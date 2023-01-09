Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MichiganTravel MavenTraverse City, MI
Traverse City Man Causes Over $2,500 Worth of Damages to Motel RoomOlive BarkerTraverse City, MI
Police Warn Locals About Skimmers at Gas StationsOlive BarkerPetoskey, MI
Buckley Man Arrested for Traverse City Hit and RunOlive BarkerTraverse City, MI
Two Killed In Mancelona CollisionOlive BarkerMancelona, MI
Related
Driver Hits Oryana Community Co-Op in Traverse City, Causing Gas Leak
Raverse City Police Department responded to a single-vehicle accident Wednesday night at Oryana Community Co-Op in Traverse City. Police say a Traverse City woman crashed into the business, and she told them her accelerator was stuck. The crash damaged Oryana’s gas main, causing a gas leak. The Traverse City...
Michigan’s First Railbike Tour Trail to Open in May
Michigan is about to get its first railbike track, set to open to the public in May of this year. Michigan Was the Territory Nobody Wanted - Paul Harvey Tells 'The Rest of the Story'. What is a Railbike?. There's a lot of similarity between railbikes and the car Fred...
UpNorthLive.com
911 phone lines restored in Antrim County
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- UPDATE: 911 phone lines in Antrim County have been restored. ------------------------------------------------------- ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Antrim County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that 911 phone lines are out of service until further notice. In the event of an emergency, county residents...
Family Uninjured but Loses Their Home in Grawn House Fire
A Grand Traverse County home is destroyed after a fire that started without anyone home. Green Lake Township Fire Department received a call at 9:35 Monday morning from neighbors. They reported a house on fire on the Duck Lake Peninsula in Grawn. Green Lake, Almira, Buckley, and Long Lake Fire...
UpNorthLive.com
'Chill Out for Winter Safety' program gives away 500 helmets to kids
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- As you enjoy outdoor activities during the winter months, it's important to take safety precautions. We tend to wear helmets when riding a bike but not so much when sledding, but both of these activities are at a high rate of speed. Tammie Budrow...
Woman allegedly attacked 3 housemates with knife, table leg
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI – A Michigan woman has been charged with several crimes after she allegedly attacked multiple people with a knife and table leg. According to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged incident occurred at a home on Black Bark Lane in East Bay Township around noon on Jan. 8.
UpNorthLive.com
Cadillac man arrested; accused of assaulting and choking woman
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Cadillac man has been arrested and charged for allegedly assaulting a woman on Friday, according to Michigan State Police. Robert Jones, 51, has been arraigned in the 84th District Court in Wexford County on the following charges:. Domestic violence, third offense. Habitual offender, second...
UpNorthLive.com
Man accused of attacking wife with shovel
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man was arrested after allegedly hitting his wife with a shovel on Tuesday, according to the Manistee County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said deputies were dispatched to a residence on Simpson Road near Litzen Road in Cleon Township for a report of a domestic assault.
Michigan woman urges blood donations after nearly 'bleeding to death' on bathroom floor
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — In December 2010, Cindy Weber was almost ready to go back to work after recovering from a surgery she had undergone a month prior. "I had a hysterectomy, and everything was textbook when I had it, but I was not going in the right direction," she said.
UpNorthLive.com
Captains from across Great Lakes gather in Traverse City
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Captains from across the Great Lakes area gathered in Traverse City for the annual Industry Days conference. The conference focuses on learning from each other and how to keep passengers on ferries, tour boats and other mid-sized boats safe while out on the water.
MSP: Body found in Lake Michigan in 1997 finally identified
The MSP Missing Persons Coordination Unit reexamined the case in September 2020, exhuming Dorothy Ricker to run more advanced DNA testing.
UpNorthLive.com
DNA helps identify woman who drowned in Lake Michigan in 1997
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- We can't help but be curious about where we come from and thanks to DNA testing kits, our curiosity can be satisfied. But that DNA sample you mail in, might one day be used for a much bigger purpose. In October 1997, Dorothy Ricker, from...
gandernewsroom.com
9 Things You Didn’t Know About the Old Northern Michigan Asylum
Shopping, history, good food, spooky stories—and so much more. These are nine things that every visitor (and local) should know about the Village at Grand Traverse Commons in Traverse City. MICHIGAN—Once a psychiatric hospital, now an upscale shopping and dining experience, the old Northern Michigan Asylum grounds are an...
Advocates Sound the Alarm on Northern Michigan’s Juvenile Justice System
Cameron Clark is a Leelanau County family court administrator. He’s on the front lines of helping to place juveniles somewhere safe when necessary. He says the juvenile justice system is in crisis. “It’s very uncomfortable. And I’ve told the judges several times. It’s very uncomfortable to go to bed...
UpNorthLive.com
Wanted fugitive arrested in Roscommon County
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A wanted fugitive from St. Helen was arrested in on Monday, according to the Richfield Township Department of Public Safety. At 11 a.m., officers with the department were investigating an unrelated theft complaint when contact was made with Brian Lahar, 41, who was known to have multiple warrants out for his arrest.
Body of Woman Who Washed Up in Manistee County Identified 25 Years Later
A woman whose body washed up on the Lake Michigan shoreline in Manistee County in 1997 has been identified. On Oct. 27, 1997, Michigan State Police Manistee Post responded to reports that an unclothed woman with no identifying attire other than a single earring had washed up on the beach.
UpNorthLive.com
Man arrested after traffic stop; accused of delivering cocaine, fentanyl and meth
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man was arrested and narcotics were seized during a traffic stop early Tuesday morning, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. The identity of the 60-year-old suspect from Copemish has not yet been released. Another story: Man charged with meth possession, OWI,...
Ridin’ the Rails: Rail Biking Comes to Michigan in 2023
According to WILX-TV, a woman who graduated from Grand Ledge High in 2019 is bringing something unique to Michigan: rail biking. Although rail biking has been around for a while (see photos below), this is the first time it will be available in Michigan. Macie Hefron calls her new venture...
Why is it So Cloudy in Michigan in Winter?
If you think it has been a long time since you have seen the sun shining, you’d be right. For most of Northern Michigan, it has been at least two weeks that we have had at least 50% sunshine. Dec. 28, 2022, was the last time there was any...
Woman whose body washed up on Lake Michigan shoreline identified 25 years later
Twenty-five years after a woman’s body was discovered on the shoreline of Lake Michigan in Manistee, advanced DNA technology was able to identify her, giving her family closure over two decades later.
Comments / 0