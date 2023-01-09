ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Va. Leaders Fight for Return of Prized Northern Neck Ginger Ale

Virginia’s Northern Neck (a.k.a. NNK), the peninsula between the Rappahannock and Potomac Rivers, is known for being the birthplace of three Presidents of the United States (Washington, Madison, and Monroe), supporting major seafood industries and providing summer memories to vacationers who “go to the river”. Many of those summer memories include traditional crab feasts, but the beverage for many for nearly a century was not beer, iced tea, nor Coke but Northern Neck Ginger Ale. This soda was produced in Montross, the county seat of NNK’s Westmoreland County. Locals brought it along for water activities from crab potting to fishing and waterskiing.
Md.’s New Icebreaker Boat Now in Service

The Bay region’s deep freeze the weekend before Christmas hit us all hard, with power outages for some and icy waterways for others. The frigid weather has eased, but the harshest months of winter are likely still ahead. Enter the state icebreaker boats operated by Maryland Department of Natural...
Dream of Spring at the Chesapeake Bay Boat Show

Whenever you find yourself growing grim; whenever it is a damp, drizzly January; whenever you find yourself involuntarily pausing before new boat ads and checking out the boat reviews in every magazine you read; and especially whenever your winter blahs get the upper hand of you—then, it is high time for you to get to a boat show as quickly as you can.
Truck Crashes into Bay’s Oldest Skipjack at Bulkhead

The Chesapeake Bay’s oldest surviving skipjack—a National Historic Landmark—is badly damaged after a vehicle parked near the bulkhead crashed right onto its stern. The historic sail-powered skipjack Rebecca T. Ruark, built in 1886, will not be going out dredging oysters in January this year thanks to the freak accident at its Tilghman Island dock.
Oak Trees Dying at Record Rates in Bay Region

It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying—along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard—at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
