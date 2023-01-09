Read full article on original website
Related
county17.com
City council expresses support of out-of-town retreat to discuss future, first time in years
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The Gillette City Council will likely hold its next multi-day retreat outside of Gillette following a need expressed by Mayor Shay Lundvall for the council to consider their future direction without distractions. “I think this is important because I think it’s something that- we’re rebuilding here,”...
cowboystatedaily.com
Former Legislator Tyler Lindholm To Launch Americans For Prosperity Chapter in Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Former Wyoming state legislator Tyler Lindholm is leaving U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis’ office to launch a Wyoming chapter of a Libertarian conservative political advocacy group later this month. Lindholm, an outspoken and well-liked member of the Wyoming House during his...
county17.com
Campbell County legislators take oaths as 67th Wyoming Legislature convenes
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County’s newly elected Wyoming House and Senate lawmakers took their oaths of office as the 67th Wyoming Legislature convened today in Cheyenne. Some lawmakers who are representing Campbell County in Cheyenne were the incumbent candidates in the 2022 elections, but there are also a handful of newcomers.
county17.com
Campbell County to complete voter registration purge by Jan. 30
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County voters who didn’t vote in the November 2022 general election must notify the county’s elections office by Jan. 30 to remain actively registered to vote. Otherwise, they will need to complete a new voter registration to vote in the next election, according...
county17.com
4 apply to fill vacant Ward 3 City Council seat
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Four residents of Ward 3 have put their names in so far to be interviewed for a seat on the Gillette City Council, the city clerk’s office confirmed Tuesday. As of Jan. 10, days before the application window closes, residents Ed Sisti, Abraham Van Horn,...
Sheridan Media
Sextortion Documentary To Be Screened At Various Locations In Wyoming
The United States Attorney’s Office is partnering with the Governor’s Human Trafficking Task. Force, Uprising, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Wyoming Division of. Victim Services to screen the documentary, “SEXTORTION: The Hidden Pandemic,” in. communities across Wyoming in the coming months. Each event...
county17.com
Campbell school board will interview 9 candidates Jan. 17 for open seat
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County School District received applications from nine people for former school board member Ken Clouston’s seat:. Interviews will take place on the afternoon of Jan. 17 in the Rocky Point Room at the Educational Services Center, 1000 W. Eighth St., Gillette. The board will...
county17.com
Campbell County recent applications for marriage through January 7
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Campbell County. Here is a list of those that applied for a marriage license December 25 through January 7 . All filings are reported to County 17 by the County Clerks Office. The log...
county17.com
Campbell school district official says locals should get involved in new state taskforce
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County School District Human Resources Director Larry Reznicek said it’s extremely important that local residents and personnel apply for a new state taskforce. The Wyoming Department of Education announced today it’s partnering with the Wyoming Professional Standards Board to set up the taskforce. The...
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (1/11/2023)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Wednesday, Jan. 11:. At 10:38 a.m. to Pumpkin Court for a burning odor. Crews were unable to locate the odor or a possible cause. At 11:09 a.m. to South Garner Lake Road for an emergency...
county17.com
Campbell County divorces through January 7
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Dec. 15 through Jan 7. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Jeremaya...
county17.com
Sheriff’s office warns of scammer threatening to arrest residents
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is warning local residents to be wary of a scam attempt involving a person posing as an employee, according to Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds. The scammer is reportedly contacting individuals to inform them that they have an active arrest warrant and...
county17.com
Gillette Walmart to offer free cholesterol screenings, vision products Jan. 14
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette’s Walmart will participate in the chain’s first Walmart Wellness Day of 2023. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 14. The Gillette store is one of more than 4,600 Walmart pharmacies across the country participating in the quarterly event that encourages families to prioritize their health by not only helping them know and understand their health numbers, but also providing them with tools and resources to seek care and improve and maintain healthy lifestyles, according to a news release from the company. The additional information allows people to make decisions and track progress, the release said.
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, Jan. 11
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Jan. 11
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Drugs, Jan. 10, W. Boxelder Road, CCSO. Investigators arrested a man...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Jan. 9
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Slight chance of snow, but fog will be main concern
GILLETTE, Wyo. — There is the slightest chance of snow this morning — 20% between 9 and 10 a.m. — but the main weather hazard will be fog, the National Weather Service said. Drier air will likely prevail for all but the southern extreme of Campbell County,...
county17.com
With high pressure building, Gillette to warm before next cool front
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The sun will come out over Gillette today, and the forecast says it’s looking to stay a while. Surface high pressure will slide into the region today, clearing away clouds and allowing the sun to shine brightly. That will also kick off a slight warming trend for Gillette ahead of a cool front next week that will keep temperatures seasonal.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Isn’t Just About Steak. Passion For Pottery Led To ‘Mind-Blowing’ Wood-Fired Pizza
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Pizza Carrello co-owner Ariane Jimison moved to Gillette from Fallon — a small Montana community of about 200 people — she was in culture shock. Not because Fallon is so much smaller than Gillette, a community of around...
county17.com
Gillette Little League launches registration, may start teenagers’ softball division
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Registration for Gillette Little League’s boys’ baseball and girls’ softball teams will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 16, 17, 30 and 31 in the Commons at Thunder Basin High School, 4001 Saunders Blvd., Gillette. Baseball teams will include children ages...
Comments / 0