16-year-old girl killed and three teen boys injured in NY crash

By Amanda Woods
 3 days ago

A 16-year-old girl was killed and three teenage boys were hurt – one critically – in a single-car crash on Long Island over the weekend, police said.

The teen girl was driving a 2008 Nissan west on Chicken Valley Road when she suddenly lost control and struck a tree near the Brookville Lane intersection in Old Brookville around 3:30 am. Sunday, Nassau County Police said.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Three male passengers – ages 14, 15 and 16 – were taken to local hospitals for treatment, cops said.

A 16-year-old girl was killed when she lost control as she drove on Chicken Valley Road in Old Brookville early Sunday, cops said.
Google Maps

The oldest boy was listed in critical condition, and the younger two were stable.

The name of the teen killed in the crash was not released as of Monday afternoon, and no further details were immediately available.

