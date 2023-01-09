Mega Millions jackpot rolls over again. Next chance to win is Friday the 13th

The fear of Friday the 13th has two names: friggatriskaidekaphobia or Paraskavedekatriaphobia. Since Tuesday's $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot rolled over, the next chance to win is on (gulp) Friday the 13th.

That's seven years after three tickets split the then-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. On Jan. 13, 2016, three winners − including one in Melbourne Beach − cashed in on the $1.586 billion Powerball prize. While Friday the 13th and the No. 13 are considered bad omens or bad luck, the No. 7 is its polar opposite.

The Mega Millions jackpot has rolled over since Oct. 18. Before that, one ticket sold at a 7-Eleven in Fort Myers and another was purchased in California in the Oct. 14 drawing. The winners split the $494 million jackpot. (While $494 million is a lot of money, the prize does not break into the Top 10 lotto jackpots of all time, see below for the list). If a winning Mega Millions ticket for this jackpot is purchased from Florida, that'll be the second time in less than six months for a Sunshine State winner.

Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have surpassed $1 billion six times in the history of the games. If there's a winner this month, Friday the 13th or in the weeks after that, then three of the billion-dollar jackpot prizes will have been won in January.

Coincidence? Weird luck? A sign, maybe? You be the judge.

After months of rollovers, the jackpot as of Tuesday, Jan. 10, was $1.1 billion with a cash option of $576.8 million. The winning numbers: 7-13-14-15-18 and the Megaplier was 9. (Interestingly, the No. 13 was one of Tuesday night’s winning numbers …)

Below are some fun facts about Mega Millions, Powerball and Top 10 lottery jackpots.

Is $1.1 billion Mega Millions the largest jackpot in U.S. history?

No, but it did make the Top 10 largest prizes ever, ranking fifth.

What's the biggest lottery jackpot of all time?

For almost seven years, the Jan. 13, 2016, Powerball was the largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. The three winners bought tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee. The odds of winning back then were 1 in 292 million. Powerball's claim to the largest lottery jackpot ever was dethroned in November 2022, when the grand prize soared to $2.04 billion. One winner in California claimed that.

Was the Jan. 13, 2016, Powerball win also on Friday the 13th?

No. Powerball drawings occur at 11 p.m. EST Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays — Jan. 13, 2016, was a Wednesday. By default, Powerball drawings will never occur on a Friday the 13th.

Are there lots of lottery winners on holidays?

Yes. According to stories on powerball.com and megamillions.com , several winners have won "holiday" drawings, with the most popular wins around Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Other holiday winners include drawings held on St. Patrick's Day and April's Fool's Day.

When did lotto jackpots hit $1 billion or more?

As of Jan. 9, 2023, there have been six lottery jackpots that have surpassed $1 billion. We mentioned this earlier − if there's a winner for this drawing this month, that means half of the prizes will have been claimed in January.

6. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021: A single ticket won in Michigan.

5. $1.1 billion (estimated): Jan. 10, 2023? TBD

4. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022: A single ticket won in Illinois.

3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018: A single ticket won in South Carolina.

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016: Three tickets won from California, Florida, Tennessee.

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022: A single ticket won in California.

What are the Top 10 largest Mega Millions jackpots ever?

According to its website, here are the Top 10 Mega Millions jackpots as of Jan. 9, 2023:

10. $522 million — June 5, 2019; California

9. $533 million — March 30, 2018; New Jersey

8. $536 million — July 6, 2016; Indiana

7. $543 million — July 24, 2018; California

6. $648 million — Dec. 17, 2013; California and Georgia

5. $656 million — March 30, 2012; Illinois, Kansas and Maryland

4. $1.1 billion (estimated) — Jan. 10, 2023? TBD

3. $1.05 billion — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan

2. $1.337 billion — July 29, 2022; Illinois

1. $1.537 billion — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina

What are the Top 10 largest Powerball jackpots ever?

Here are the Top 10 Powerball jackpots as of Jan. 9, 2023:

10. $587.5 million — Nov. 28, 2012; Arizona and Missouri

9. $590.5 million — May 18, 2013; Florida

8. $632.6 million — Jan. 5, 2022; California and Wisconsin

7. $687.8 million — Oct. 27, 2018; Iowa and New York

6. $699.8 million — Oct. 4, 2021; California

5. $731.1 million — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland

4. $758.7 million — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts

3. $768.4 million — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin

2. $1.586 billion — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida and Tennessee

1. $2.04 billion — Nov. 7, 2022; California

What are the Top 10 largest lottery jackpots ever?

The following Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots made the Top 10 biggest lottery jackpots in U.S. history, as of Jan. 9, 2023.

10. $699.8 million — Oct. 4, 2021; California

9. $731.1 million — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland

8. $758.7 million — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts

7. $768.4 million — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin

6. $1.1 billion (estimated) — Jan. 10, 2023? TBD

5. $1.05 billion — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan

4. $1.337 billion — July 29, 2022; Illinois

3. $1.537 billion — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina

2. $1.586 billion — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida and Tennessee

1. $2.04 billion — Nov. 7, 2022; California

