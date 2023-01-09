Read full article on original website
Related
CBM Gets Agency Insight from Md. Natural Resources Police Leader upon Retirement
The Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) are the authorities who show up in some of the Bay’s biggest boating emergencies and scariest moments on the water. They also enforce laws protecting and regulating the Chesapeake Bay’s crucial resources, like rockfish and crabs. This week, NRP’s leader, Col. G....
Va. Leaders Fight for Return of Prized Northern Neck Ginger Ale
Virginia’s Northern Neck (a.k.a. NNK), the peninsula between the Rappahannock and Potomac Rivers, is known for being the birthplace of three Presidents of the United States (Washington, Madison, and Monroe), supporting major seafood industries and providing summer memories to vacationers who “go to the river”. Many of those summer memories include traditional crab feasts, but the beverage for many for nearly a century was not beer, iced tea, nor Coke but Northern Neck Ginger Ale. This soda was produced in Montross, the county seat of NNK’s Westmoreland County. Locals brought it along for water activities from crab potting to fishing and waterskiing.
Md.’s New Icebreaker Boat Now in Service
The Bay region’s deep freeze the weekend before Christmas hit us all hard, with power outages for some and icy waterways for others. The frigid weather has eased, but the harshest months of winter are likely still ahead. Enter the state icebreaker boats operated by Maryland Department of Natural...
Dream of Spring at the Chesapeake Bay Boat Show
Whenever you find yourself growing grim; whenever it is a damp, drizzly January; whenever you find yourself involuntarily pausing before new boat ads and checking out the boat reviews in every magazine you read; and especially whenever your winter blahs get the upper hand of you—then, it is high time for you to get to a boat show as quickly as you can.
Truck Crashes into Bay’s Oldest Skipjack at Bulkhead
The Chesapeake Bay’s oldest surviving skipjack—a National Historic Landmark—is badly damaged after a vehicle parked near the bulkhead crashed right onto its stern. The historic sail-powered skipjack Rebecca T. Ruark, built in 1886, will not be going out dredging oysters in January this year thanks to the freak accident at its Tilghman Island dock.
Hybrid Rockfish in James Rivershed Shows Danger of Illegal Stocking
A strong fish led Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources’ Alex McCrickard on quite a chase before it finally submitted to the net. At around 20 inches and four pounds, landing the fish should have been cause for a high-five, except that it shouldn’t have been in that lake at all.
Oak Trees Dying at Record Rates in Bay Region
It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying—along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard—at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
ChesapeakeBayMagazine
Annapolis, MD
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT
Chesapeake Bay Magazine brings you the best of the bay—boating, nature, food, news, and people.https://chesapeakebaymagazine.com
Comments / 0