'Give the man a chance': Auburn basketball's Bruce Pearl wants to see Sharife Cooper in NBA

AUBURN — After former Auburn basketball guard Sharife Cooper dropped a career-high 43 points for the Cleveland Charge of the NBA G League on Sunday, coach Bruce Pearl took to Twitter calling for an NBA team to give him a shot.

The 6-foot-1 Cooper played under Pearl for one year at Auburn, averaging 20.2 points and 8.1 assists in 12 games during the 2020-21 season.

"Give the Man a chance," Pearl wrote. "Special beyond compare!"

He gave more context to his tweet Monday.

"(The Cavaliers have) great guards. I mean, my goodness gracious. And the two spots that Sharife has been in: Atlanta, playing behind Trae (Young) and then now in Cleveland playing behind all those guards. Man, it's just tough, but all he does is worry about what he can control," Pearl said. "Everything that kid's been through since he's gotten into college, he was mistreated by the NCAA in holding him out, and yet he overcame it. And then his draft stock wasn't what it was, but he gets drafted and all he does is just take advantage of the moment.

"I don't know if he's the leading scorer in the G League, but he's right there. Just like (when) he was at Auburn, your preparation has got to be how to stop Sharife Cooper and his ability to score and make others better. My tweet yesterday was (saying) give the man a chance, and that wasn't at Cleveland because Cleveland has got NBA All-Stars in the positions, but what Sharife is doing is putting himself in position for that next team to find him. So, I'm very, very happy for him. Proud of him."

Cooper, who was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks with the 48th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, has made 22 appearances for the Charge this season. He's averaging 26 points, 7.7 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 47.9% from the field and 39% from 3-point range.

Cooper has played in 13 career NBA games, all of which came last season with the Hawks. He totaled seven points, five rebounds and five assists in 39 minutes of action.

Richard Silva is the Auburn beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.