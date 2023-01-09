ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, NC

Vote for the Gastonia, Shelby area high school athletes of the week (Jan. 2-6, 2023)

By Joe L Hughes II, The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GSfTp_0k8ci89h00

It's time to vote for the Gastonia and Shelby area’s top high school basketball players for the week of Jan. 2-6.

You can learn about this week's candidates and submit your votes below. Only votes submitted via the poll below will be counted. The poll is open through midnight Thursday.

Our weekly top performers list and athlete of the week nominees are compiled from information provided to The Gaston Gazette and Shelby Star by coaches, athletic directors or team statisticians through emails, MaxPreps or mentioning @JoeLHughesII in game results and highlights posted to Twitter.

If a top performer’s name doesn’t appear on the list, encourage their coach to email submissions to jhughes@gastongazette.com or sports@gastongazette.com.

UNDERESTIMATED:How a strong start has East Gaston basketball raising its expectations

LEADER OF THE PRIDE:How Ally Hollifield has taken a 'hands-on' approach to Shelby girls basketball success

GETTING THE JOB DONE:Gastonia, Shelby area high school winter sports Week 8 top performers

Boys basketball

Jackson Fannon, East Lincoln: After scoring 22 points in a win over West Iredell, Fannon followed with 17 points and six rebounds in the Mustangs’ 85-63 win over Foard.

Tucker Robinette, Kings Mountain: The Mountaineer freshman had 22 points — including going 4-of-8 from 3-point range — in a 66-54 win over Forestview.

Trent Sherrill, East Gaston: Averaged a double-double last week with 21 points and 10.5 rebounds in wins over Cherryville and Thomas Jefferson.

Nazari Smarr, Bessemer City: Averaged 18.5 points in Yellow Jacket wins over Shelby and Cherryville.

D’various Surratt, Crest: Averaged 14.3 points last week to help the Chargers to wins over Burns, East Rutherford and South Point.

Ryan Thompson, Burns: The Bulldogs’ senior standout earned a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds in a 59-49 loss to Crest. He followed with 21 points and eight rebounds in a 64-33 victory over Thomas Jefferson.

Girls basketball

Madison Cole, Ashbrook: Led the Green Wave with 29 points in a 66-17 win over North Gaston.

Amya Graham, South Point: Finished with 17 points and 15 rebounds in a 52-47 win over Crest.

Oshauna Holland, Stuart Cramer: Led the Storm with 20 points in a 51-49 win over Hunter Huss.

Ally Hollifield, Shelby: Averaged 21 points, 13.5 rebounds, five assists and 7.5 steals in wins over Bessemer City and Highland Tech.

Myla Hoover, Hunter Huss: Had 21 points and six steals in a 51-49 loss to Stuart Cramer.

Mackenzie Sand-Odom, Lincolnton: Finished with a double-double (31 points, 11 rebounds) in a 56-55 loss to Bandys. She followed with 24 points in a 50-27 win over West Caldwell.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Dre Bly Leaving UNC Coaching Staff

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina cornerbacks coach Dre Bly is leaving the staff, the school announced on Wednesday. “We all love Dre Bly and appreciate what he means to the University of North Carolina as a Hall of Famer, an unbelievable advocate for the program, and an excellent coach,” UNC head coach Brown said in a release. “Dre and I mutually agreed to part ways so that he could explore other opportunities in the coaching profession. We appreciate everything he’s done for the program over the last few years and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cn2.com

Sullivan Middle School Remembers Mr. Odom

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Sullivan Middle School family in Rock Hill is. mourning the loss of a friend and long time custodian – Theodore Odom known as Mr. Ted. The school says they will miss his quiet and gentle demeanor and his signature pajama bottoms often seen through the halls of Sullivan Middle.
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

East Spencer Police Department is down to just one employee

EAST SPENCER, N.C. — Law enforcement agencies across the country are struggling to recruit enough staff. It’s especially challenging for a small department in Rowan County. The East Spencer Police Department currently has one employee: the police chief. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Department is working to step in...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Cabarrus County man ‘happily shocked’ after jackpot win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cedric Bass of Kannapolis said he couldn’t believe it when his $1 Cash 5 ticket produced a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing. “I was happily shocked,” he said. Bass purchased his lucky ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on North Cannon Boulevard in Kannapolis....
KANNAPOLIS, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Two Local Men Win Cash 5 Jackpot, Split the Total

RALEIGH, N.C. — Daniel Brandenburg of Huntersville took a chance on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing. Brandenburg purchased his lucky Quick Pick ticket with Online Play using the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. He matched all five white balls in the drawing to win the jackpot.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WBTV

High speed pursuit leads to wreck, charges for Charlotte man

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte man crashed his motorcycle after reaching speeds of more than 150 miles-an-hour on I-85 after he was being pursued by deputies, according to Rowan Co. deputies. According to the report, Christopher Serrano, 29, was spotted speeding and weaving through traffic on the interstate...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Randy Marion Ford Lincoln led Home Instead’s effort to help seniors

Employees at Randy Marion Ford Lincoln of Statesville led the way in Home Instead’s® annual Be a Santa to a Senior® program (BASTAS) by providing 80 presents to nursing-home residents and 15 additional presents to seniors who are still in their homes. Overall, Home Instead of Statesville’s effort included at least 11 businesses or organizations that helped gather more than 2,400 gifts for more than 800 seniors in Iredell County and surrounding communities.
STATESVILLE, NC
Queen City News

Charlotte man gets early birthday present with $200K lottery win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man cashed in on an early birthday gift thanks to a lucky lottery prize, North Carolina Lottery announced Tuesday. Charlotte resident Dondrell Lee, 59, won $200,000 on a second-chance drawing and took home $142,500 after taxes after claiming his prize in Raleigh on Monday, lottery officials said. […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Death investigation underway on W. 6th Ave. in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia Police are conducting a death investigation that began late Wednesday night. A WBTV crew was on the scene on West 6th Avenue, in the area of West Garrison Boulevard and South Weldon Street, around 11:30 p.m. They saw what appeared to be a body under...
GASTONIA, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Police: One man killed in homicide in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — A homicide is being investigated in Gastonia, the Gastonia Police Department confirmed Thursday morning. An adult man was found shot to death at about 10:35 p.m. on Wednesday, along West Sixth Avenue, the department said. Officials with the department told Channel 9 the suspect is known,...
GASTONIA, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots January 10th

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, January 10th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The Gaston Gazette

The Gaston Gazette

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
919K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gastonia, NC from Gaston Gazette.

 http://gastongazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy