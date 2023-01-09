ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

‘Purchase with a purpose,’ Michigan overstock stores uplift local communities, help customers save

By Joel Bissell
The Grand Rapids Press
The Grand Rapids Press
 3 days ago
WLUC

Local, commercial farmers see egg price increase in Michigan

SKANDIA, Mich. (WLUC) - Whether you get your eggs from a local farm or the grocery store, the average cost per dozen has increased over the past year. According to the Michigan Farm Bureau, this time last year, commercial eggs were just under $2 a dozen. Now a dozen is nearly $5.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Carvana, Michigan reach deal that leaves used car megastore without license in state

Used-car megastore Carvana said Wednesday it is back to "business as usual" in Michigan, but state officials say not quite because the company's Novi location is no longer a licensed dealership. But Michigan car buyers can make a purchase with Carvana online and get a car. Carvana and the state reached a settlement as part of an ongoing dispute over the state's assertion that Carvana committed violations of the Michigan Vehicle Code, which Carvana admitted to doing. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan thrift stores need donations

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a busy holiday shopping season, one nonprofit is asking for donations to restock their shelves. Volunteers of America said it is in desperate need to restock its shelves. Its thrift stores are in need of things like gently-used clothing, furniture and home goods. Volunteers of...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Michigan hopes to clean up all 450 of its abandoned oil and gas wells in the next 2 years

The U.S. Department of the Interior is establishing an office to tackle cleaning up abandoned oil and gas wells — so-called "orphan wells." The department said Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland is setting up the Orphaned Wells Program Office “to ensure effective, accountable, and efficient implementation of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s historic investment in orphaned well clean up.”
MICHIGAN STATE
thelivingstonpost.com

While growth has slowed, Livingston County remains the wealthiest in the state

For years, Livingston County proudly wore the mantle of the fastest-growing in Michigan. It’s not difficult to understand why: a commuter’s paradise, Livingston County is located in the middle of Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing and Flint, a veritable golden driving triangle of I-96, U.S. 23, and M-59. (According to 2020 census data, the average commute of a Livingston County worker is 31.6 minutes.)
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

Burgers & Beer: Popular Ford’s Garage Opening More MI Locations

You've probably heard or thought "not all restaurant chains are created equally" (like these we wish would come to Mid-Michigan). It's true. There's a really strong burger & beer spot expanding in Michigan, Ford's Garage. (Recently relocating back home to Genesee County, from Florida... I can tell you, it's a solid place to eat.)
MICHIGAN STATE
gandernewsroom.com

Who are the Richest Billionaires in Michigan?

MICHIGAN—The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%.
MICHIGAN STATE
