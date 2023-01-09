‘Purchase with a purpose,’ Michigan overstock stores uplift local communities, help customers save

Used-car megastore Carvana said Wednesday it is back to "business as usual" in Michigan, but state officials say not quite because the company's Novi location is no longer a licensed dealership. But Michigan car buyers can make a purchase with Carvana online and get a car. Carvana and the state reached a settlement as part of an ongoing dispute over the state's assertion that Carvana committed violations of the Michigan Vehicle Code, which Carvana admitted to doing. ...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO