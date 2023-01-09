‘Purchase with a purpose,’ Michigan overstock stores uplift local communities, help customers save

Read full article on original website
WLUC
Local, commercial farmers see egg price increase in Michigan
SKANDIA, Mich. (WLUC) - Whether you get your eggs from a local farm or the grocery store, the average cost per dozen has increased over the past year. According to the Michigan Farm Bureau, this time last year, commercial eggs were just under $2 a dozen. Now a dozen is nearly $5.
The Most Expensive Restaurant In Michigan Will Break The Bank
I'm a big guy that loves to eat. I'm fine with grabbing something cheap like a Hot N Ready from Little Ceasers. But sometimes you want to go out for a nice meal. Last year, my wife Lindsey went out for an incredible dinner at The Chop House. We were...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 150 store closings, 10 in Michigan
Bed Bath & Beyond added more stores to its list of planned closures on Tuesday, which were initially announced in September. The company expects to close 150 stores, including 10 in Michigan. Closure dates have not been released. The company said the plan includes laying off about 20% of its...
Michigan’s first rail-bike adventures will roll this summer near Traverse City
TRAVERSE CITY, MI - A new kind of low-key outdoor adventure is being planned for Northern Michigan this summer. It’s designed to bring together people who like to pedal, and those who just love the scenic railroad corridors that crisscross this vacation hotspot. Wheels on Rails, the first rail-biking...
Learn to feed winter birds at virtual DNR class
Ready to join the joyful world of backyard birdfeeding?. A new virtual workshop from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources will teach people about feeding backyard birds in winter. The class is scheduled for Jan. 21, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will learn which birds are likely to...
Acclaimed restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan
A well-known and popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Michigan this week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the acclaimed and rapidly-expanding restaurant chain Jersey Mike's Subs opened its newest Michigan restaurant location in Big Rapids.
Carvana, Michigan reach deal that leaves used car megastore without license in state
Used-car megastore Carvana said Wednesday it is back to "business as usual" in Michigan, but state officials say not quite because the company's Novi location is no longer a licensed dealership. But Michigan car buyers can make a purchase with Carvana online and get a car. Carvana and the state reached a settlement as part of an ongoing dispute over the state's assertion that Carvana committed violations of the Michigan Vehicle Code, which Carvana admitted to doing. ...
13 Town Names That Don’t Sound Like They Belong In Michigan
Although I was born and raised in Michigan, the Great Lakes State constantly keeps me guessing! Just when I think I've learned all there is to know about the Mitten-- I learn something new. We all know the major points of interest on our "handy" map of Michigan: Detroit, Lansing,...
WILX-TV
Michigan thrift stores need donations
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a busy holiday shopping season, one nonprofit is asking for donations to restock their shelves. Volunteers of America said it is in desperate need to restock its shelves. Its thrift stores are in need of things like gently-used clothing, furniture and home goods. Volunteers of...
100 Year Old Family Shop in Detroit Considered the Best Bagels in Michigan
For over 100 years, and four generation, a family owned bagel shop had been turning out the delicious carbs we all love, and now they're getting some big kudos for their efforts. Eat This, Not That! recently compiled a list of the "Best Bagels in Every State" and Detroit founded...
wcsx.com
Michigan Could Have an Edge in Winning the $1.35 Billion Mega Millions
The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $1.35, so hopefully you’re starting to daydream about what you’ll do with all the money when you win. Will you buy a small country? Start your own fast-food restaurant? Disappear from where you live and find solace in a tropical location? Maybe all of the above?
$4,000 of payments could come for millions of Michigan residents
As we all know residents of Michigan already facing lots of financial and economic trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation, and this payment could be very helpful for residents who are struggling in this challenging time and get them some relief.
michiganradio.org
Michigan hopes to clean up all 450 of its abandoned oil and gas wells in the next 2 years
The U.S. Department of the Interior is establishing an office to tackle cleaning up abandoned oil and gas wells — so-called "orphan wells." The department said Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland is setting up the Orphaned Wells Program Office “to ensure effective, accountable, and efficient implementation of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s historic investment in orphaned well clean up.”
WLUC
Move Over Michigan: Marquette County prosecutor explains history, logic of ‘Move Over’ law
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County prosecutor explained the importance of Michigan’s ‘Move Over’ law. Prosecutor Matt Wiese said every second counts. “You’re driving a steel machine down the road that could weigh a ton or two tons,” said Wiese. “A split-second can make all of the difference in the world.”
Multiple Michigan counties, cities experiencing outage of 911 services
Multiple counties and cities across Michigan are experiencing an apparent 911 outage on Tuesday, including Monroe and Lapeer Counties, as well as Grosse Pointe Farms.
thelivingstonpost.com
While growth has slowed, Livingston County remains the wealthiest in the state
For years, Livingston County proudly wore the mantle of the fastest-growing in Michigan. It’s not difficult to understand why: a commuter’s paradise, Livingston County is located in the middle of Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing and Flint, a veritable golden driving triangle of I-96, U.S. 23, and M-59. (According to 2020 census data, the average commute of a Livingston County worker is 31.6 minutes.)
Burgers & Beer: Popular Ford’s Garage Opening More MI Locations
You've probably heard or thought "not all restaurant chains are created equally" (like these we wish would come to Mid-Michigan). It's true. There's a really strong burger & beer spot expanding in Michigan, Ford's Garage. (Recently relocating back home to Genesee County, from Florida... I can tell you, it's a solid place to eat.)
Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soon
A major discount retail store chain is expected to open another new store location in Michigan soon. Read on to learn more. If you love saving money on brand-name clothing, shoes, and household items, you may be interested to learn that the popular discount retail store chain Burlington is expected to open another new Michigan location in Ann Arbor.
gandernewsroom.com
Who are the Richest Billionaires in Michigan?
MICHIGAN—The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%.
Michigan Town Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
World Atlas recently released their list of the 15 most beautiful towns in America.
