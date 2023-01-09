ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana Treasurer John Schroder will run for governor, Billy Nungesser opts out

By Greg Hilburn, Monroe News-Star
The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rJGyy_0k8chVA800

Louisiana Republican Treasurer John Schroder is running for governor, joining Attorney General Jeff Landry as the second statewide-elected GOP official in the race, while Republican Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser is opting out to run for reelection.

Schroder, who launched a soft campaign last year, had originally set an official announcement date of Jan. 12, but he let supporters know Monday he's making the race.

"This campaign is not going to be an easy one," he said. "We expect a crowded field and know we will have to buck the entrenched political establishment to win, but it is a fight worth fighting for the future of Louisiana.

"(Wife) Ellie and I did not come about this decision lightly. When looking at the challenges our state is facing, we feel we can no longer sit on the sidelines.

"We must build faith in government through transparency and accountability. We have suffered long enough for our reputation as a politically corrupt, crime-ridden, unhealthy and uneducated state!"

Nungesser had said he would announce his decision Tuesday, but KPEL obtained the following statement from Nungesser Monday: "The worst pandemic in our lifetime and a series of devastating storms leaves me with unfinished business to bring tourism back to its peak performance, especially for the near 250,000 families who rely on this industry for their livelihoods. For that reason, and after much thought and prayer, I have decided to seek re-election."

The Louisiana lieutenant governor's office coordinates tourism for the state.

Schroder said he will have an official campaign kickoff event for supporters Feb. 9 at The Fleur De Lis Event Center in Mandeville.

Last week Republican U.S. Sen. John Kennedy opted out of the race, triggering a flurry of activity since then.

Two-term Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, the only Democratic governor in the Deep South, is term-limited and can't run for reelection.

Edwards' Secretary of Transportation Shawn Wilson, a Democrat, is considering the race.

Among the other Republicans considering: Baton Rouge Congressman Garret Graves; state Sen. Sharon Hewitt of Slidell; and state Rep. Richard Nelson of Mandeville.

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1.

Comments / 9

Related
KTBS

Hunter Lundy announces campaign for governor

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Hunter Lundy, a Lake Charles small business owner and attorney, is announcing his candidacy for governor of Louisiana. He is running as an independent. He is making the announcement by this formal statement now and in a video to voters next week. “Our government doesn’t...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
fox8live.com

Louisiana’s governor’s race begins to take shape

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - At the same venue on the same day, one Louisiana Republican said he will be a candidate for governor and another said he will not. State Treasurer John Schroder told Fox 8 that he is entering this year’s race for governor. “It really has nothing...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Ravis Martinez first to enter race for La. House District 44 seat

Lafayette resident Ravis Martinez has announced his candidacy for the Louisiana House of Representatives District 44 seat held by Rep. Vincent Pierre. Pierre, D-Lafayette, can't run again because of term limits. President of the Lafayette branch of the NAACP, Martinez posted his campaign announcement on his Facebook page Wednesday. While...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Jim Beam column: Governor’s race is wide open

The 2023 Louisiana governor’s race is beginning to seize the headlines now that Republican U.S. Sen. John Kennedy said he is staying in the Senate. Some analysts say state Attorney General Jeff Landry, the first major candidate to announce, is now the frontrunner. Landry did get the Louisiana Republican...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

The governor's race just came into sharper focus. See who's in, who's out.

The field for the Louisiana governor’s race came into much sharper focus Monday, with one of the best-known would-be Republican candidates announcing his entry and another announcing he plans to stay put. Treasurer John Schroder, a Covington Republican, told supporters Monday he is running for governor. Schroder’s decision came...
LOUISIANA STATE
Kiss Country 93.7

Why Are Egg Prices So High in Louisiana?

You might struggle to find eggs in grocery stores across Louisiana and when you do find them, get ready to pay a premium. Egg prices are skyrocketing across the nation. One of the big problems is a bird flu outbreak. A dozen eggs will set you back more than $3.50 a dozen on average. That price is up 50% from a year ago and it looks like the prices could go even higher.
LOUISIANA STATE
kcrw.com

LA’s People’s Rights militia is running candidates for office

It’s been 30 years since the standoff at the Branch Davidian compound near Waco, where cult leader David Koresh was stockpiling what the federal government said were illegal weapons. His confrontation with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms left four agents dead. Then there was a near-two month standoff that culminated in disaster when 76 members of the cult died.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

COVID infections rise in Louisiana as new variant gains a foothold

Louisiana is facing a post-holiday increase in COVID cases and hospitalizations, which may be exacerbated in the coming weeks by the busy Carnival season and a new, highly transmissible variant that is gaining steam. "We certainly have seen a bump coming out of the holidays,” said Dr. Joe Kanter, state...
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: The Curole House

CUT OFF, La. (WVUE) - An old house that has survived 130 years of hurricanes in Southeast Louisiana is getting a facelift and a new home. See the continuing journey of the Curole House in Lafourche Parish. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here. See a spelling...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
The Hill

Group warns liquefied gas expansion could hurt Louisiana coast

A planned expansion in natural gas export facilities could wreck large swaths of the Louisiana coast, a local citizen group warned on Tuesday.  Two liquified natural gas (LNG) export plants at opposite ends of a southern Louisiana lake have continuously released greenhouse gasses and toxic chemicals into the air — without notifying state regulators, according…
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Louisiana Board of Regents appoints new LUMCON Executive Director and Chief Scientist

Dr. Brian Roberts has been appointed by the Louisiana Board of Regents as the Executive Director and Chief Scientist of Louisiana Universities Marine Consortium (LUMCON). “I am humbled and honored to be appointed executive director and chief scientist of LUMCON by Louisiana Board of Regents today. My predecessors have built a strong tradition of collaboration, community, and access for coastal/ marine science research and education. The amazing staff of LUMCON and strong support of LA Regents give me great optimism for the future of LUMCON and science in Louisiana. I am thankful for the continued support of everyone as I transition into this new role,” reads a statement from Roberts’ Twitter on January 9, 2023.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Daily Advertiser

The Daily Advertiser

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
579K+
Views
ABOUT

theadvertiser.com is the home of The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette, Louisiana. Stay up to date on all the latest news, entertainment and sports in Acadiana.

 http://theadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy