take place on January 25th. As part of the event, they’ll speak about at least three new products: Forza Motorsport, Redfall and Minecraft Legends, as well as announcements about the future of TES Online. Players noticed...
ComicBook
New Forza Horizon Update Has Bad News for Future of Series
A new update out of Plagyround Games has some bad news for Forza Horizon fans. The Forza Horizon series is arguably the greatest racing game series in the modern era and one of the best series Xbox makes. It's been consistently high-quality for several installments now, but this streak could be under threat due to a round of departures. Like many AAA studios around the world have recently, Playground Games has bled some key talent during a time when it's very difficult and expensive to hire, especially senior talent.
ComicBook
$3 PS4 Game Has the Same Review Score as God of War Ragnarok
God of War Ragnarok boasts a 94 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated games of 2022. Right now, PlayStation users can nab a digital PS4 game with the same 94 rating for just $3, courtesy of a PlayStation Store sale. Whether the game is as good as the new God of War adventure is up for debate, but like the new PlayStation exclusive, it was widely considered one of the best games of its year and served as a debut for one of the best developers in the industry, Supergiant Games.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold's First Free Game of 2023 Is Now Available
The first free Xbox One game of 2023 is now available to Xbox Live Gold subscribers, courtesy of Games With Gold. Every month, Xbox Live Gold subscribers are given two free Xbox One games, both of which are always playable on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility. Subscribers used to be awarded four games each month, with the other two being some combination of Xbox 360 and original Xbox games. Xbox 360 games and original Xbox games are no longer included though, and the offering has yet to be bolstered with Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X games. Whether this will ever change, we don't know, but for now, it's only two Xbox One games, one of which goes live on the first of every month while the other goes live in the middle of the month.
ComicBook
New Xbox Series X Bundle Includes the Console's Best Game
Microsoft has revealed a new bundle of the Xbox Series X that will soon be available to purchase at various retailers. Since launching back in 2020, Microsoft hasn't released too many Xbox Series X bundles outside of one that arrived alongside Halo Infinite in 2021. Now, this trend will be changing as Microsoft is looking to package arguably the single best game that is available on Xbox Series X alongside the console.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Leak Teases Release of Popular Battle Royale Game
A new leak tied to the Nintendo Switch has indicated that a popular battle royale title that launched in 2022 could finally be coming to the platform. In a general sense, it's not rare to see the Switch receive certain titles a bit later on compared to other consoles. Since the hardware has a bit less power at its disposal, developers often have to optimize their games for Switch a bit more carefully, which leads to them arriving at later dates. Fortunately, for those who have been holding out for one free-to-play game to land on Switch, it looks like its release could be right around the corner.
Polygon
Xbox showcase coming to highlight 2023 games, but Starfield won’t be there
After months of relative quiet from Microsoft on the games front, the company plans to show off part its Xbox Game Studios lineup in a new showcase called “Developer_Direct” that will stream on Jan. 25. Microsoft has no shortage of games coming to Xbox, Windows PC, and Game...
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free PS5 and PS4 Games for January 2023 Now Available
The first free PS5 and PS4 games that have come to PlayStation Plus to kick off 2023 have now become available to download. Last week, Sony finally announced the full slate of titles that would be landing on PS Plus Essential to begin the new year. And while some fans expected that PS Plus might get off to a slow start in 2023, the service is instead having one of its best months in a long, long time.
PS5 beats Xbox Series X|S in sales, Nintendo Switch bests both
Switch outsells rivals even five years after launch.
High-Profile Games Announced Years Ago That Still Have No Release Date
It's nothing new for video games to take years to be released after they are announced, especially when delays are taken into account. Perhaps more than any other form of mass media, video game release dates are more often than not a case of wishful thinking on the part of the developer or the publisher. Fans almost expect at this point for the first release date shown for a newly-announced game to be pushed back at least once.
Will Forspoken Live Up to the Hype of a New PS5 Exclusive?
Are you tired of half baked games that just don’t meet your expectations? As gamers, it can be incredibly frustrating to buy a game that looks great on paper but fails in execution. We all want the perfect gaming experience and now that we have the PS5, we get an even bigger selection of exclusive titles - including one highly anticipated title called Forspoken. But will this new game live up to our high hopes and expectations as gamers? Today's blog post dives into this upcoming title for PlayStation 5, so let’s see if it could soon become your latest gaming obsession!
ComicBook
New PS5 Exclusive RPG Seemingly Leaks Online
An upcoming game for PlayStation 5 that is said to be a role-playing game has leaked online. Even though Sony has gotten off to a big start in the PS5 era when it comes to titles like God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, much of PlayStation's upcoming first-party exclusives continue to be shrouded in mystery. And while this will surely change as 2023 continues onward, it looks like we've now caught a glimpse of one PS5 game that might be quite far away.
msn.com
Biggest Games Coming in 2023: All the Release Dates You Need to Know
The last couple of years have been hard on the games industry. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted development, leading to several gamesbeing delayed. But the losses of 2021 and 2022 are the gains of 2023, because we a lot to look forward to this year. This list of release dates for notable 2023 titles is already packed, but for now we've only added games set for launch in the first half of the year. More will be added as the year progresses and we get more concrete dates.
ComicBook
Resident Evil 4 Fans Get Good News About Game's Release
Resident Evil fans looking forward to the imminent remake of Resident Evil 4 coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The new update more or less confirms the game will not be getting delayed unless something comes completely out of the left field. In an age where games are constantly delayed, including right before release, this is great news and should squash any concerns the game won't make its March release date.
NME
‘Tekken 8’ trailers, gameplay and all of the latest news
Tekken 8 was revealed late last year, at a Sony State of Play. The announcement trailer showed off the new graphics and visuals, which are a nice step up from the last game. So far, we’ve only seen a couple of trailers, and very little gameplay. Aside from a blog post on the PS Blog, there hasn’t been much in the way of system reveals or character rosters either.
The Verge
Oreo’s Xbox-themed cookies unlock Forza, Halo, and Sea of Thieves skins
Microsoft has teamed up with Oreo once again to create Xbox-themed Oreo cookies. There are six custom Xbox cookie designs in total, with one featuring the Xbox logo and additional cookies for each controller button and a directional arrow. The cookies are based on Oreo’s classic cookie-and-creme combination, but the...
Digital Trends
The best games on Xbox Game Pass for 2023 (right now)
As the Xbox Game Pass program has grown, so has our list of the best games on Xbox Game Pass. After the launch of the Xbox Series X, Microsoft has doubled down on Game Pass, now offering well over 350 games on the console alone. To help you through option paralysis, we rounded up the top games on Microsoft’s subscription platform.
IGN
Amazon Games: San Diego Studio Head, John Smedley is Exiting the Company To Try 'Something New'
John Smedley, the man games such as Plants vs Zombies, H1Z1, EverQuest, Star Wars: Galaxies and so many more has just stepped down from his position as Amazon Games San Diego Studio Head. He worked at Amazon Games for the past 6 years, and before that he spent 13 years at Sony Online Entertainment.
ComicBook
Masahiro Sakurai Reveals New Details on Classic Nintendo GameCube Game
The Nintendo GameCube played host to a number of classic games, many of which have never been released on any other platform. One example is Kirby Air Ride, a 2003 racing game featuring the denizen of Dream Land. The game was directed by Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's Masahiro Sakurai, and the famed director recently shared a video in which he discussed the game's development. According to Sakurai, he was the one that originally came up with the game's concept, and the decision to make a racing game came about because it would require a much shorter development time as opposed to an action game.
Comments / 0