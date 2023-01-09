‘If It Ain’t Broke, Don’t Fix It’: Kagan and Other Justices Skeptical About Expanding Rules for Shielding Files Under Attorney-Client Privilege

Should be the same for election laws and privacy laws between doctors and their patients. Wasn't broken so was no need to fix anything.
I agree - if it’s not broke don’t fix it. Trump can take his lumps like a man. He’s not above the law. His lawyers can go down with him.
It’s LEGAL lawyer client privilege when it concerns DEMOCRATS and illegal to suppress for REPUBLICANS. AND THATS ALL IT IS
Related
Supreme Court justices issue scathing Title 42 dissent: 'We are a court of law'
Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week
Florida Judge Will Not Be Granting Trump's Request To Tell New York Attorney General How To Do Her Job
BU professor: If Trump is charged with insurrection, Supreme Court could decide if he can run again
Calls for Sotomayor and Kagan to retire whip up Supreme Court term limit debate
Sotomayor felt 'shell-shocked' after U.S. Supreme Court's abortion decision
White House tells Supreme Court there is no longer ‘justification’ left for Title 42
Classless no-show by two justices at Chief Justice O’Connor’s portrait unveiling: editorial
Student Loan Forgiveness: DOJ Tells Supreme Court Biden Had ‘Clear Permission’ From Congress to Execute His Plan
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson dominated oral arguments and challenged conservative thinking in her first months on the Supreme Court, observers say
"Breakdown in trust": Expert says judge's order suggests DOJ suspects Trump has more classified docs
Clarence Thomas Faces Fresh Investigation Calls Over 'Spousal Support'
Trump Attorney Sides With Supreme Court Knocking Down Case to Reinstate Him
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Justice Gorsuch joins three liberal justices on Supreme Court’s Title 42 decision
Asa Hutchinson warns impeachment against Biden officials must be based on 'wrongdoing,' not policies
After betraying the U.S. Constitution, Jim Jordan laughably claims that he somehow cares about it
Ex-convict quits job at top court after criticism by judge
Supreme Court declines to hear long shot 2020 election case
Clarence Thomas Helped Convince Ginni Thomas To 'Keep Holding On' To Her Mistaken Belief Donald Trump Won The 2020 Election
Law & Crime
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 78