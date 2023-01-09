Pitbull, Luke Bryan to headline 2023 Bash on the Bay

PUT-IN-BAY - Music superstars Pitbull and Luke Bryan are the headliners at the sixth annual Bash on the Bay music festival set for Wednesday, Aug. 23, and Thursday, Aug. 24, on South Bass Island.

Tickets for the two-day festival at the Put-in-Bay Airport go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday through eTix.com.

Pitbull, who performs Aug. 23, has sold more than 25 million albums since his 1999 debut hit song "I Know You Want Me." The Grammy-winning artist's hits include "Fireball," "Timber" and "Don't Stop the Party."

Opening for Pitbull will be Elle King, an Ohio native whose music blends rock, pop, country and gospel.

Country star Bryan, the headliner Aug. 24, is a five-time Entertainer of the Year award winner and has recorded 29 No. 1 singles and posted digital sales of more than 68.5 million singles. His hit songs include "Crash My Party," "Drink a Beer" and "One Margarita."

He returns next month for his sixth season as one of the judges on ABC's American Idol.

Opening for Bryan will be Brothers Osborne, winners of the Best Country Duo/Group Performance Grammy Award in 2022.

The first Bash on the Bay was held in 2017 featuring Toby Keith. Other headliners at the annual Lake Erie island outdoor festival have included Kid Rock, Keith Urban, Toby Keith and Rascal Flatts.