The Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky (BIA) presented recently presented its annual awards at a ceremony held at Summit Hills Country Club. “Our 2022 award winners represent the best our industry offers our community regarding professionalism, volunteerism, leadership, mentorship and a lifelong contribution to their peers in our region,” said Brian Miller, executive vice president of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky. “Whether these individuals have been recognized for their contributions over the prior year or through a lifetime of service to our area and industry they are the most deserving professionals that our association is proud to call members and our industry deems worthy of admirable praise.”

COVINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO