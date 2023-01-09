ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WKRC

Will work (harder) for food: Ohio's COVID supplement to SNAP benefits ends in March

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Millions of people will soon get hundreds of dollars less per month for food. The federal government is ending its emergency increase for the supplemental nutrition assistance, or "SNAP" program. For some people, the change will be devastating, and it affects a lot of people. In just Hamilton County alone, more than 100,000 people get SNAP money for food and about half of them are children.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky recognizes 2022 annual awards winners

The Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky (BIA) presented recently presented its annual awards at a ceremony held at Summit Hills Country Club. “Our 2022 award winners represent the best our industry offers our community regarding professionalism, volunteerism, leadership, mentorship and a lifelong contribution to their peers in our region,” said Brian Miller, executive vice president of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky. “Whether these individuals have been recognized for their contributions over the prior year or through a lifetime of service to our area and industry they are the most deserving professionals that our association is proud to call members and our industry deems worthy of admirable praise.”
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Defibrillator bill gets revived in the Ohio legislature after Hamlin's injury

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The near tragedy that occurred at last Monday night's Bengals Bills game, where Damar Hamlin's heart stopped on the field, may have some unintended side effects on the state of Ohio. A state representative is reintroducing a bill that would require AEDs, automated external defibrillators, in all...
OHIO STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

LIHEAP heating crisis assistance enrollment opens in all KY counties

FRANKFORT, KY — Eligible Kentuckians can now apply for heating crisis assistance in all 120 counties through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. According to a release from Community Action Kentucky, LIHEAP Crisis Component benefits are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis through March 31 or until funds are depleted.
KENTUCKY STATE
thelevisalazer.com

KENTUCKY POWER SHARES PAYMENT PROGRAMS TO HELP CUSTOMERS MANAGE BILLS

Kentucky Power shares payment programs to help customers manage bills, avoid future weather-related bill spikes. ASHLAND, Ky., January 11, 2023 – With the extreme cold temperatures experienced over the holidays, Kentucky Power wants customers to know where to go for help to manage upcoming utility bills and potential cold weather bill spikes.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Ky. lawmaker proposes returning to graduated income tax

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Saying Kentucky “simply cannot afford” the ongoing shift in tax policy that benefits the wealthy, hurts middle and lower-income families and puts vital government services at risk, a Democratic lawmaker is proposing returning to a graduated state income tax. The Kentucky House last...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKRC

Sheriff: Unfair rules about fitness test keep cadets from taking final exam

LONDON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey is on mission to get more officers and deputies on Ohio’s streets. The problem, McGuffey says, are unfair rules that prohibit cadets in the states police academy from taking the state's final exam if they fail a fitness test. No test means no credit for hundreds of hours of training and thousands of dollars spent.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
The Center Square

Market woes show pensions still cause concerns for Kentucky leaders

(The Center Square) – Even as the financial health of Kentucky’s public employer pension program continue to improve, some current and former state leaders are raising awareness that substantial issues remain with the plans. The funds received some bad and good news in the 2022 fiscal year, according to the annual report released by the Kentucky Public Pensions Authority last month. First, the bad. Due to market downturns, the pension...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
FRANKFORT, KY
kentuckytoday.com

6 counties eclipsed 100 cases of COVID last week

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – After seeing a drop in data categories last week, likely due to the holidays, Kentucky’s latest COVID-19 report has seen a rebound in the latest report, which was issued late Monday afternoon. State public health officials say there were 6,208 new cases over the...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKRC

Two $1M Mega Millions tickets sold in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Lottery said two $1 million winning tickets were sold in Ohio on Tuesday. There was no winner of the $1.1 billion jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing but two lucky people in Ohio won a million dollars!. The $1 million winning tickets...
OHIO STATE
WLKY.com

Louisville high school basketball star nominated for McDonald's All American team

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four players from Kentucky, including one from Louisville, have been nominated to play in the McDonald's All American basketball games. Sacred Heart's Triniti Ralston was nominated for the girls' game. Ralston is currently the only senior on Sacred Heart's team, which is currently ranked 18th in the country right now, according to MaxPreps.
LOUISVILLE, KY

