ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Feds probing Musk tweet about disabling driver monitoring in Teslas

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fuwK7_0k8ciG8G00

A tweet from Elon Musk indicating that Tesla might allow some owners who are testing a “Full Self-Driving” system to disable an alert that reminds them to keep their hands on the steering wheel has drawn attention from US safety regulators.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it asked Tesla for more information about the tweet. Last week, the agency said the issue is now part of a broader investigation into at least 14 Teslas that have crashed into emergency vehicles while using the Autopilot driver assist system .

Since 2021, Tesla has been beta-testing “Full Self-Driving” using owners who haven’t been trained on the system but are actively monitored by the company. Earlier this year, Tesla said 160,000, roughly 15% of Teslas now on US roads, were participating. A wider distribution of the software was to be rolled out late in 2022.

Despite the name, Tesla still says on its website that the cars can’t drive themselves. Teslas using “Full Self-Driving” can navigate roads themselves in many cases, but experts say the system can make mistakes.

“We’re not saying it’s quite ready to have no one behind the wheel,” CEO Musk said in October.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OpQ0q_0k8ciG8G00
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the issue is now part of a broader investigation into at least 14 Teslas that have crashed into emergency vehicles while using the Autopilot driver assist system.
REUTERS

On New Year’s Eve, one of Musk’s most ardent fans posted on Twitter that drivers with more than 10,000 miles of “Full Self-Driving” testing should have the option to turn off the “steering wheel nag,” an alert that tells drivers to keep hands on the wheel.

Musk replied: “Agreed, update coming in Jan.”

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x5PRm_0k8ciG8G00 Sleepy driver puts Tesla on autopilot, sends police on high-speed chase in Germany

It’s not clear from the tweets exactly what Tesla will do. But disabling a driver monitoring system on any vehicle that automates speed and steering would pose a danger to other drivers on the road, said Jake Fisher, senior director of auto testing for Consumer Reports.

“Using FSD beta, you’re kind of part of an experiment,” Fisher said. “The problem is the other road users adjacent to you haven’t signed up to be part of that experiment.”

Tesla didn’t respond to a message seeking comment about the tweet or its driver monitoring.

Auto safety advocates and government investigators have long criticized Tesla’s monitoring system as inadequate. Three years ago the National Transportation Safety Board listed poor monitoring as a contributing factor in a 2018 fatal Tesla crash in California. The board recommended a better system, but said Tesla has not responded.

Tesla’s system measures torque on the steering wheel to try to ensure that drivers are paying attention. Many Teslas have cameras that monitor a driver’s gaze. But Fisher says those cameras aren’t infrared like those of some competitors’ driver assistance systems, so they can’t see at night or if a driver is wearing sunglasses.

Philip Koopman, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at Carnegie Mellon University, argued that Tesla is contradicting itself in a way that could confuse drivers. “They’re trying to make customers happy by taking their hands off the wheel, even while the (owners) manual says ‘don’t do that.’ ”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oCq2m_0k8ciG8G00
Since 2021, Elon Musk’s Tesla has been beta-testing “Full Self-Driving” using owners who haven’t been trained on the system but are actively monitored by the company.
Getty Images

Indeed, Tesla’s website says Autopilot and the more sophisticated “Full Self-Driving” system are intended for use by a “fully attentive driver who has their hands on the wheel and is prepared to take over at any moment.” It says the systems are not fully autonomous.

NHTSA has noted in documents that numerous Tesla crashes have occurred in which drivers had their hands on the wheel but still weren’t paying attention. The agency has said that Autopilot is being used in areas where its capabilities are limited and that many drivers aren’t taking action to avoid crashes despite warnings from the vehicle.

Tesla’s partially automated systems have been under investigation by NHTSA since June of 2016 when a driver using Autopilot was killed after his Tesla went under a tractor-trailer crossing its path in Florida. The separate probe into Teslas that were using Autopilot when they crashed into emergency vehicles started in August 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JHH2O_0k8ciG8G00
A Tesla Model 3 vehicle drives on Autopilot.
REUTERS

Including the Florida crash, NHTSA has sent investigators to 35 Tesla crashes in which automated systems are suspected of being used. Nineteen people have died in those crashes.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rdacc_0k8ciG8G00 Tesla reports 2 new fatal crashes involving Autopilot system

Consumer Reports has tested Tesla’s monitoring system, which changes often with online software updates. Initially, the system didn’t warn a driver without hands on the wheel for three minutes. Recently, though, the warnings have come in as little as 15 seconds. Fisher said he isn’t sure, though, how long a driver’s hands could be off the wheel before the system would slow down or shut off completely.

In shutting off the “steering wheel nag,” Fisher said, Tesla could be switching to the camera to monitor drivers, but that’s unclear.

Despite implying through the names that Autopilot and “Full Self-Driving” can drive themselves, Fisher said, it’s clear that Tesla expects owners to still be drivers. But the NTSB says human drivers can end up dropping their guard and relying too much on the systems while looking elsewhere or doing other tasks.

Those who use “Full Self-Driving,” Fisher said, are likely to be more vigilant in taking control because the system makes mistakes.

“I wouldn’t dream of taking my hands off the wheel using that system, just because it can do things unexpectedly,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

US official warns of risks posed by heavy electric vehicles

DETROIT (AP) — The head of the National Transportation Safety Board expressed concern Wednesday about the safety risks that heavy electric vehicles pose if they collide with lighter vehicles. The official, Jennifer Homendy, raised the issue in a speech in Washington to the Transportation Research Board. She noted, by way of example, that an electric GMC Hummer weighs about 9,000 pounds (4,000 kilograms), with a battery pack that alone is 2,900 pounds (1,300 kilograms) — roughly the entire weight of a typical Honda Civic. “I’m concerned about the increased risk of severe injury and death for all road users from heavier curb weights and increasing size, power, and performance of vehicles on our roads, including electric vehicles,” Homendy said in remarks prepared for the group. The extra weight that EVs typically carry stems from the outsize mass of their batteries. To achieve 300 or more miles (480 or more kilometers) of range per charge from an EV, batteries have to weigh thousands of pounds.
WASHINGTON STATE
POLITICO

Biden’s quandary: Drill, maybe, drill

The Biden administration is at a crossroads on offshore drilling. The Interior Department is finishing a five-year plan for new offshore oil and gas leases in federal waters, which could either hasten the decline of the nation’s offshore oil business or lock the country into many more years of drilling, writes POLITICO’s E&E News reporter Heather Richards.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vice

Researchers Could Track the GPS Location of All of California’s New Digital License Plates

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. A team of security researchers managed to gain “super administrative access” into Reviver, the company behind California’s new digital license plates which launched last year. That access allowed them to track the physical GPS location of all Reviver customers and change a section of text at the bottom of the license plate designed for personalized messages to whatever they wished, according to a blog post from the researchers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Biden administration weighs nationwide ban on gas stoves: report

Millions of Americans may soon be entering “not stove season.“ The Biden administration is considering a nationwide ban on gas stoves — citing the harmful pollutants released by the appliances, according to a report.  The Consumer Product Safety Commission is mulling the action after recent studies showed emissions from the devices can cause health and respiratory problems, Bloomberg reported Monday.  “This is a hidden hazard,” CPSC Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr., told the outlet. “Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned.” Reports by groups including the American Chemical Society and New York University Law School’s Institute for Policy Integrity...
VIRGINIA STATE
Futurism

Startup Says It's Started Releasing Chemical Into Atmosphere to Dim Sun

A small environmental startup called Make Sunsets has started injecting sulfur dioxide particles into the stratosphere in an effort to ever-so-slightly cool the planet, a provocative and unproven method of combating a growing climate crisis. As The Washington Post reports, the company's CEO and founder Luke Iseman released six-foot helium...
fordmuscle.com

How My Supercharged Small-Block Was Destroyed

Some of you may recall my previous article that detailed out the problems of tuning an engine equipped with an inexpensive set of injectors. While it wasn’t I who blessed my engine with these pentles of pain, but rather a previous owner, it was the experienced tuner who at one point thought a flat-rate fee would be a great idea and my mental state that would be taking a major hit. You see, Part 2 was scheduled to be the triumphant return of my supercharged small-block, but as fate would have it, the damage from Part 1 was not quite over. We learned shortly after pulling the first set of injectors for testing that the injectors were indeed faulty. However, we had no idea the wrath these injectors had already reaped upon my engine.
New York Post

Subway reportedly exploring potential sale at $10B valuation

Fast food giant Sandwich is reportedly exploring a potential sale that could value the company at more than $10 billion. The privately-held sandwich maker is in the early stages of the process and has tapped advisers to assist on a potential deal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the situation. The report said it’s possible Subway could still decide against selling the company. “As a privately held company, we don’t comment on ownership structure and business plans,” Subway said in a statement. “We continue to be focused on moving the brand forward with our transformational journey to...
CBS Sacramento

Gov. Gavin Newsom says California faces budget deficit of $22.5 billion

SACRAMENTO -- California faces a projected budget deficit of $22.5 billion for the coming fiscal year, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday, just days into his second term. It's a sharp turnaround from last year's $98 billion surplus. The deficit, while unsurprising, could signal the end of a decade's worth of economic growth in the nation's most populous state. Newsom, a Democrat, is proposing to close the hole by delaying spending in some areas and changing how others are funded. His budget appears to avoid significant cuts to most major programs, although it does lower proposed spending on climate change initiatives...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNET

Environmental Racism Explained and What the US Is Doing About It

"Cancer Alley" is an 85-mile stretch of land in Louisiana containing 150 petrochemical facilities situated near mostly Black, low-income residents who suffer from abnormally high cancer rates. It's one of the starkest examples of environmental racism, or the disproportionate impact that pollution has had on minorities, particularly Black Americans. While the problem was recognized and named in the '80s, it's not until recent years that more attention has been given to this issue. Now the US is finally doing something about it.
LOUISIANA STATE
Carscoops

At Full Speed, A Used Nissan Leaf Can Run Out Of Energy In Just 21.6 Miles

The transition to electrification is happening just a little more each day. One aspect of performance that electric cars are still trying to tackle is how they manage driving at high speeds for extended periods of time. Well, here’s a video of a used Nissan Leaf going as fast as it can for as long as it can before it runs itself empty.
Flying Magazine

The Clandestine Legacy of the Helio Twin Courier

This angle of the Twin Courier shows the extreme forward placement of the main landing gear. While this would have helped to prevent any nose-over tendencies with the high center of gravity, it reportedly made the airplane quite tail heavy. [Credit: Stephen Miller]. During the 1960s and 1970s, many aircraft...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
154K+
Followers
72K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy