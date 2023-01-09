Evacuation centers, sandbag locations to know during Sacramento-area storm

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Another winter storm made its way to Northern California, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to parts of the state, which has been hit by a series of storms since Dec. 27, 2022.

Below is a collection of resources from local governments including where you can get sandbags and emergency shelters for those who are in evacuated areas.

Sacramento County

Evacuation centers

•Hart Senior Center: James Marshal Park at 915 27th Street, Sacramento, CA 95816

•Sacramento Asian Sports Foundation: 9040 High Tech Court, Elk Grove, CA 95758

For those in need of transportation to an evacuation center, Sacramento County said to call 211. The county said residents can receive emergency alerts on their phone or email by clicking here.

Live Weather & Maps

•Weather News

•Weather Email Alerts

•Live Maps

•Live Radar

•Live Traffic Map

The City of Sacramento announced Saturday that it extended operations for two of its weather-respite centers through Jan. 12.

Here are the locations of the city’s weather-respite centers”

•Outreach and Engagement Center: 3615 Auburn Boulevard

•North Fifth Shelter lobby: 700 North Fifth Street

The city said the Outreach and Engagement Center is open 24 hours and is capable of holding up to 50 people, with families and pets welcomed.

The North Fifth Shelter location is open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. for up to 20 people with walk-ups welcome. The city said this location is for adults only and pets are not allowed.

Click here for available shelters across the state.

Sandbag locations

Sacramento County residents in need of sandbags can visit the following sites, which are self-served:

•County Breach Center: 3847 Branch Center Road, Sacramento, CA 95827

•Jean Harvie Senior Citizen & Community Center: 14273 River Road, Walnut Grove, CA 95690

•Jose P. Rizal Community Center: 7320 Florin Mall Drive, Sacramento, CA 95823

•Orangevale Community Center: 6826 Hazel Avenue, Orangevale, CA 95662

•Point Pleasant United Methodist Church: 3329 Point Pleasant Road, Elk Grove, CA 95757

•Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Station #106: 2200 Park Towne Circle, Sacramento, CA 95829

•Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Station #55: 7776 Excelsior Road, Sacramento, CA 95829

•Westside Park: 6555 West 2nd Street, Rio Linda, CA 95673

•Wilton Fire Station: 10661 Alta Mesa Road, Wilton, CA 95693

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.