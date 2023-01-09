Read full article on original website
Boone County schools part of first cohort of Equity Playbook training, aiming at including ‘all students’
Educators in the state of Kentucky have written a plan called the Equity Playbook, and they have high hopes for this program to change how students are educated all over the state. Last July promoters of the program created podcasts and presented the program at conferences to help people become...
WKRC
Will work (harder) for food: Ohio's COVID supplement to SNAP benefits ends in March
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Millions of people will soon get hundreds of dollars less per month for food. The federal government is ending its emergency increase for the supplemental nutrition assistance, or "SNAP" program. For some people, the change will be devastating, and it affects a lot of people. In just Hamilton County alone, more than 100,000 people get SNAP money for food and about half of them are children.
Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky recognizes 2022 annual awards winners
The Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky (BIA) presented recently presented its annual awards at a ceremony held at Summit Hills Country Club. “Our 2022 award winners represent the best our industry offers our community regarding professionalism, volunteerism, leadership, mentorship and a lifelong contribution to their peers in our region,” said Brian Miller, executive vice president of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky. “Whether these individuals have been recognized for their contributions over the prior year or through a lifetime of service to our area and industry they are the most deserving professionals that our association is proud to call members and our industry deems worthy of admirable praise.”
WKRC
Defibrillator bill gets revived in the Ohio legislature after Hamlin's injury
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The near tragedy that occurred at last Monday night's Bengals Bills game, where Damar Hamlin's heart stopped on the field, may have some unintended side effects on the state of Ohio. A state representative is reintroducing a bill that would require AEDs, automated external defibrillators, in all...
wvxu.org
Still struggling to fill jobs, local manufacturers get creative with attracting and hiring workers
Northern Kentucky manufacturers want to make sure they have a pipeline of workers so customers can get their products on time. They spoke about the struggle Tuesday at the Chamber’s Eggs ‘N Issues event. Flottweg President Dan Ellis says a lot of high schoolers don’t understand what a...
2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.
wymt.com
How playing the $1.1 billion Mega Millions Jackpot benefits Kentucky students
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The winning numbers were just drawn for the $1.1 billion jackpot. But playing the lottery in Kentucky doesn’t just give you a shot at the riches; it also benefits Kentucky students and scholarships. Shelbie Studer is one of the millions of Americans taking their shot...
wpsdlocal6.com
LIHEAP heating crisis assistance enrollment opens in all KY counties
FRANKFORT, KY — Eligible Kentuckians can now apply for heating crisis assistance in all 120 counties through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. According to a release from Community Action Kentucky, LIHEAP Crisis Component benefits are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis through March 31 or until funds are depleted.
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY POWER SHARES PAYMENT PROGRAMS TO HELP CUSTOMERS MANAGE BILLS
Kentucky Power shares payment programs to help customers manage bills, avoid future weather-related bill spikes. ASHLAND, Ky., January 11, 2023 – With the extreme cold temperatures experienced over the holidays, Kentucky Power wants customers to know where to go for help to manage upcoming utility bills and potential cold weather bill spikes.
Wave 3
Kentucky, Indiana high school athletes nominated for 2023 McDonald’s All American Games
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 700 elite high school boys and girls basketball players have been nominated to represent in the 2023 McDonald’s All American Games in Houston, with 30 players representing Kentucky and Indiana. The full list of nominees was announced on Wednesday, who will have a...
kentuckytoday.com
Ky. lawmaker proposes returning to graduated income tax
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Saying Kentucky “simply cannot afford” the ongoing shift in tax policy that benefits the wealthy, hurts middle and lower-income families and puts vital government services at risk, a Democratic lawmaker is proposing returning to a graduated state income tax. The Kentucky House last...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky campsites will add 4% transient room tax for short-term reservations
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — When vacationing on a budget, some people decide to camp as a more cost-effective option. But this year, some campers in Kentucky can expect to see a 4% tax added when they book their reservations at campsites. It's part of Kentucky’s tax reform bill, House...
linknky.com
Cannabis, sports betting, and income tax: What will the Kentucky legislature pass in the 2023 session
On the first day of the 2023 legislative session, pro-cannabis advocates held a rally in favor of permanently decriminalizing possession of marijuana for personal use in the Commonwealth by way of a constitutional amendment. Democrats in the statehouse, along with Gov. Andy Beshear, are hoping to push through some type...
WKRC
Sheriff: Unfair rules about fitness test keep cadets from taking final exam
LONDON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey is on mission to get more officers and deputies on Ohio’s streets. The problem, McGuffey says, are unfair rules that prohibit cadets in the states police academy from taking the state's final exam if they fail a fitness test. No test means no credit for hundreds of hours of training and thousands of dollars spent.
Market woes show pensions still cause concerns for Kentucky leaders
(The Center Square) – Even as the financial health of Kentucky’s public employer pension program continue to improve, some current and former state leaders are raising awareness that substantial issues remain with the plans. The funds received some bad and good news in the 2022 fiscal year, according to the annual report released by the Kentucky Public Pensions Authority last month. First, the bad. Due to market downturns, the pension...
WKYT 27
Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
kentuckytoday.com
6 counties eclipsed 100 cases of COVID last week
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – After seeing a drop in data categories last week, likely due to the holidays, Kentucky’s latest COVID-19 report has seen a rebound in the latest report, which was issued late Monday afternoon. State public health officials say there were 6,208 new cases over the...
WKRC
Two $1M Mega Millions tickets sold in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Lottery said two $1 million winning tickets were sold in Ohio on Tuesday. There was no winner of the $1.1 billion jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing but two lucky people in Ohio won a million dollars!. The $1 million winning tickets...
WLKY.com
Louisville high school basketball star nominated for McDonald's All American team
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four players from Kentucky, including one from Louisville, have been nominated to play in the McDonald's All American basketball games. Sacred Heart's Triniti Ralston was nominated for the girls' game. Ralston is currently the only senior on Sacred Heart's team, which is currently ranked 18th in the country right now, according to MaxPreps.
Kentucky gas and electric provider to close walk-in offices
Kentucky's primary gas and electric provider announced plans to shutter all 26 of its walk-in business offices over the next two years.
