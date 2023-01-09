ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UpNorthLive.com

911 phone lines restored in Antrim County

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- UPDATE: 911 phone lines in Antrim County have been restored. ------------------------------------------------------- ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Antrim County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that 911 phone lines are out of service until further notice. In the event of an emergency, county residents...
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Cadillac man arrested; accused of assaulting and choking woman

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Cadillac man has been arrested and charged for allegedly assaulting a woman on Friday, according to Michigan State Police. Robert Jones, 51, has been arraigned in the 84th District Court in Wexford County on the following charges:. Domestic violence, third offense. Habitual offender, second...
CADILLAC, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Man accused of attacking wife with shovel

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man was arrested after allegedly hitting his wife with a shovel on Tuesday, according to the Manistee County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said deputies were dispatched to a residence on Simpson Road near Litzen Road in Cleon Township for a report of a domestic assault.
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Captains from across Great Lakes gather in Traverse City

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Captains from across the Great Lakes area gathered in Traverse City for the annual Industry Days conference. The conference focuses on learning from each other and how to keep passengers on ferries, tour boats and other mid-sized boats safe while out on the water.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

DNA helps identify woman who drowned in Lake Michigan in 1997

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- We can't help but be curious about where we come from and thanks to DNA testing kits, our curiosity can be satisfied. But that DNA sample you mail in, might one day be used for a much bigger purpose. In October 1997, Dorothy Ricker, from...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
gandernewsroom.com

9 Things You Didn’t Know About the Old Northern Michigan Asylum

Shopping, history, good food, spooky stories—and so much more. These are nine things that every visitor (and local) should know about the Village at Grand Traverse Commons in Traverse City. MICHIGAN—Once a psychiatric hospital, now an upscale shopping and dining experience, the old Northern Michigan Asylum grounds are an...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Wanted fugitive arrested in Roscommon County

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A wanted fugitive from St. Helen was arrested in on Monday, according to the Richfield Township Department of Public Safety. At 11 a.m., officers with the department were investigating an unrelated theft complaint when contact was made with Brian Lahar, 41, who was known to have multiple warrants out for his arrest.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Why is it So Cloudy in Michigan in Winter?

If you think it has been a long time since you have seen the sun shining, you’d be right. For most of Northern Michigan, it has been at least two weeks that we have had at least 50% sunshine. Dec. 28, 2022, was the last time there was any...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy