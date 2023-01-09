Liam Hendriks begins cancer treatments Monday as many in MLB send messages of support

CHICAGO – The White Sox All-Star closer is starting one of the biggest challenges of his life on Monday, and it’s one that comes off the baseball diamond.

Liam Hendriks will begin treatments for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma on Monday, just a day after announcing his diagnosis on his Instagram.

“I am confident that I will make a full recovery and be back on the mound as soon as possible. I know with the support of my wife, my family, my teammates and the Chicago White Sox organization, along with the treatment and care from my doctors, I will get through this.,” said Hendriks in his statement announcing the diagnosis.

Hendriks, who is 33 years old, didn’t say how long the treatments will last. In his own statement on Sunday, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said that there would be no updates on his playing status prior to opening day “at the very earliest.”

Since the announcement on Sunday, support has been coming in for Hendriks from social media both from the White Sox and around Major League Baseball.

On Monday, the team released a video of Hendriks’ pitching and service to a number of organizations in Chicago on Twitter.

“Liam Hendriks is always there for others. It’s time to be there for him,” said the White Sox on the post.

“Anyone that knows Liam knows he is a fighter. He is one of the toughest human beings I’ve come across. We’re all with you and Kristi,” said White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz on Twitter.

A number of teams also sent their best to Hendriks, including the Cubs, who wrote “Sending our love and support from the North Side!” on Twitter Sunday evening.

“Players around the major leagues send their support to Liam Hendriks and wish him strength and a full recovery as he begins treatment for non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma,” said the Major League Baseball Player’s Association on Twitter.

A 12-year MLB veteran, Hendriks has been with the White Sox for the last two seasons and has been named an All-Star in each of them. He led the MLB in saves in 2021, which was one of two in which he was named the league’s Reliever of the Year. Hendriks played for the Twins, Blue Jays, Royals, and Athletics before coming to Chicago.

