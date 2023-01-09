MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- We can't help but be curious about where we come from and thanks to DNA testing kits, our curiosity can be satisfied. But that DNA sample you mail in, might one day be used for a much bigger purpose. In October 1997, Dorothy Ricker, from...

MANISTEE COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO