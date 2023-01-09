'First domino in this violent chain has fallen': Gang member arrested in Jacksonville boy's death

A month after the Dec. 3 shooting death of a 13-year-old boy coming home from football tryouts galvanized the city, Jacksonville's sheriff announced the arrest of a gang member.

"Today the first domino in this violent chain has fallen, and it won't be the last," Sheriff T. K. Waters said referring to 22-year-old Marcel Joshua Johnson and others who are believed to be involved.

"We're coming for you," Waters warned about the others. "We won't rest. We will not tire. And you will be held accountable."

He said he can't get into too many details to protect the integrity of the case, "but what I can tell you is that this shooting was the culmination of escalating violence between two rival street groups. It was targeted, planned and it was horrendous."

The Sheriff's Office said the gangs are known as 3 and 320.

The ambush happened about 6:30 p.m. as Prince “Day-Day” Holland was riding with a coach and three other youths. They were stopped at New Kings and West Moncrief roads when gunfire erupted from another vehicle, hitting the Ribault Middle School student, the 21-year-old coach and an 11-year-old boy who both survived. Two others, a 14-year-old and 15-year-old, were uninjured.

The coach, Jaylen Burroughs, issued the following statement through his attorney John Phillips:

“I want to thank everyone for the prayers and support. I was shot 10 times and I’ve been through 13 surgeries and many more procedures, but I am certain the prayers and love from the community has helped. All I wanted to do was give youth an alternative and show them how football united and lifts us up. We’ve met with detectives and my attorney has helped them with interviews. We are here to assist JSO. We thank them for making an arrest and look forward to justice.”

The Sheriff's Office has not discussed his history.

Johnson, who has two other minor arrests in 2019 in Jacksonville, was charged on Dec. 15 with marijuana possession and resisting police and then with second-degree murder on Monday and four counts of attempted murder and shooting deadly missiles.

"This agency and this city will not passively stand by while a subculture that glorifies violence and terrorizes our community and kills our children," Waters said.

He said that although there's more work to be done, the community can see some resolve.

"With this arrest, our community converts its pain into purpose," said Waters, who was elected in November after years of being the head of investigations. "When a child dies from violence, there's no end to the grieving process. But Johnson's arrest marks a shift from unmitigated grief toward accountability. With accountability, these victims and our community can start to heal together. Holding the perpetrators of this murder accountable will never bring these grieving parents back their cherished son, we realize that. However, accountability will define the act for what it is, and that's murder."

Similarly two days after the shooting, he addressed the community along with Mayor Lenny Curry and other activists.

“Today I stand before you with our community and faith leaders to share that this grief has not broken our community,” Waters said during a news conference outside the Sheriff's Office. “To the contrary, this grief has emboldened us and hardened our resolve.”

Waters vowed the Sheriff’s Office would dedicate an extra 420 man-hours to focus on the crime. Monday, he said they will not let up now that one suspect is behind bars.

"To the victims of these unspeakable crimes, Jacksonville stands with you," he said.

