Vote for the Tulare County high school athlete of the week (Jan. 9-13)

Visalia Times-Delta/Tulare Advance-Register readers can now vote for their favorite high school athletes at the newspaper's website, visaliatimesdelta.com. The poll closes on Friday.

Please do not email your votes.

Joseph Clark, boys wrestling, El Diamante: Clark concluded 2022 by winning the California Classic and Deliddo Invitational tournaments.

Isabella Duran, girls soccer, Lindsay: Duran is one of the leading scorers in the Central Section this season with 21 goals.

Janessa Garza, girls basketball, Farmersville: Garza, a sophomore, registered 17 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists, and six steals to lead the Aztecs to a victory against Strathmore.

Stevie Martin, girls soccer, Mission Oak: Martin fired a goal and an assist to help the Hawks beat Hanford West.

Angel Sanchez, boys basketball, Dinuba: Sanchez had 16 points, five rebounds and five steals as the Emperors knocked off the Reedley.

Justin Stroud, boys basketball, Central Valley Christian: Stroud scored 47 points and had 20 rebounds in wins over Immanuel and Golden West.

Nominations are based on information available to the Times-Delta.

All high school varsity players from Tulare County are eligible to be on the ballot. Nominations must be received for consideration by Monday morning following that week's games.

Anyone can nominate an athlete of the week for every sport. Nominate next week’s ballot through email. Readers can email nominations to sports reporter Vongni Yang at vyang2@visaliatimesdelta.com. Please include a player’s statistics and a photo if possible.