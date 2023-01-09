ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, WY

Campbell County to complete voter registration purge by Jan. 30

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County voters who didn’t vote in the November 2022 general election must notify the county’s elections office by Jan. 30 to remain actively registered to vote. Otherwise, they will need to complete a new voter registration to vote in the next election, according...
4 apply to fill vacant Ward 3 City Council seat

GILLETTE, Wyo. – Four residents of Ward 3 have put their names in so far to be interviewed for a seat on the Gillette City Council, the city clerk’s office confirmed Tuesday. As of Jan. 10, days before the application window closes, residents Ed Sisti, Abraham Van Horn,...
Sextortion Documentary To Be Screened At Various Locations In Wyoming

The United States Attorney’s Office is partnering with the Governor’s Human Trafficking Task. Force, Uprising, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Wyoming Division of. Victim Services to screen the documentary, “SEXTORTION: The Hidden Pandemic,” in. communities across Wyoming in the coming months. Each event...
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (1/11/2023)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Wednesday, Jan. 11:. At 10:38 a.m. to Pumpkin Court for a burning odor. Crews were unable to locate the odor or a possible cause. At 11:09 a.m. to South Garner Lake Road for an emergency...
Campbell County divorces through January 7

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Dec. 15 through Jan 7. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Jeremaya...
Gillette Walmart to offer free cholesterol screenings, vision products Jan. 14

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette’s Walmart will participate in the chain’s first Walmart Wellness Day of 2023. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 14. The Gillette store is one of more than 4,600 Walmart pharmacies across the country participating in the quarterly event that encourages families to prioritize their health by not only helping them know and understand their health numbers, but also providing them with tools and resources to seek care and improve and maintain healthy lifestyles, according to a news release from the company. The additional information allows people to make decisions and track progress, the release said.
Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, Jan. 11

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Jan. 11

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Drugs, Jan. 10, W. Boxelder Road, CCSO. Investigators arrested a man...
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Jan. 9

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Slight chance of snow, but fog will be main concern

GILLETTE, Wyo. — There is the slightest chance of snow this morning — 20% between 9 and 10 a.m. — but the main weather hazard will be fog, the National Weather Service said. Drier air will likely prevail for all but the southern extreme of Campbell County,...
With high pressure building, Gillette to warm before next cool front

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The sun will come out over Gillette today, and the forecast says it’s looking to stay a while. Surface high pressure will slide into the region today, clearing away clouds and allowing the sun to shine brightly. That will also kick off a slight warming trend for Gillette ahead of a cool front next week that will keep temperatures seasonal.
